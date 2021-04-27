 Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pa. Attorney General criticizes Vandergrift cop accused of harassing diner patron

By

click to enlarge Josh Shapiro - PHOTO: COURTESY OFFICE OF GOV. TOM WOLF
Photo: Courtesy office of Gov. Tom Wolf
Josh Shapiro
After an investigation was called into the conduct of a Vandergrift Police officer against a Black diner customer who claims he was racially profiled, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is speaking out on the case, saying that the diner was harassed by the officer and “he should not be trusted to uphold the responsibilities of being a police officer.”

On April 17, a patron at a restaurant in Vandergrift in Westmoreland County recorded an encounter he had with a police officer and posted the video on social media, which soon went viral. According to reporting from WTAE, Vandergrift Police officer William Moore approached a couple dining in G & G restaurant and asked about their service dog. The woman then took the dog home, but the man, Marcus Townsend, stayed.

Video shows Moore asked Townsend for identification without reason. Townsend told WTAE that Moore then mentioned Townsend’s tattoos and claimed to smell weed. Townsend, who is Black, said he was the only Black patron in the restaurant and claimed he was racially profiled by Moore.
"For him to come straight to me," Townsend said to WTAE. "I'm the only Black dude in there. He's talking about the my tattoos on my face. It's all on the Facebook post and I just don't understand it."


On April 19, the Vandergrift mayor announced that Moore has been taken off the schedule and was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Shapiro tweeted on April 26 that Moore “cast aside the respect of law enforcement.” Shapiro also mentioned Moore’s prior assault — Moore was charged in 2017 for misdemeanor assault of a teenager — and his substance abuse issues as additional reasons he believes that Moore should no longer be employed as a police officer.
After Townsend’s video went viral, the G & G Restaurant called Townsend to invite him back to the restaurant and posted a statement on Facebook calling the situation inexcusable. “We completely condemn any type of demeaning behavior towards any individual who walks through our doors,” reads G & G’s statement.

According to TribLive, once an internal investigation is completed, Vandergrift Council will vote on whether Moore can return to duty.

Trending

A Blawnox brewery opens, new ice cream flavors, and more Pittsburgh food news
East African Grocery hoping to stay afloat to serve McKees Rocks’ growing African community
Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"
Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

PA students are in the midst of a mental health crisis as they prepare for a largely virtual year

By Elizabeth Hardison

PA students are in the midst of a mental health crisis as they prepare for a largely virtual year

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges fracking giant Range Resources with environmental crimes

By Ryan Deto

Screenshot from PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro's Official Range Resources Announcement on June 12, 2020

Avoid scams, report price-gouging, and know your rights with AG Josh Shapiro's coronavirus guide

By Alex Gordon

Avoid scams, report price-gouging, and know your rights with AG Josh Shapiro's coronavirus guide

Protesters call on AG Josh Shapiro to pardon more prisoners serving life sentences

By Ryan Deto

Protesters in front of Josh Shapiro's Pittsburgh office in Downtown
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

By Amanda Waltz

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

North Side program partners with local businesses to provide bike racks, toolkits, and fill bike infrastructure gaps

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

North Side program partners with local businesses to provide bike racks, toolkits, and fill bike infrastructure gaps

Pa. GOP leaders to fundraise with controversial Western Pa. rep they called to resign

By Stephen Caruso

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-New Beaver)

Advocates call on Port Authority to provide free fares for low-income riders

By Ryan Deto

A Port Authority bus on Brighton Road in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
More »

Readers also liked…

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

By Hannah Lynn

Carnegie Library introduces new bookmarks to help find books on sensitive topics without having to ask a librarian

VIDEO: North Side gas station owners charged with assault after violent altercation with Black women

By Ryan Deto

Screencap from video of a violent altercation at a gas station in Marshall-Shadeland

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

By Frances Sansig Rupp

The Recovery of a Family: Understanding, accepting, and recovering from being married to a person with an addiction

Port Authority and Crossing Limits unveil I Too, Am Pittsburgh mobile exhibition

By Amanda Waltz

I Too, Am Pittsburgh on display at the Heinz 57 Center.
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • April 21-27, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh church members rally for racial justice; remind city there is "still work to be done"

By Kaycee Orwig

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

Voteswagon Tour visits Pittsburgh, highlights problems of gerrymandering in Pa.

By Amanda Waltz

Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map

Allegheny County launches an interactive COVID-19 Vaccine Provider map

By Dani Janae

An area for teens in the new upstairs portion of Carnegie Library Downtown, is designed for teens to work together and get help on assignments.

PHOTOS: Tour the newly renovated Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh Downtown

By Kaycee Orwig

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation