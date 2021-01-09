Pa. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says he thinks Trump "committed impeachable offenses"

And now it appears that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Lehigh) supports those efforts, if they fit a specific criteria.
On Fox News, the Pennsylvania Republican said, "I don't know what they are going to send over, and one of the things I am concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would totally politicize something." His comments were made in an interview on "The Journal Editorial Report" on Sat., Jan. 9.
Toomey continued, "I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don't know what is going to land on the Senate floor if anything."
Toomey joins not only House Democrats, but at least one other Republican Senator who wants Trump out of the White House. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced on Jan. 8 that she wants Trump to resign.
Pat Toomey says he does think the President committed impeachable offenses but he also says that Trump only has eleven days left in office... pic.twitter.com/ao8t2OJlsM— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 9, 2021
Toomey has an extremely conservative voting record, and he voted against impeachment in 2020. But he has clashed with Trump at times, particularly over Trump's extreme rhetoric and trade policy. Toomey announced last year that he will be retiring at the end of his term in 2022 and will not be seeking other political offices.
Several other politicians, including Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton), have asked Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
On Jan 6., Trump supporters charged the Capitol, and pushed and struck local police, allegedly with lead pipes, broke windows, and occupied offices and chambers inside the building. A woman was shot and killed by police as she attempted to enter the Capitol, at least one improvised explosive device was found on the Capitol grounds, and another three people died due to medical emergencies during the riot, according to police. One man who died was from Pennsylvania. Dozens have been arrested.