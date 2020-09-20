OP-ED: Villanueva’s stunt shows he does not believe Antwon Rose should be honored

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham A billboard in honor of Antwon Rose Jr., photographed during a march and balloon release on the two-year anniversary of his death, on Fri., June 19, 2020.

During last week's Pittsburgh Steelers season opener , Alejandro Villanueva once again made himself a spectacle at the expense of the memory of slain Black American citizens. There are more eloquent ways to begin an essay, but it has become tiresome to try and find graceful words to comment on the mental gymnastics of those who contort logic and statistics to avoid saying what they really think: Black people who are killed by the police often deserve it.



click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Alejandro Villanueva of the Pittsburgh Steelers sits on the bench during a game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sun., Sept. 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh.