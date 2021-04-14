Oscars 2021: Academy Award preview and predictions

click to enlarge Photo: David Lee/NETFLIX Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Picture



• Mank

• Promising Young Woman

• Sound of Metal

• Minari

• Nomadland

• The Trial of the Chicago 7

• Judas and the Black Messiah

click to enlarge Photo: 20th Century Studios Frances McDormand and director/writer Chloé Zhao on the set of Nomadland

Best Director



• Thomas Vinterberg ( Another Round )

• David Fincher ( Mank )

• Lee Isaac Chung ( Minari )

• Chloé Zhao ( Nomadland )

• Emerald Fennell ( Promising Young Woman )

Best Actor



• Riz Ahmed ( Sound of Metal )

• Chadwick Boseman ( Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom )

• Anthony Hopkins ( The Father )

• Gary Oldman ( Mank )

• Steven Yeun ( Minari )

Best Actress



• Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

• Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

• Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

• Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

• Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actor



• Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

• Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

• Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

• Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

• Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

click to enlarge Photo: Netflix Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies in Mank

Best Supporting Actress



• Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

• Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

• Olivia Colman (The Father)

• Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

• Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)





Best Adapted Screenplay



• Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Nina Pedrad

• The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

• Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

• One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

• The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay



• Judas and the Black Messiah. Screenplay by Will Berson, Shaka King; Story by Will Berson, Shaka King, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas

• Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

• Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

• Sound of Metal. Screenplay by Darius Marder, Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

