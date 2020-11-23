PA bans alcohol sales for onsite consumption on "Blackout Wednesday" in response to COVID spike

At a press conference, Levine said that beginning Wed., Nov. 25 at 5 p.m., restaurants and bars will not be allowed to sell alcohol for on-site consumption, and that ban will continue until 8 a.m. on Thu., Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving. Levine added that law enforcement and state agencies will be issuing fines for violators.
Today, the Allegheny County Health Department shut down two Pittsburgh nightclubs over COVID violations.
According to a press release, Gov. Tom Wolf and Levine issued this order because of new modeling projecting 22,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in Pennsylvania in December. He also warned that hospitals could run out of beds if this spike continues, and that hospitalizations are currently at higher rates than in spring.
Health officials have also issued a state-at-home advisory and are advising against gatherings with people not within someone's immediate family
“As our hospitals and health care system are facing greater strain, we need to redouble our efforts to keep people safe,” said Wolf in a press release. “If our health care system is compromised, it isn’t only COVID-19 patients who will suffer. If we run out of hospital beds, or if hospital staff are over-worked to the breaking point, care will suffer for every patient – including those who need emergency care for illnesses, accidents, or chronic conditions unrelated to COVID-19.”
Additionally, Wolf has also issued a health advisory for all Pennsylvanians, that will focus on reducing large gatherings, and enforcing existing orders. He advised Pennsylvanians to stay at home, but didn't issue a new stay-at-home order. Allegheny County has already issued a similar advisory, and has urged residents not to travel for Thanksgiving, even within the county.
