 Pa. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses" | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses"

By

click to enlarge Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016 - CP PHOTO: RYAN DETO
CP photo: Ryan Deto
Pat Toomey in Pittsburgh in 2016
The Capitol insurrection egged on by President Donald Trump has caused swift reactions from political leaders in Washington, D.C. Articles of impeachment have been drafted by U.S. House Democrats, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) says the articles have garnered more than 180 co-sponsors so far, including local Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Forest Hills).

And now it appears that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) supports those efforts, if they fit a specific criteria.

On Fox News, the Pennsylvania Republican said, "I don't know what they are going to send over, and one of the things I am concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would totally politicize something." His comments were made in an interview on "The Journal Editorial Report" on Sat., Jan. 9.


Toomey continued, "I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don't know what is going to land on the Senate floor if anything."
Toomey joins not only House Democrats, but at least one other Republican Senator who wants Trump out of the White House. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced on Jan. 8 that she wants Trump to resign.

Toomey has an extremely conservative voting record, and he voted against impeachment in 2020. But he has clashed with Trump at times, particularly over Trump's extreme rhetoric and trade policy. Toomey announced last year that he will be retiring at the end of his term in 2022 and will not be seeking other political offices.

Several other politicians, including Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton), have asked Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

On Jan 6., Trump supporters charged the Capitol, and pushed and struck local police, allegedly with lead pipes, broke windows, and occupied offices and chambers inside the building. A woman was shot and killed by police as she attempted to enter the Capitol, at least one improvised explosive device was found on the Capitol grounds, and another three people died due to medical emergencies during the riot, according to police. One man who died was from Pennsylvania. Dozens have been arrested.

Trending

DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation
John Fetterman is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in 2022
Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events
Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol
An ode to Alex Trebek during the final week of his Jeopardy! episodes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events

By Ryan Deto

Susan Allan Block's social media post in response to criticism of the Capitol insurrection

Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol

Sen. Mastriano and former state rep. Saccone among Trump supporters who occupied U.S. Capitol

By Ryan Deto

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) and Rick Saccone (right)

U.S. Rep Mike Doyle blames Trump for occupation of the Capitol, calls it an "insurrection"

By Ryan Deto

U.S. Rep Mike Doyle blames Trump for occupation of the Capitol, calls it an "insurrection"
More »

Tags

Latest in News

DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation

By Ryan Deto

Stephen Zappala (left) and Bill Peduto (right)

John Fetterman is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in 2022

By Ryan Deto

John Fetterman is exploring a run for U.S. Senate in 2022

Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events

By Ryan Deto

Susan Allan Block's social media post in response to criticism of the Capitol insurrection

Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh Rep. Mike Doyle calls on impeachment of Trump following insurrection at Capitol
More »

Readers also liked…

Explore 30 years of queer Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Queer History Project

By Alex Gordon

Shantel Cummings, Connie Dorsett, Harrison Apple, Jojo Gilbert, and Dani Lamorte, in a promotional video for the One More Time Ball in 2013

Meet the teenage activist trying to build a climate-change movement in Pittsburgh

By Emily Wolfe

Leandra Mira on the steps of the City-County Building

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 6-12, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Susan Allan Block's social media post in response to criticism of the Capitol insurrection

Block Communication family member supports insurrection online as BCI journalists allege management edited stories to "downplay" the events

By Ryan Deto

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) and Rick Saccone (right)

Sen. Mastriano and former state rep. Saccone among Trump supporters who occupied U.S. Capitol

By Ryan Deto

Stephen Zappala (left) and Bill Peduto (right)

DA Zappala says he’s renewing charges on some protesters at mayor’s order; Peduto denies, says Zappala is spreading disinformation

By Ryan Deto

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation