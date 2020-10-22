 Pa. House amends DUI law decriminalizing trace amounts of medical marijuana | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. House amends DUI law decriminalizing trace amounts of medical marijuana

By

click to enlarge decriminalizing-medical-marijuana-while-driving.jpg
Wednesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania state House passed a bill amending the state’s existing DUI law to decriminalize driving while traces of marijuana are still in the system of legal medical-marijuana users.

In Pennsylvania, the current laws and provisions related to driving while under the influence of alcohol or substances, aka DUI, criminalize driving while tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a component of marijuana, is still in a driver’s system, even if it has been weeks after ingestion. This currently also applies to those with medical-marijuana cards.

“I think you can ask any veteran or anybody that’s using medical cannabis that if they took a prescription on Monday, [by] Wednesday they’re not high and if they got pulled over, they darn sure shouldn’t be charged for being intoxicated or under the influence of medical marijuana and the last time they took it was Monday,” said state Rep. Ed Gainey (D-East Liberty) on the state House floor on Oct. 21.
The act amended this provision on grounds to decriminalize residual traces of THC left in the system of legal marijuana users. The amendment was introduced by state Rep. Mike Carroll (D-Luzerne). It passed 109-93 with unanimous support from Democrats, and 16 Republicans crossing the aisle, including local state Rep. Mike Puskaric (R-Elizabeth).


Moreover, the amended bill states that an individual may not drive under a controlled substance with the exception of “marijuana used lawfully in accordance with the act of April 17, 2016, known as the Medical Marijuana Act.”

Opposition to the bill included Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and all Allegheny County Republicans with the exception of Puskaric. They include: State Reps. Bob Brooks (R-Murrysville), Valerie Gaydos (R-Aleppo), Natalie Mihalek (R-Upper St. Clair), Lori Mizgorski (R-Shaler), and Jason Ortitay (R-Cecil).

Republican state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) claimed that this amendment would allow people to, possibly, “get away with murder.” State Rep. Barry Joziwak (R-Berks) said that the state Fraternal Order of Police union asked representatives to oppose the amendment, according to Pennsylvania Capital-Star reporter Stephen Caruso.

However, Gainey argued that “it would make no sense to put [medical marijuana users] in that type of situation when we are giving them some type of fine that says you got to pay this or go to court, be put in the judicial system, the whole nine.”


The entire bill still needs a full house floor vote. 

Trending

Pittsburgh-area apartment complex The Alden South Hills seeking large-scale evictions
Pittsburgh General Election Guide 2020
Married arts professionals open KURATEDpgh, a new gallery in Aspinwall
Takeout Review: Hapa Hawaiian Grill
What is your voting plan?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”

By Ryan Deto

Billboard on Route 21 in Fayette County

Wolf, Levine on recent COVID spike: "The fall resurgence is here"

By John Micek

Gov. Tom Wolf with Dr. Rachel Levine

Random website says Pittsburgh is happiest city in Pa. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, no.

By Ryan Deto

Random website says Pittsburgh is happiest city in Pa. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, no.

Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19

By John Micek

Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh-area apartment complex The Alden South Hills seeking large-scale evictions

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area apartment complex The Alden South Hills seeking large-scale evictions

Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh employees to take major step towards unionization

By Amanda Waltz

Carnegie Science Center

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County pass bills banning hairstyle discrimination

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh and Allegheny County pass bills banning hairstyle discrimination

How to vote in person if you have already requested a mail-in ballot

By Ryan Deto

How to vote in person if you have already requested a mail-in ballot
More »

Readers also liked…

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

By Ryan Deto

How busways can lead Pittsburgh into an equitable public transit future

Critics lament Joe Biden's support for a bill leading to Teamsters pension cuts, after he hosted his campaign kickoff at Pittsburgh Teamster hall

By Ryan Deto

Joe Biden at the Teamsters Temple in Lawrenceville

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 21-27, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh-area apartment complex The Alden South Hills seeking large-scale evictions

Pittsburgh-area apartment complex The Alden South Hills seeking large-scale evictions

By Ryan Deto

Billboard on Route 21 in Fayette County

Fayette County, Pa. billboard attacking Biden misspells “dimensia”

By Ryan Deto

A person walks a trail through the former Churchill Valley Country Club

Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space

By Amanda Waltz

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation