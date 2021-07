On the Tahn: Live music and dance parties at Allegheny Overlook, CMOA, and more (July 22-24)

click to enlarge Photo: Mark Mann Jasmine Hearn dancing in a park

Thu., July 22

Fri., July 23

Sat., July 24

Stop by CMOA this week for another installment of Inside Out, this time featuring Kinselland Radio. Kinselland is a “vinyl drive sonic experience” headed by artists Anqwenique and DS Kinsel. Be ready to explore some deep cut jams from classical to R&B and retro pop records.Driving While Black presents another night of music in its weekly concert series, this time featuring the music of Treble NLS. Hailing from the East Side of Pittsburgh, Treble NLS is a multi-talented artist, performing as a poet, songwriter, emerging producer, and audio engineer. NLS makes music for people that find refuge in sound, and he’s sure to put on a mind-blowing performance.DJ Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time present another edition of Diamond Life, spinning favs from artists like St. Vincent, Janelle Monae, Björk, Whitney Houston, and more. Visuals provided by Tom Frank.Join Inside Out again for another day party for the week. This time, they are featuring Jasmine Hearn, an interdisciplinary artist, choreographer, director, organizer, and poet. Hearn crafts dances that “imagine memories and stories kept in the interwoven lineages of their body, voice, and experience.” DJ Shoe will also be there so you can dance too.The Market Street Block Party is back and featuring the talents of DJ Arie Cole. For those not in the know, the Block Party is a collaboration between Market Street Grocery and local musicians to satisfy Pittsburghers hungry for entertainment food, music, and drinks.Visit Mr. Smalls Funhouse for a night of music with singer Sierra Sellers and Jack Swing. Sellers is a stand-out voice in the local music scene — check out her new R&B track, "Need You Bad," released on July 21 — and Jack Swing is a rock band out of Pittsburgh that you won’t want to miss.Disco rules and Belvedere's knows it. Hit the Lawrenceville club for NIGHT FEVER: a Vintage Disco Party, featuring music by legends like Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Sister Sledge, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and more. As always, dress to impress and get ready to have your picture taken by Christopher Sprowls.