Over a month’s worth of holiday events for Pittsburghers of all ages

Thu., Nov. 25
OUTDOOR • IRL
YMCA Turkey Trot. 8 a.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. $20-90. p3r.org/races/ymca-turkey-trot
Fri., Nov. 26
FILM • IRL
Rangos Giant Cinema: The Polar Express 3D. 5:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., Dec. 23. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $7.95-9.95. carnegiesciencecenter.org/rangos-giant-cinema
MUSIC • IRL
Strauss Family Favorites with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. 8 p.m. Continues on Sun., Nov. 28. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $20-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
CRUISE • IRL
Thanksgiving Bash Moonlight Dance. 10:30 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $35-40. gatewayclipper.com/holiday-cruises
STAGE • IRL
Cirque Dreams Holidaze. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sat., Nov. 27. Benedum Center. 237 Seventh St., Downtown. $40.75-60.75. trustarts.org
Sat., Nov. 27
MARKET • VIRTUAL
Handmade Arcade Virtual Market. 12:01 a.m. Continues through Mon., Nov. 29. Free. handmadearcade.org/marketplaces/virturalwintermarket21
MUSIC • IRL
The Carnegie Museum of Art kicks off its Sounds for the Season series with the River City Brass Band Quintet. The local group will play live in the museum’s stunning Hall of Architecture among the Carnegie Trees. 1:30-3 p.m. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with museum admission. cmoa.org
Sun., Nov. 28
BURLESQUE • IRL
Naked & Crazy Burlesque Presents: Holiday Aftermath. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Club Cafe. 56 S. 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com
MUSIC • IRL
Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour. 7 p.m. Petersen Events Center. 3719 Terrace St., Oakland. $26-350. peterseneventscenter.com/events
Tue., Nov. 30
PARADE • IRL
A Hanukkah tradition returns when the Grand Menorah Parade weaves its way through Oakland and Squirrel Hill. See a line of cars outfitted with rooftop menorahs, lights, and more. The parade starts at Rodef Shalom Congregation and ends at Murray Avenue. 4:45 p.m. From 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland to Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. chabadpgh.com
Wed., Dec. 1
COMEDY • IRL
The Golden Gays NYC in Thank YULE For Being A Friend. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $30-50. arcadecomedytheater.com/events
EXHIBIT • IRL
Experience the many facets and history of local holiday celebrations during A Very Merry Pittsburgh at the Heinz History Center. The exhibition will transport viewers to a bygone Pittsburgh with vintage decorations, toys, and other items from former Downtown department stores. There will also be a section featuring keepsakes, artifacts, film, and more exploring how Western Pennsylvanians have celebrated Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, and Kwanzaa through the years. Continues through Mon., Jan. 17, 2022. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. Included with museum admission. heinzhistorycenter.org
Thu., Dec. 2
MUSIC • IRL
Black Violin: Give Thanks. 8 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $37-57. trustarts.org
FILM • HYBRID
Film Screening: Feast of the Seven Fishes. 7-9 p.m. Heinz History Center. 1212 Smallman St., Strip District. $7-10. Livestream also available. heinzhistorycenter.org/events
STAGE • IRL
The Thanksgiving Play. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 5. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25. arcadecomedytheater.com/events
Fri., Dec. 3
MUSIC • IRL
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky Nutcracker Suite. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 5. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $21-98. pittsburghsymphony.org
STAGE • IRL
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage. 7 p.m. Byham Theater. 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $32-105. trustarts.org
ART • IRL
Hazelwood Local welcomes crowds to see the unveiling of outdoor light installations by local artists during Illumin-Ave. Original works by Alisha Wormsley, Ian Brill, Mikael Owunna, and Clear Story will be available to view in locations up and down Second Avenue. They will also be part of Hazelwood Initiative’s annual Light Up Night on Mon., Dec. 6. 5:30 p.m. Continues through January 2022. Second Ave., Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.com
DANCE • IRL
Texture Contemporary Ballet presents The Nutcracker. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25. textureballet.org
Sat., Dec. 4
MARKET • IRL
Handmade Arcade Holiday Market. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free. Registration required. handmadearcade.org
KIDS • IRL
Polar PJ Parties. 8 a.m. Continues on Sat., Dec. 11. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $30-35. carnegiesciencecenter.org/events/polar-pj-parties
ZOO • IRL
Penguins on Parade. 11 a.m. Continues through February 2022. Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. Included with zoo admission. pittsburghzoo.org/penguins-on-parade
EVENT • VIRTUAL
Celebrate Kwanzaa, meet Santa, and more during AWCommunity Day: Holiday Edition with August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The family-friendly online event will have festive activities for all ages. Check out the Center’s website for more details in the weeks to come. 12-3 p.m. Free. aacc-awc.org/event
MUSIC • IRL
Sounds for the Season: Roger Humphries and the RH Factor. 1:30-3 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with museum admission. cmoa.org
MUSIC • IRL
Back Home for the Holidays with Edgewood Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Edgewood. 120 E. Swissvale Ave., Edgewood. $15 suggested donation. fpcedgewood.org
EVENT • IRL
Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Chanukah Bash. 8-10 p.m. Iron City Circus Arts. 711 S. 21st St., South Side. $25-50. jewishpgh.org/event/chanukah-bash
EVENT • IRL
Cookies with Krampus Holiday Fundraiser. 7 p.m. Parkway Theater. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. Free. communityreelartscenter.org
Sun., Dec. 5
BURLESQUE • IRL
