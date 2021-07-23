 Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Open Streets is back in Pittsburgh. Here's what to expect

By

click to enlarge Open Streets festival in East Liberty - PHOTO: COURTESY OF BIKE PITTSBURGH
Photo: Courtesy of Bike Pittsburgh
Open Streets festival in East Liberty
One popular street festival making its return to Pittsburgh after the city saw a year of pandemic absences.

Open Streets, which closes down public streets to car traffic to allow pedestrians, cyclists, skateboarders, and more to enjoy the road, will return on Sat., July 25 in Hazelwood, for its first — and only — festival in 2021.

The festival is run by nonprofit Bike Pittsburgh, and according to its website, this year's Open Streets is presented by UPMC and “is one of the city’s most beloved summertime traditions and gives people of all ages and abilities the chance to walk, bike, run, and roll along completely car-free streets.”

Unlike previous pre-COVID years, the festival in Hazelwood will be the only Open Streets of the 2021 calendar year. In the past, there have been multiple Open Streets throughout the summer and in different locations.


“OpenStreetsPGH invites the community to reimagine public spaces, something we saw the incredible necessity of during the pandemic,” says Bike Pittsburgh director Scott Bricker in a press release. “As the world starts to get back to normal, we are excited to present OpenStreetsPGH as a mini-event where people of all ages can get outside for some socially distanced recreation, enjoy a day of car-free fun on city streets, and check out some awesome bike infrastructure along the way.”

If you plan to attend Open Streets this year, here are some tips and information about Saturday’s festivities.
click to enlarge Map of 2021 Open Streets festival in Hazelwood - IMAGE: COURTESY OF BIKE PITTSBURGH
Image: Courtesy of Bike Pittsburgh
Map of 2021 Open Streets festival in Hazelwood
  • The festival will take place in the Hazelwood Green section of the neighborhood. Blair, Beehive Lytle, and Eliza streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. Hazelwood Avenue west of Second Avenue and Gloster Street until Tecumseh Street will also be closed to traffic.
  • Attendees are encouraged to bike, walk, or take public transit to the festival. According to Bike Pittsburgh, vehicle parking near the Open Streets route is very limited, and the organization suggests those traveling by car park at the SouthSide Works Ingot Garage, which is about a 5-minute bike ride or a 15-minute walk to the festival.
  • A free local shuttle will be provided for Hazelwood and Glen Hazel residents and will drop off at the event entrance.
  • There are three hubs that offer classes and activities at Open Streets this year. The Wellness Hub will feature free fitness classes, Art Healing Workshops, free health screenings, and e-bike demos. The Kids Hub will feature a learn-to-ride balance bike course for kids, and a mini-obstacle course. The Food Hub & Plaza will feature local food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and a live music venue.

