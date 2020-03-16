 Out of liquor? Better stock up soon. State liquor stores to close this week | Drink | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Out of liquor? Better stock up soon. State liquor stores to close this week

By

click to enlarge liquorstore.jpg
All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in Pennsylvania will close at 9 p.m. this Tuesday until further notice, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and all online sales at finewineandgoodspirits.com will end at 5 p.m. today.

The closing is the latest effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a press release. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”


All Allegheny County stores will remain open today with normal operating hours and will open on Tue., March 17 at regular opening times. All stores normally closed on Tuesday will remain closed.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says it will re-evaluate operations at the end of the month with the Governor's Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Tags

Latest in Drink

Travel the world drink by drink at Bar Botanico

By Maggie Weaver

Salsa verde cocktail at Bar Botanico

The Dirty PBR is 'not as gross as it sounds'

By Maggie Weaver

Dirty PBR

Fantastic coffee cocktails that thankfully don't include whipped cream vodka

By Maggie Weaver

Pumkin vs. New York at Mixtape

Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

By Jordan Snowden

HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members
More »

Readers also liked…

A lightning round with Sean Rosenkrans from The Allegheny Wine Mixer

By Craig Mrusek

Sean Rosenkrans behind the bar at The Allegheny Wine Mixer

Great bars for drinks, dancing, and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

By Maggie Weaver

Great bars for drinks, dancing and karaoke during Pride Month or any month

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

By Maggie Weaver

After six long years in the making, 4Four6 Distillery to open in Sharpsburg by 2020

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers

By Maggie Weaver

Dry January happy hour pop-up bar features alternative spirits and non-alcoholic craft beers
More Drink »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 11-17, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Food+Drink

Salsa verde cocktail at Bar Botanico

Travel the world drink by drink at Bar Botanico

By Maggie Weaver

Entrance to Villa Reale's bar on Strawberry Way in Downtown

Six hidden bars in Pittsburgh, that actually want to be found

By Ryan Deto

Akil Babb, head bartender at Bridges & Bourbon

Sample drinks from Pittsburgh's best bartenders at city's first cocktail shake-off

By CP Staff

HEARTH, First Sip Brew Box, and Lincoln Avenue Brewery members

Lincoln Avenue Brewery and First Sip Brew Box team up with transitional housing nonprofit HEARTH for its 25th anniversary beer

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation