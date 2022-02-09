Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf announces $43.7B spending proposal in final budget address

click to enlarge Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania faces a murky fiscal future. Projections by the Independent Fiscal Office, a non-partisan research agency, anticipate that the commonwealth will face multi-billion dollar deficits again, beginning as soon as the next budget year.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Pat Browne (R-Lehigh) said that while Wolf’s proposal makes sense on the surface, the spending plan does not use “realistic” projections from the Independent Fiscal Office, estimating a $5 billion difference between the agency and Wolf’s numbers.

Stephen Caruso and Marley Parish are reporters for the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.