It’s cold outside, but it will be hot in Club Cafe when Smokin' Betties Burlesque presents Have Yourself A Very Bettie Christmas II. See titillating performances by Amoxie Villain, Bearcat Betty, Josalynn Lark, and Thea Biss, all during an event hosted by Lilith Deville. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 56 S. 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. facebook.com/smokinbettiesburlesque
Mon., Dec. 6
FESTIVAL • IRL
Krampus Fest. 6 p.m. Market Square, Downtown. Free. Search “Krampus Fest in Pittsburgh 2021” on Facebook
Wed., Dec. 8
LASER SHOW • IRL
Laser Holiday Magic at Buhl Planetarium. 1:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. Carnegie Science Center. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $2-8. carnegiesciencecenter.org/liveshows
MUSIC • IRL
Morgan James: A Very Magnetic Christmas Tour. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $22-55. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Thu., Dec. 9
EVENT • IRL
Polish Hill Light Up Night. 6:30 p.m. Brereton and Dobson St., Polish Hill. Free. instagram.com/polishhillcivic
Fri., Dec. 10
MUSIC • IRL
Highmark Holiday Pops. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Dec. 19. Heinz Hall. 600 Penn Ave., Downtown. $22-99. pittsburghsymphony.org
DANCE • IRL
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker. 7 p.m. Continues through Wed., Dec. 29. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-119. pbt.org
MUSIC • IRL
The Celtic-rock fusion band Bastard Bearded Irishmen will be joined by Gene The Werewolf and Big Blitz for A Very Bastard XXXMas at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. Come for a raucous night of music, drinks, and holiday-themed fun. Make sure to bring a little something for the evening’s toy drive. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $22-30. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Sat., Dec. 11
MARKET • IRL
Soulful Stuff Holiday Market. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Kelly Strayhorn Theater. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. Free. kelly-strayhorn.org/events
MUSIC • IRL
Sounds for the Season: Mount Ararat Baptist Church Ensemble. 1:30-3 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with museum admission. cmoa.org
MARKET • IRL
Crafts and Drafts Outdoor Holiday Market. 12-3 p.m. East End Brewing Company. 147 Julius St., Larimer. Free. eastendbrewing.com
MARKET • IRL
Support local, Black-owned businesses with a day of gift-shopping at The Black Market: Holiday Edition. Presented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and Shayla Hawkins Events, the pop-up will showcase over 90 vendors from around the region. Located next to the Burlington Coat Factory. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues on Sun., Dec. 12. 623 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. downtownpittsburghholidays.com/blackmarket
Sun., Dec. 12
ZOO • IRL
Zoo Lights Drive-Thru. Various times. Continues through Thu., Dec. 30. Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium. 7370 Baker St., Highland Park. $50. pittsburghzoo.org/zoo-lights
Mon., Dec. 13
MUSIC • IRL
Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program. 8 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $39.75-410.25. trustarts.org
Thu., Dec. 16
MARKET • IRL
I Made It! at the Mall at Robinson Pop Up. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The Mall at Robinson. 100 Robinson Centre Drive, Robinson. Free. imadeitmarket.com
FILM • IRL
It's a Wonderful Life with Wine Tasting. 7 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $8. theoakstheater.com
MUSIC • IRL
J Roddy Walston Presents: Christmas to the Bone. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-25. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Fri., Dec. 17
EVENT • IRL
Holiday Lights at Kennywood. Continues through Sun., Jan. 2, 2022. Kennywood. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin. $19.99 online, $29.99 at the gate. kennywood.com
PARTY • IRL
18+ Night: Solstice Party. 6-10 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. 1 Allegheny Ave., North Side. $18-20. carnegiesciencecenter.org/programs/science-after-hours
Sat., Dec. 18
MUSIC • IRL
Sounds for the Season: Hugo Cruz and the Caminos. 1:30-3 p.m. Carnegie Museum of Art. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free with museum admission. cmoa.org
MUSIC • IRL
A Christmas Music Spectacular. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $20. theoakstheater.com
Sun., Dec. 19
MARKET • IRL
Made + Found Holiday Market. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com/events
KIDS • IRL
Santa Fun Kids Cruise. 1 p.m. Gateway Clipper. 350 West Station Square Drive, South Side. $20-32. gatewayclipper.com/holiday-cruises
MARKET • IRL
Honky Tonk Holiday Tour with The Shootouts and Steel Blossoms. 6 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Mon., Dec. 20
EXHIBITION • IRL
Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden. Continues through Sun., Jan. 9, 2022. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. 1 Schenley Park, Oakland. Included with regular admission. Advanced tickets required. phipps.conservatory.org
Sun., Dec. 26
EVENT • IRL
Late Nights! Holidays in the Garden. 5-8 p.m. Continues through Wed., Dec. 29. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $14.95-17.95. Free for kids under 2. aviary.org
Tue., Dec. 28
WRESTLING • IRL
Deck the halls with sounds of dropkicks when WWE brings its Live Holiday Tour to PPG Paints Arena. Watch the biggest stars of professional wrestling battle it out in the ring during the WWE Championship Match Smackdown Women’s Champion match. 7:30 p.m. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $30-550. ppgpaintsarena.com/events
Wed., Dec. 29
MUSIC • IRL
Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour: Christmas Eve and Other Stories. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. $23-214. ppgpaintsarena.com/events
Thu., Dec. 30
STAGE • IRL
The Hip Hop Nutcracker. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-77. trustarts.org
Fri., Dec. 31
EVENT • IRL
Highmark First Night New Year’s Eve Party. Details TBA. Multiple locations, Downtown. Free. firstnightpgh.trustarts.org