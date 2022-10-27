On the Tahn: Halloween dance parties at Bottlerocket, Cattivo, and more (Oct. 27-29) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 27
Brutalism Post-Punk Night presents Halloween Forever
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Fans of post-punk and synth music won’t want to miss this night of Halloween-themed tunes from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. Plus, snack on free candy and see how you stack up against other fits in a costume contest. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Oct. 28
2000’s Takeover Halloween Extravaganza
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
This hip-hop and R&B night turns spooky with a set from DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time take over Spirit for an eclectic Halloween-weekend set of tunes ranging from Hole to Hot Chip. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Hyperbop Halloween
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Party like a money machine at Brillobox’s hyperpop/synth/experimental dance night from Paula Jean and DJs poodle emoji and gummy. 4104 Penn Ave, Oakland. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Sat., Oct. 29
Bottlerocket Halloween Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
7 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s only comedy club/music venue/Steeler’s watch-along spot hosts a Halloween party with a classic all-vinyl set from DJ Dini Daddy. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. All ages. bottlerocketpgh.com
Nightmare on 44th Street: II
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Get ready to glow at this black-light-themed Halloween dance party soundtracked by Quack Daddy, Eryn Evans, Keebs, Sean 2:16, Partners in Crime, and Iammusick. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $15. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Slappers N Bangers, a monthly tribute to the best hip hop, R&B, and trap music, takes over East Liberty for a Halloween-themed night of hits spun by resident DJs Arie Cole and Norman Drip. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10 before 11 p.m., $13 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com
Strangeways presents Fright Fever
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Throw it back spooky style to the disco hits of the '70s and '80s with DJs Lemonline, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. Be one of the first 100 guests and you’ll enjoy free drinks once you’re inside. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Halloween Bash and Costume Contest
Spirit
9 p.m.
Spirit’s annual Halloween celebration returns with a stacked lineup of rock bands in the Spirit Hall and beats by DJs Claude Young and Ali Berger in the downstairs Spirit Lodge. Fill up on free pizza from 9-10 p.m before you dance the night away. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $25-35. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Mostbeautifullest presents Demon Time
Cobra
10 p.m.
The local Black queer femme collective, Mostbeautifullest, is getting demonic for its five-year anniversary. Rojo will kick it all off, with HUNY and NYC Naija Couture on DJ duties for the rest of the night. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com