OurBus promises new, low-cost transport from western Pennsylvania to New York City

OurBus, a company that offers affordable bus routes throughout the U.S., announced that it added a new intercity route running from Slippery Rock to New York City. The route, launching Thu., May 12, will offer stops for passenger pickups in Pittsburgh at Tenth Street and Penn Avenue, as well as in Breezewood, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia, before ending at the Javits Center in Manhattan. There will also be a return route from New York.
The route will run four days a week from Slippery Rock starting on Thursdays, and four days a week from New York starting on Fridays.
A search on the company website shows that there are currently direct routes from Pittsburgh to NYC.
“College students and residents haven’t had a direct bus route that runs from Slippery Rock to New York City for over 30 years – and OurBus offers them a new, customer-friendly option,” says OurBus CEO Numaan Akram in a press release. “We look forward to providing our new passengers with superb service that will make their travels easier, more relaxing, and more convenient.”
OurBus claims that it offers "the least expensive fares to New York City among competitive ground carriers."
When comparing, OurBus offered a rate from Pittsburgh to NYC for $60 plus a $2.60 booking fee, a less costly option compared to MegaBus, another major bus company, which charged $69.99-74.99, plus a $3.99 booking fee, for the same date.
OurBus claims that the fees for the Slippery Rock-NYC route could go as low as $25.
In addition to lower-cost tickets, OurBus claims that passengers on its vehicles enjoy amenities like complimentary bottled water, free WiFi, and USB ports at each seat. Trips can also be rebooked or canceled on the day of departure, and funds can be loaded into a wallet on the OurBus app.
The company also offers OurBus Select, a rider discount program available for both families and frequent travelers.