 Opening of Smithfield Street Target heralds more retail coming to Downtown | Pittsburgh City Paper

Opening of Smithfield Street Target heralds more retail coming to Downtown

By

click to enlarge New Target location in Downtown Pittsburgh - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
New Target location in Downtown Pittsburgh
The famous Kaufmann's Clock in Downtown Pittsburgh has not hung above its namesake department store on Smithfield Street since 2006, when another big retail brand, Macy's, moved in and stuck around until 2015.

Over the past several months, those working and living Downtown have watched as the first floor transformed into a Target, the latest iteration for a property that has seen a number of failed reinventions. On Sun., July 17, the 22,000-square-foot store will finally open to the public, providing a much-needed place to buy affordable grocery items, home goods, clothing, and more in a neighborhood defined by restaurants, galleries, and performance venues.

But the Target is only the first of multiple retailers set to occupy the 13-story building, creating what many see as a new, more accessible shopping destination Downtown.


The Target will serve as the anchor retailer for multiple stores set to occupy the former Kaufmann's building, which was originally constructed in 1887. The Smithfield Street Burlington Coat Factory will also relocate there. As reported by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Burlington will occupy 50,000 square feet of space, including the entire second floor.

In addition, Post-Gazette reports that Five Below, a nationwide chain self-described as selling "trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond," will also move in.
click to enlarge Interior of a Five Below store - PHOTO: COURTESY OF FIVE BELOW
Photo: Courtesy of Five Below
Interior of a Five Below store
“We're excited to bring the joy of Target to new guests and help them discover a unique shopping experience tailored to the needs of the downtown Pittsburgh community," says Jeremy Petit, store director of the new Pittsburgh Downtown Target store, in a press release.

Petit adds that the new location will offer a "wide assortment of Target’s top owned and national brands spanning across grab-and-go food and beverage options, back-to-school items, beauty, essentials, and much more." Also included is an on-site CVS drugstore location, seemingly replacing the now-shuttered Smithfield Street CVS store just a short distance away.

With the opening of the Downtown location, Target now has 19 stores in the Pittsburgh area, which, all together, reportedly employ more than 3,400 team members. Target claims the Downtown location will employ about 40 team members.


The former Kaufmann's building also houses apartments, a parking garage, and a hotel.

Once opened, Petit says guests at the new Downtown Target can "shop on their own terms" with "easy, contactless and industry-leading Drive Up and Order Pickup services – ready within a couple of hours with no membership required for the easiest shopping experience in retail."

