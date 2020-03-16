Out of liquor? Better stock up soon. State liquor stores to close this week

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden in a press release. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”All Allegheny County stores will remain open today with normal operating hours and will open on Tue., March 17 at regular opening times. All stores normally closed on Tuesday will remain closed.The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says it will re-evaluate operations at the end of the month with the Governor's Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.