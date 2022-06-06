 Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Orthopaedic surgery good for your body but bad for planet, Pitt study finds

By

click to enlarge CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Research just published by University of Pittsburgh scientists highlights the unexpected environmental costs involved in routine procedures like knee replacements or cataract surgery.

According to a press release announcing the research, the medical health field as a whole accounts for about 10% of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, with operating rooms contributing a large share of this.

“Surgical suites have a high environmental impact, partially because so many of the items they rely on are single-use, disposable products, like gowns, gloves, surgical instruments, and packaging,” says Melissa Bilec, a Pitt academic who researches sustainable engineering concepts. “We’re just beginning to find out the impacts of the field, but we know the impacts are there.”


Bilec and the other researchers, which include the celebrated late Freddie Fu as a posthumous contributor, compiled existing research on the waste produced by surgical procedures to better understand their impact and lay the ground for greener solutions. The authors believe much of these impacts can be curbed by finding ways to reuse materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, a goal they refer to as creating a “circular economy.”

The researchers note using current innovations like more efficient anaesthesia technologies and limiting single-use surgical devices can bring immediate environmental reductions.

Ian Engler, a co-author of the paper and UPMC orthopedic surgery sports medicine fellow, stressed the importance of studying environmental impacts in lesser-studied fields like healthcare.

“While thousands of articles are published in the field of orthopedic surgery each year, very few address sustainability,” said Engler. “Given the immense impact of climate change, we believe that every field must consider their role in becoming more sustainable.”

Trending

Speaking of...

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Manager of Tourism, Advocacy Fellow, and more

After Hours - Bonus Edition: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jerry Dickinson

By Natalie Bencivenga

After Hours - Bonus Edition: Natalie Bencivenga interviews Jerry Dickinson

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Museum Manager, Cake Icer, Video Editor, and more

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Museum Manager, Cake Icer, Video Editor, and more

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Ice Cream Truck Driver, Zoo Mascot, and more Pittsburgh job openings
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

By Lisa Cunningham

Pittsburgh's No. 1! (or 2 or 3 or ...)

McCormick concedes in Pa. GOP U.S. Senate primary race

By Marley Parish

Dave McCormick

New fund directs resources to underserved libraries in Allegheny County

By Jordana Rosenfeld

New fund directs resources to underserved libraries in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh to open 11 public pools by mid-June

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh to open 11 public pools by mid-June
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 1- 7, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Events Coordinator, Fondant Specialist, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Events Coordinator, Fondant Specialist, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Demolition of Wholey’s Fish Market warehouse behind Lucky’s bar in the Strip District

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

By Dade Lemanski

Restorations finally underway for historic National Negro Opera Company House in Pittsburgh

Restorations finally underway for historic National Negro Opera Company House in Pittsburgh

By Dontae Washington

Pittsburgh to open 11 public pools by mid-June

Pittsburgh to open 11 public pools by mid-June

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation