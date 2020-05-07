Op-ed: A Teaching Lesson for Congressman Doyle from Professor Dickinson

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham Jerry Dickinson inside his classroom at the University of Pittsburgh

In the afternoon of May 5th, Congressman Mike stated in the, “It’s disappointing that Jerry Dickinson is distorting the letter we sent to the NAACP and leaders in the African-American community.”As a tenured constitutional law professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, I take great pride in teaching law students about the importance of credibility, integrity and honesty. As a candidate for Congress, I similarly place utmost emphasis on the credibility of our elected officials and our democratic institutions.Recent statements made by Congressman Mike Doyle offer a teaching moment beyond the classroom. Mr. Doyle uses the terminology “distortion” in his response to critiques of his letter to the NAACP. The word “distortion,” according Black’s Law Dictionary , means “to give a false meaning to something and to misrepresent.” With that in mind, I’d like to draw upon the law of evidence to show how Mr. Doyle’s prior inconsistent statements raise questions about his credibility.Let’s start with the law.The rules of evidence provide guidance as to what evidence is considered relevant and admissible during civil and criminal court proceedings. Prior inconsistent statements made by a witness, for example, may be attacked to question the credibility of the witness during a trial. While Mr. Doyle is not a witness in civil or criminal court, he is a witness in the court of public opinion as a candidate for public office.Now, let’s move to the facts.On March 12, 2020, the Executive Director of the NAACP Pittsburgh Chapter sent an invitation to me and Mr. Doyle to debate issues related to the African American community, including among other things, disparities in life expectancy, health outcomes, income equality and educational outcomes in the region. On May 1, 2020, in a letter to the NAACP, Congressman Doyle, according reporters , declined accept the debate . He responded to the NAACP’s request for a debate by making the following statements:

click to enlarge Excerpt from a letter to the NAACP Pittsburgh Branch from Mike Doyle

Jerry Dickinson is a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh and a candidate in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District race.