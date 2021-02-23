 One of Lawrenceville's favorite cafes reopens, a new taproom comes to the North Hills, and more Pittsburgh food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

One of Lawrenceville's favorite cafes reopens, a new taproom comes to the North Hills, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

Openings and re-openings

Cinderlands Taproom
Cinderlands Beer Co. recently announced the opening of their new taproom in Wexford on Wed., Feb. 24. This marks the brewery's third location, following its locations in the Strip District and Lawrenceville. The new North Hills location will feature to-go cans and bottles, plus 12 taps and a small food menu. 171 Wexford Bayne Road, Wexford. cinderlands.com

Tonic Coffee
A new coffee shop and mocktail bar will soon be opening on Penn Avenue in Lawrenceville. Tonic Coffee, which is set to open in April, recently launched a funding campaign on Honeycomb Credit, and reached its $30,000 goal. According to its website, the shop will provide "the convergence of coffee, art, and music is woven throughout to create an immersive, multi-sensory event." Tonic also recently posted on their Instagram that they're hiring experienced baristas. toniccoffee.co

Arsenal Cider House
Lawrenceville-based Arsenal Cider house recently opened its fourth location in Dormont. The tap house is currently open for take-out only, with the cidery's signature assortment of cider in bottles, cans, and growlers, as well as food from Haversack Sandwich Co. 2905 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. arsenalciderhouse.com

B52
After closing down in December for COVID safety reasons, vegan spot B52 Cafe has reopened, serving up their usual Middle Eastern-inspired dishes. Plus, the cafe is now serving KLVN Coffee. 5202 Butler St., Lawrenceville. b52pgh.com


News

East End Brewing
Normally known for their beers, East End Brewing recently launched a new beverage: a hard seltzer inspired by a gin and tonic cocktail. While the drink still has the lower alcohol content of beer, it incorporates "juniper berries, dried orange peels, and a handful of other botanicals that you find in the finest gins of the world" as well as tonic flavors. The drink is now available for curbside delivery and pickup. 147 Julius St., Larimer. eastendbrewing.com

DiAnoia's Yelp commendation
Business review site Yelp recently released a list of "Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021," featuring suggestions from Yelp users. The restaurants included span all across the country, including Pittsburgh, with Strip District Italian spot DiAnoia's Eatery coming in at 91. In a Facebook post, the restaurant team say they are "are beyond humbled" to be included on the list. 2549 Penn Ave., Strip District. dianoiaseatery.com