• The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

Best Cinematography



• Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt



click to enlarge Image: Disney/Pixar Soul

Best Animated Feature



Best Original Song



Best Original Score



click to enlarge Photo: Amazon Studios Sound of Metal

Best Sound



Best Costume Design



Best Animated Short Film



Best Live Action Short Film



Best Documentary Feature



Best Documentary Short



Best Film Editing



Best International Feature Film



Best Makeup and Hairstyling



Best Production Design



Best Visual Effects



Most Pittsburgh Film of 2020



We’ve had many milestones recently on the path back to normalcy. But one stands out among them all: the return of celebrities congratulating each other for truly incomprehensible amounts of time. That’s right, the Oscars are BACK.In all seriousness, like all industries, it was a strange and subpar year for movies. As you’ll read in any Oscars preview this year, there were a ton of films that got delayed, stuck in limbo, or even worse in 2020 which means the slate of movies nominated for the Academy Awards on Sun., April 25 is just not the banner crop you’d see in a normal year.However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a bunch of interesting films here. And I’d know because I’ve tried to watch as many of them as humanly possible. So let’s try and pick all of them, shall we? I’m not reinventing the wheel here. Below are the nominees, who I think will win, and then who I thinkwin. Oh, and stay 'til the end for an added bonus: our very own Pittsburgh-themed category. Ok, onto the picks:. This hasn’t been a year with a dominant front runner in the Best Picture race, but it seems as though’s quiet, lived in story is pulling away from the rest of the pack., andare all seemingly still in play, with the main question here being whethercan fend off the inevitable frontrunner backlash (in this case for being too kind to Amazon).. I would be fine with avictory. But in a year so defined by the simmering racial tension in America turning into a furious boil,feels like the film that best tied those themes together, all while just being a damn good character study and history lesson.Chloe Zhao. At the helm of the Best Picture favorite, and guiding the movie with massive amounts of nuance, it’s looking like Zhao will win this, becoming the first woman of color and only the second woman to take home the trophy overall.Zhao. Fincher is a master and was just as meticulous and interesting as ever, but Zhao’s restraint and feel for her characters in this movie is deserving of being rewarded.Chadwick Boseman. The easiest call of the night. Not to undersell his stunning turn as the ambitious, furious, and funny trumpeter Levee Green, but this will be an award dedicated to a brilliant actor who gave an entire generation of fans someone to look up to, and someone who battled like hell until his last day. This is a shoo-in, and it should be.Boseman. All the things said above apply, I just want to also give love to Riz Ahmed, who has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most interesting stars and beautifully carriesCarey Mulligan. This might be the closest race of any of the major categories. If McDormand hadn’t won so recently, and ifwasn’t running through so many other categories, she’d be a lock. But it feels like the winds are shifting towards Mulligan, who has to carry a very tough role of someone seeking vengeance for sexual assault.Frances McDormand. Listen, I’ll fully confess that I have an irrational love for McDormand as an actress and that skews my perception. But I really believe hers was the best performance here, fully embodying an extremely challenging character without ever having to become gimmicky or “too much.”Daniel Kaluuya. This one kind of feels like cheating honestly, considering Kaluuya’s performance is absolutely a leading turn, and there’s no real good reason he wasn’t included in the Leading Actor category. But since he’s here, his fiery, spot-on, and complex portrayal of Fred Hampton is rightfully going to get its praise.Paul Raci. Honestly, this is a really strong category, so I wouldn’t have gripes with anyone. But Raci’s out-of-nowhere performance as the quiet, kind leader of a deaf community in the wilderness ... with respect to Kaluuya, this is the type of performance the Supporting Actor category is made for. Raci is someone who you don’t see coming who makes every scene he’s in pop.Yuh-jung Youn. This is another one that seems really up in the air, but I’m going with Youn here for her performance as the matriarch in, a movie that it feels like the Academy will try and reward in at least one category and may get shut out in some others.Amanda Seyfried. It feels incredible that we’re at the point of figuring out whetherwill score any wins after months of inevitability for Oscar dominance. But this is a category where it feels like the tides turning is undeserved, as Seyfried surprised viewers with a career best performance. She was witty, smart, and nuanced as Marlon Davies, and is still worth highlighting.. The hot streak continues.felt like it was gaining some traction, as the Oscars love a good self-contained story where famous people gather around discussing important topics. But the consensus still seems to be leaning towards’s simple, honest conversations.. I’m cheating here, and I don’t care, because the best film of the year didn’t get nominated for a single Oscar, so it’s winning one in my hypothetical. Charlie Kaufman’s latest was the perfect 2020 film: surreal, closed off, deeply unhappy, and lost in its own thoughts. It was the best screenplay of the year even if it wasn't really nominated.. Predicting that the Academy is going to go against an Aaron Sorkin script feels strongly like sacrilege. But the momentum is on, which took a very sensitive topic and made it, for lack of a better word, entertaining? It gets a little schlocky at times, but it deftly handles its subject matter, and feels like the winner here.. Cheating again here. Don’t care again. The most original script of the year came from one of the most tried and true concepts: thetakes this concept and once again, makes it feel so relevant, injecting boredom and nihilism of doing the same thing with creativity and humor. Even if it, again, wasn't nominated., Erik Messerschmidt, Dariusz Wolski, Joshua James Richards, Phedon Papamichael(Pixar)(Netflix)(Netflix)(Pixar)(Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)• “Fight for You,” (). Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas• “Hear My Voice,” (). Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite• “Húsavík,” (). Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson• “Io Si (Seen),” (). Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini• “Speak Now,” (). Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth“Speak Now”“Fight For You”, Terence Blanchard, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Emile Mosseri, James Newton Howard, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin, Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett, Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh, Alexandra Byrne, Trish Summerville, Ann Roth, Bina Daigeler, Massimo Cantini Parrini(Disney Plus/Pixar)Loci (Kazak Productions)(Netflix)(Beasts and Natives Alike)(CAOZ hf. Hólamói), Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder, Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn, Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers, Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook, Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman, Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan, Yorgos Lamprinos, Chloé Zhao, Frédéric Thoraval, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Alan Baumgarten(Denmark)(Hong Kong)(Romania)(Tunisia)(Bosnia and Herzegovina), Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff, Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti. Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone. Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton. Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale. Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan. Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas, Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox, Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez, Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher. I thought about goinghere, as it is the only one that’s specifically set in Pittsburgh and references the city multiple times (and is a sneaky fun holiday rom-com). Butis too strong, both in its quality and how it uses the charms of Pittsburgh’s old buildings to craft a great vision of 1920’s Chicago. A Primanti’s and IC to you, Ma Rainey.