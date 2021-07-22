 On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24)

By

click to enlarge Jasmine Hearn dancing in a park - PHOTO: MARK MANN
Photo: Mark Mann
Jasmine Hearn dancing in a park

Thu., July 22

Inside Out - Kinselland Radio
Carnegie Museum of Art
4-8 p.m.
Stop by CMOA this week for another installment of Inside Out, this time featuring Kinselland Radio. Kinselland is a “vinyl drive sonic experience” headed by artists Anqwenique and DS Kinsel. Be ready to explore some deep cut jams from classical to R&B and retro pop records. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Driving While Black: Back in Business
Allegheny Overlook Pop-up Park
6-8 p.m.
Driving While Black presents another night of music in its weekly concert series, this time featuring the music of Treble NLS. Hailing from the East Side of Pittsburgh, Treble NLS is a multi-talented artist, performing as a poet, songwriter, emerging producer, and audio engineer. NLS makes music for people that find refuge in sound, and he’s sure to put on a mind-blowing performance. Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com

Fri., July 23

DIAMOND LIFE
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time present another edition of Diamond Life, spinning favs from artists like St. Vincent, Janelle Monae, Björk, Whitney Houston, and more. Visuals provided by Tom Frank. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville, $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com


Sat., July 24

Inside Out - Jasmine Hearn Dances + DJ Shoe
Carnegie Museum of Art
12-5 p.m.
Join Inside Out again for another day party for the week. This time, they are featuring Jasmine Hearn, an interdisciplinary artist, choreographer, director, organizer, and poet. Hearn crafts dances that “imagine memories and stories kept in the interwoven lineages of their body, voice, and experience.” DJ Shoe will also be there so you can dance too. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org/inside-out

Market Street Block Party
Market Street Grocery
6-10 p.m.
The Market Street Block Party is back and featuring the talents of DJ Arie Cole. For those not in the know, the Block Party is a collaboration between Market Street Grocery and local musicians to satisfy Pittsburghers hungry for entertainment food, music, and drinks. 435 Market St., Downtown. Free. All ages. instagram.com/marketstgrocery

Jack Swing & Sierra Sellers
Mr. Smalls Funhouse
7:30 p.m.
Visit Mr. Smalls Funhouse for a night of music with singer Sierra Sellers and Jack Swing. Sellers is a stand-out voice in the local music scene — check out her new R&B track, "Need You Bad," released on July 21 — and Jack Swing is a rock band out of Pittsburgh that you won’t want to miss. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $12 presale, $15 day of show. All ages. mrsmalls.com

≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Disco rules and Belvedere's knows it. Hit the Lawrenceville club for NIGHT FEVER: a Vintage Disco Party, featuring music by legends like Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Sister Sledge, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and more. As always, dress to impress and get ready to have your picture taken by Christopher Sprowls. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

