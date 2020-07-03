One arrested during BLM protest in Pittsburgh after marchers met by police in riot gear

click to enlarge Photo shared with City Paper by anonymous source on scene of today's protest Pittsburgh police at Project Matters' Black Lives Matter protest on Fri., July 3, 2020

“The police were not blocking traffic effectively, and cars were getting through to our safety marshals,” said the protester.

Response from Pittsburgh Public Safety: pic.twitter.com/svnLMw4Xub — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) July 3, 2020

The protester says the marchers decided to temporarily occupy that intersection as a way to ensure that other marchers would not have to interact with cars as they were marching down Center Avenue. Protesters had only marched about three blocks before stopping in the intersection, concerned about the cars intermingling with the march.