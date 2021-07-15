 On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15 - 17) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Spirit, Allegheny Overlook, and more (July 15 - 17)

By

click to enlarge Jellyfish at P-Town - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Jellyfish at P-Town

Thu., July 15

Inside Out: YASS Queen
Carnegie Museum of Art
4 - 8 p.m.

Inside Out’s weekly music and dance party is back again, this time with popular Pittsburgh dance night YASS Queen. Headed by DJs Erin Oh and Arie Cole, YASS Queen spins music made by women and femmes. This event is kid-friendly, so you can bring the family. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Back In Business
Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park
6 - 8 p.m.


Driving While Black presents this weekly series of music events every Thursday at the Overlook. Musical acts this time around will be PVKVSV and DJ Shoe. The event is free and all ages, but 21 and over guests can get a $5 wristband so they can purchase alcohol. Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com

Requiem
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.

Your favorite goth dance party is here for another week. Jam out to Minimalwave, EBM, Electro-Industrial, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21+. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., July 16

\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.


This '80s alt-dance party is back, brought to you by DJ Erica Scary and the Comeback Kid. Listen to Duran Duran, The Pretenders, Sisters of Mercy, and more while dancing into the wee hours of the morning. Don’t forget to wear your hottest outfit because photographer Christopher Sprowls will be in the building snapping shots. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21+. belvederesultradive.com

Everything The Light Touches
Spirit
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

This live music event features performances by Pink Camo, Royal Haunts, Disco Gundam, Aerie Cole, and Luca Miel. Come ready to jam. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., July 17

Hands Over Deutschtown
Allegheny Commons East
11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The Deutschtown Musical Festival is on and it looks like it's gonna be a good time. For the unfamiliar, this is a music festival featuring local acts that perform all day on different stages. Some of the acts performing on this round are Care Package, Brittney Chantele, Livefromthecity, Lindsay Dragan, Gaadge, KELS, Devin Moses & The Saved, and more. 255 East Ohio St., North Side. Free. All ages. deutschtownmusicfestival.com


Inside Out: DJ Femi
Carnegie Museum of Art
12 - 5 p.m.

Inside Out’s Saturday event features DJ Femi and a performance by Dreams of Hope. Dreams of Hope is a queer youth arts organization that helps youth “grow in confidence, express themselves, and develop as leaders.” 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Record Store Day/Soft Opening
Government Center
8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Beloved record store The Government Center will be celebrating its soft opening at a new location, and Record Store Day on Saturday. There will be live music provided by Buscrates at 6:30 p.m., Pat Coyle at 7:30 p.m., and Ty Danzuso at 8:30 p.m. Bring money to buy records then stay for the music. 715 East St., North Side. Free. All ages. thegovernmentcenter.com

Hot Metal Honky-Tonk
SouthSide Works
7 - 10 p.m.

The time has come for you to bust out the cowboy hat and boots and scoot on down to the South Side for Hot Metal Honky-Tonk. The 339 Band will be playing tunes for this outdoor event that is part of the Music on the Mon series. Located across from the American Eagle headquarters and next to the Hyatt House, this party will be hard to miss. Cocktails, beer, and food will be served. 424 S. 27 St., Southside. Free. All ages. southsideworks.com

Jellyfish
P-Town Bar
9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Head on back to P-Town Bar for the second Jellyfish of the year. Includes music and visuals by Stephanie Tsong (Formosa.exe) and Ricky Moslen, with guests Kiernan Laveaux and ADAB. Dancing will be outside, rain or shine, and it's encouraged that guests be vaccinated. If you’re not, feel free to wear your mask. Food will be provided by The Thyme Machine. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $5. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Sadderday
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.

Emo night is back, so get ready to cry in the club! Artists include Death Cab for Cutie, Green Day, Hawthorne Heights, Sum 41, Underoath, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

