 Pa. parking-protected bike lane bill named in memory of Pittsburgher Susan Hicks | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. parking-protected bike lane bill named in memory of Pittsburgher Susan Hicks

By

A ghost bike memorial in 2015 marking the spot on Forbes Avenue where cyclist Susan Hicks was killed. - CP FILE PHOTO: THEO SCHWARZ
CP file photo: Theo Schwarz
A ghost bike memorial in 2015 marking the spot on Forbes Avenue where cyclist Susan Hicks was killed.
On Oct. 23, 2015, Susan Hicks was riding her bike in Oakland the exact way Pennsylvania law required her to: as if she were driving a car.

Back then, the configuration on Forbes Avenue was not friendly to cyclists, and Hicks, a 34-year-old University of Pittsburgh educator, pulled her bike behind an SUV and waited for a left-turn signal at a red light at Bigelow Boulevard. Then, a speeding driver slammed into a car behind her, causing a chain reaction that resulted in her death.

Hicks’ death was a tragedy and to cycling advocates, it could have been avoided if Forbes Avenue was designed with cyclists’ safety in mind. Two years later, and after impassioned pleas from Pittsburgh cyclists, the same stretch of Forbes was redesigned, and now includes buffered bike lanes, Copenhagen left-turn boxes, and a protected, counter-flow bike lane, the first of its kind in Pittsburgh.


Now, some Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing a new bill aimed to make streets across the commonwealth safer for cyclists, and the bill is named in honor of Hicks, as well as Emily Fredricks, a Philadelphia cyclist who was struck and killed by a garbage truck driver in 2017.

Susan and Emily’s Law, aka House Bill 140, was introduced in January by state Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks), an avid cyclist. On Feb. 4 it was unanimously passed out of the State House’s Transportation Committee. State Rep. Sara Innamorato (D-Lawrenceville) offered an amendment to name the law Susan’s and Emily’s Law in honor of Hicks and Fredricks. Her amendment was passed unanimously.
"Simply, HB 140 gives local traffic engineers the flexibility to incorporate parking protected bike lanes into infrastructure improvement projects," says Innamorato. "This measure will assist in making safer streets for us all and hopefully help prevent future crashes like the ones that resulted in the tragic deaths of Susan Hicks and Emily Fredricks."

HB 140 would allow for municipalities to create parking-protected bike lanes, which are lanes created when parking spots are shifted from directly next to the curb, to about 8-10 feet away from the curb. That new area becomes a bike lane and buffer zone, and the parked cars become a line of protection for cyclists. HB 140 would alter the state’s motor vehicle code to allow vehicles to legally park more than 12 inches away from the curbs, which would enable municipalities to create parking protected bike lanes on streets operated by municipalities.

Parking-protected bike lanes are becoming increasingly popular all across North America, but Pennsylvania municipalities currently can’t install them on their own streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation can create parking protected bike lanes on state-owned roads, but municipalities and cycling advocates are calling for the state legislature to give them municipalities the same ability.


A similar bill was nearly passed last year, but was held up by State Sen. John Sabatina (D-Philadelphia), who wanted to give Philadelphia community groups more veto power over certain parking protected bike lanes with the City of Brotherly Love. The bill then expired at the end of the session.

Innamorato is hopeful that this session, the parking protected bike lane bill will pass through both the state House and state Senate and become law.

"This year we hope to honor Susan, Emily, and the many others whose lives have been lost in bicycle and pedestrian crashes by getting it to the governor's desk," says Innamorato.

Trending

What can Pittsburgh Public Schools do to dig out of a $39 million budget hole?
How a new Pittsburgh-based HGTV home renovation show almost made me buy a painting of a duck
Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy
Iron City Beer returning to Allegheny County with new Creighton brewery
University of Pittsburgh unveils more fascinating finds from George A. Romero Archival Collection
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

What can Pittsburgh Public Schools do to dig out of a $39 million budget hole?

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal middle school in Lawrenceville

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy

By Ryan Deto

Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy

Former Pa. Gov. candidate Paul Mango at center of Trump effort to block extra funding for vaccine rollout

By Ryan Deto

Paul Mango
More »

Tags

Latest in News

What can Pittsburgh Public Schools do to dig out of a $39 million budget hole?

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal middle school in Lawrenceville

Pa. House agrees to fast-track legislation to salvage sex abuse reform; Senate still uncommitted

By Stephen Caruso

State rep. Mark Rozzi was abused by a priest as a child and has been at the forefront of the PA General Assembly's attempts to adjust laws for victims of childhood sexual abuse.

Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy

By Ryan Deto

Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy

United Steelworkers want anti-union efforts against Pitt faculty and grad students to end

By Colleen Hammond

United Steelworkers want anti-union efforts against Pitt faculty and grad students to end
More »

Readers also liked…

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 3- 9, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Arsenal middle school in Lawrenceville

What can Pittsburgh Public Schools do to dig out of a $39 million budget hole?

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy

Commonwealth Press donated 100% of proceeds of Bernie chair yard signs in homage to Sanders' own philanthropy

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation