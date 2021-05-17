 OP-ED: Former Pittsburgh Public School leaders and administrators say it's time for new leadership | Opinion | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

OP-ED: Former Pittsburgh Public School leaders and administrators say it's time for new leadership

By

click to enlarge pittsburgh-public-schools.jpg
I am Dr. Alison Huguley, a Black immigrant woman, lifelong educator, and until last month, Assistant Superintendent for Pittsburgh Public Schools. After several years of intractable struggles for strong and equitable schools, and a loss of all confidence in the office of the superintendent, I have joined many other talented leaders and administrators in moving our fight outside of PPS.

I am joined in this statement by other former PPS leaders and administrators: Deonne Arrington, Ellen Botkin, Virginia Hill, Scott Gutowski, Darrel Prioleau, Jamilla Rice, and RaeLynne Snyder.

Our students are undoubtedly not well. PPS has some of the lowest test scores, grades and graduation rates in Allegheny County. 58% of ninth graders aren’t reading at grade level. The racial achievement gap persists at 30% across multiple content areas, and gaps are worsening for math and reading scores. Disparities in access to gifted education recently doubled. Across all students, PPS has lost 12% of its enrollment at a time when Pittsburgh has only lost 1% of residents.


Teachers and education watchdog groups are deeply concerned that COVID-19 will only further exacerbate these realities for all families, and especially Black families who were already losing ground.

Enough is enough.

Many great principals, teachers, administrators and staff have also left during the last five years due to the lack of vision, leadership and accountability from the top. The organizational culture at PPS has become toxic under the current leadership. Rather than being inclusive and collaborative, it is now a place that restricts voice; alienates experienced and talented personnel; and refuses to listen to and grapple with a diversity of ideas. Sadly, repeatedly running into this stone wall has caused many passionate educators to seek impact elsewhere. Meanwhile, other great servant leaders remain, serving and suffering in silence as they wait for new leadership and a school board willing to put kids above politics — one that is willing to make the right decision today on firing after making the wrong decision on hiring five years ago.

Many in our city are waiting for a sensational story to call for leadership changes in PPS, while residents quietly leave the district for better opportunities. They seek some egregious act of misspending, conflict of interest, or professional misrepresentation — all of which have occurred already — as if the day-to-day injustice against our children that produces record-low student outcomes is not serious, long-lasting, or damaging enough. Do we not see that the theft of a generation of learning from our children is the most harmful crime? Great schools make great cities. In an age of racial reckoning, apathy toward our region’s largest majority-Black district is not the answer.


Our school leaders, our teachers, our families, and most importantly, our children deserve excellence from the top. And because many of our board members haven’t had the vision or courage to make the changes needed, it’s time for new leadership. This makes voters’ decision for school board on May 18 perhaps the most important of all. This Tuesday, we must choose that our children deserve better.

Trending

Councilors Gross and Hallam critical of Pittsburgh using social media monitoring software
Hundreds join Stand in Solidarity with Palestine protest in Oakland
How to enjoy Pittsburgh Pirates games even if you don't care about baseball
The 2021 farmers market season in Pittsburgh is here
Pittsburgh Controller audit shows select police officers rack up disproportionate amount of complaints
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Latest in Opinion

The Talk in a different world

By Tereneh Idia

The Talk in a different world

A legal nightmare took away my grandfather’s rights. Pittsburgh’s judges and lawmakers must support elder law reform.

By Chris Rosselot

A legal nightmare took away my grandfather’s rights. Pittsburgh’s judges and lawmakers must support elder law reform.
More »

Readers also liked…

Resolutions for racial equity

By Barbara Johnson

Resolutions for racial equity

Worst Place to Be You

By Tereneh Idia

Vanetta Olds protests the alleged assault of two Black women customers at the Exxon Mobile gas station near Marshall-Shadeland on Thu., Sept. 26.

Duquesne University senior shares impact of pandemic on students

By Ollie Gratzinger

A University of Pittsburgh students pushes a housing cart with their belongings as students move off campus last week in Oakland.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editor's photo with Trump proves own journalistic bias he claims to condemn

By Lisa Cunningham

Donald Trump and Keith Burris in 2016
More Opinion »
All Views »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 12-18, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: May 13-19

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: May 13-19

By Rob Brezsny

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: May 6-12

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: May 6-12

By Rob Brezsny

The Talk in a different world

The Talk in a different world

By Tereneh Idia

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: April 22-28

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: April 22-28

By Rob Brezsny

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation