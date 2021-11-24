Over a month’s worth of holiday events for Pittsburghers of all ages

click to enlarge Photo: Gary Stone Photography Texture Contemporary Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Thu., Nov. 25



Fri., Nov. 26



8 p.m. Continues on Sun., Nov. 28. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98.

Sat., Nov. 27



The

kicks off its

series with the

. The local group will play live in the museum’s stunning Hall of Architecture among the Carnegie Trees.

click to enlarge Photo: RCA Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour

Sun., Nov. 28



click to enlarge CP File Photo: Theo Schwarz The annual Menorah Parade in Schenley Park

Tue., Nov. 30



A Hanukkah tradition returns when the

weaves its way through Oakland and Squirrel Hill. See a line of cars outfitted with rooftop menorahs, lights, and more. The parade starts at Rodef Shalom Congregation and ends at Murray Avenue.

Wed., Dec. 1



Experience the many facets and history of local holiday celebrations during

A Very Merry Pittsburgh

at the

. The exhibition will transport viewers to a bygone Pittsburgh with vintage decorations, toys, and other items from former Downtown department stores. There will also be a section featuring keepsakes, artifacts, film, and more exploring how Western Pennsylvanians have celebrated Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, and Kwanzaa through the years.

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Senator John Heinz History Center Holidays at the Heinz History Center

Thu., Dec. 2



The Thanksgiving Play

8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 5.

Fri., Dec. 3



8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 5.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

welcomes crowds to see the unveiling of outdoor light installations by local artists during

Illumin-Ave

. Original works by Alisha Wormsley, Ian Brill, Mikael Owunna, and Clear Story will be available to view in locations up and down Second Avenue. They will also be part of Hazelwood Initiative’s annual Light Up Night on Mon., Dec. 6.

click to enlarge Photo: Joey Kennedy/Handmade Arcade Handmade Arcade

Sat., Dec. 4



Celebrate Kwanzaa, meet Santa, and more during

with

. The family-friendly online event will have festive activities for all ages. Check out the Center’s website for more details in the weeks to come.

Sun., Dec. 5



It’s cold outside, but it will be hot in

when

presents

. See titillating performances by Amoxie Villain, Bearcat Betty, Josalynn Lark, and Thea Biss, all during an event hosted by Lilith Deville.

CP File Photo: Luke Thor Travis Krampusnacht in Market Square

Mon., Dec. 6



Wed., Dec. 8



Thu., Dec. 9



Fri., Dec. 10



8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 19.

The Celtic-rock fusion band

will be joined by Gene The Werewolf and Big Blitz for

at

. Come for a raucous night of music, drinks, and holiday-themed fun. Make sure to bring a little something for the evening’s toy drive.

Sat., Dec. 11



Support local, Black-owned businesses with a day of gift-shopping at

. Presented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Shayla Hawkins Events, the pop-up will showcase over 90 vendors from around the region. Located next to the Burlington Coat Factory.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Zoo Lights Drive-Thru at Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

Sun., Dec. 12



Various times. Continues through Thu., Dec. 30. Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $50.

Mon., Dec. 13



Thu., Dec. 16



It's a Wonderful Life

Fri., Dec. 17



Sat., Dec. 18



Sun., Dec. 19



click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Mon., Dec. 20



Sun., Dec. 26



Tue., Dec. 28



Deck the halls with sounds of dropkicks when

brings its

to

. Watch the biggest stars of professional wrestling battle it out in the ring during the WWE Championship Match Smackdown Women’s Champion match.

Wed., Dec. 29



Thu., Dec. 30



The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Fri., Dec. 31



5:30 p.m.