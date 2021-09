Pa. GOP lawmaker faces backlash after comparing COVID vaccines to sexual assault

click to enlarge Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, speaks at a Capitol rally of anti-lockdown activists on June 5, 2021

(Capital-Star screen capture) A screen capture of the Aug. 23 Facebook post by state Rep. Russ Diamond

(Capital-Star screen capture) Aug. 25, 2021 reply to the Facebook post

A Republican state lawmaker who compared mandatory vaccinations to rape is facing criticism from a victims rights and sexual violence prevention organization.In an Aug. 23 post to his verified Facebook page , state Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) wrote, “What’s it called when someone sticks something into your body against your will? Or coerces you to let them?:Diamond has been critical of the Wolf administration’s management of the pandemic.In an Aug. 25 statement , advocacy group The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape called Diamond’s post “tasteless.”Replying to critical comments on the Facebook post on Aug. 25, Diamond wrote:“For the woke crowd: Learn to think. In this analogy, the vaccine is akin to sexual activity, due to the physical nature of both. Voluntary engagement in either is fine. But forcing someone to do either is wrong.”As of Thursday morning, and despite the criticism, Diamond has not removed or apologized for the post.Diamond did not respond to the Capital-Star’s request for comment.