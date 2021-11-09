 One October day saw record-setting number of tornadoes in Ohio River Valley region | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

One October day saw record-setting number of tornadoes in Ohio River Valley region

By

click to enlarge A tornado in Nebraska
A tornado in Nebraska
On Oct. 21, the Pittsburgh region and other areas of Western Pennsylvania, Northern West Virginia, and Eastern Ohio were stormy, to say the least. That day saw 19 total tornadoes across the Pittsburgh and Cleveland regions, according to each of the regions’ National Weather Service offices.

The Pittsburgh region — which includes all Southwestern Pennsylvania counties and some nearby counties in West Virginia and Ohio — saw 11 tornadoes on Oct. 21. And the Cleveland region — which includes many Northwest Ohio counties and Erie and Crawford counties in Pennsylvania — saw eight tornadoes on Oct. 21.

tweet this
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 produced eight tornadoes across portions of Northeast Ohio. The storm, which apparently also caused tornadoes in the Pittsburgh region, was a "potent upper-level" event that was associated with a cold front moving east across the region. One of the tornadoes in the Cleveland region, an EF-1, reached estimated wind speeds of 110 mph.

According to data from Mississippi State University, these 19 tornadoes are the most by far that the Cleveland and Pittsburgh regions have seen in October, in documented history.


According to data that tracks back to 1880, Pittsburgh has seen a total of 10 tornadoes in the month of October. On a single day in Oct. 2021, that total was more than doubled. The same goes for Cleveland, which, since 1950, has seen five tornadoes in October, an amount also more than doubled on Oct. 21, 2021. (There is no data for the Cleveland region between 2013-2020.)

“With our 11 tornadoes on October 21st, that makes 19 total tornadoes for this event across the Ohio River Valley,” tweeted the official NWS Pittsburgh account on Nov. 4. “That was quite an outbreak!”

It's unclear what day in documented history saw the most tornadoes for the combined Pittsburgh and Cleveland regions. According to data, 1998 was the year that saw the most tornadoes in the Pittsburgh region's history. On June 2, 1998, there were 11 tornadoes across the region. The Cleveland region didn’t see any that day.

In the Cleveland region, July 12, 1992 saw several more tornadoes compared to Oct. 21. According to the Mississippi State data, there were 19 tornadoes in the greater Cleveland region, including an EF-3 tornado in Summit County, Ohio. On this same day, the Pittsburgh region saw two tornadoes. The 21 combined total tornadoes amount to two more than on Oct. 21, 2021.


Data also appears to show tornadoes becoming more frequent in the Pittsburgh region. In the last five years, the Pittsburgh region has seen at least 10 tornadoes each year. This is the longest stretch of Pittsburgh seeing at least 10 tornadoes a year in documented history.

Scientists agree that greenhouse gas emissions and subsequent climate change is leading many parts of the world to experience more severe and more frequent storms. Costa Samaras of Carnegie Mellon University told City Paper in 2018 that as the climate continues to warm, Pittsburghers should expect more severe storms, which will likely cause more power outages.

NWS Pittsburgh says that since the Oct. 21 tornado outbreak, the office has talked about building a better database to answer questions on tornado statistics.

Trending

Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland
Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress
Summit held to discuss Pittsburgh’s ongoing air quality issues and high asthma rates
Dancing Gnome founder Andrew Witchey on new, expanded taproom
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By CP Staff

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Film Pittsburgh invites audiences to "get immersed" with back-to-back festivals

By Amanda Waltz

Belfast

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland

By Ryan Deto

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop occupies former “The O” location in Oakland

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

By Ryan Deto

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

By Ryan Deto

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

Summit held to discuss Pittsburgh’s ongoing air quality issues and high asthma rates

By Jason Phox

Cheswick Generating Station

Controversial state Sen. Mastriano and rival Corman explore governor runs

By Stephen Caruso

Doug Mastriano speaks on the Capital steps of a rally for gun rights on Sept. 29, 2020

Pittsburghers remember local activist Nique Craft

By Lisa Cunningham

People gather, light candles, and share stories as they mourn the loss of Nique Craft at the color park in the South Side on Fri., Nov. 5, 2021.
More »

Readers also liked…

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

By Ryan Deto

How Pennsylvania health-care workers and nurses are trying, but still struggling, to build their political power

Armed civilian group at Pittsburgh’s reopen protest sports symbols linked to white nationalism

By Ryan Deto

Iron City Citizens Response Unit with Valknot patch on right arm

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

By Ryan Deto

Airbnb has been operating in Pa throughout the pandemic and against stay-at-home orders

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis

By Hannah Lynn

Dems call on Mike Turzai and other GOP leaders to resign after failing to disclose a state rep's COVID-19 diagnosis (2)
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 3- 9, 2021

Previous Issues

Trending

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

Sean Meloy announces PA-17 run, angling to be state’s first out LGBTQ member of Congress

By Ryan Deto

Cheswick Generating Station

Summit held to discuss Pittsburgh’s ongoing air quality issues and high asthma rates

By Jason Phox

UPMC workers announce upcoming strike to demand higher pay, better staffing levels

UPMC workers announce upcoming strike to demand higher pay, better staffing levels

By Ryan Deto

Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Now Hiring: Teaching Ceramic Artist, Community Engagement Director, and more job openings this week in Pittsburgh

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

© 2021 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation