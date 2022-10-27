On the Tahn: Halloween dance parties at Bottlerocket, Cattivo, and more (Oct. 27-29) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Strangeways

Thu., Oct. 27



Fri., Oct. 28



Sat., Oct. 29



click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Slappers N Bangers Slappers N Bangers

Fans of post-punk and synth music won’t want to miss this night of Halloween-themed tunes from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. Plus, snack on free candy and see how you stack up against other fits in a costume contest.This hip-hop and R&B night turns spooky with a set from DJ ADMC.Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time take over Spirit for an eclectic Halloween-weekend set of tunes ranging from Hole to Hot Chip.Party like a money machine at Brillobox’s hyperpop/synth/experimental dance night from Paula Jean and DJs poodle emoji and gummy.Pittsburgh’s only comedy club/music venue/Steeler’s watch-along spot hosts a Halloween party with a classic all-vinyl set from DJ Dini Daddy.Get ready to glow at this black-light-themed Halloween dance party soundtracked by Quack Daddy, Eryn Evans, Keebs, Sean 2:16, Partners in Crime, and Iammusick.Slappers N Bangers, a monthly tribute to the best hip hop, R&B, and trap music, takes over East Liberty for a Halloween-themed night of hits spun by resident DJs Arie Cole and Norman Drip.Throw it back spooky style to the disco hits of the '70s and '80s with DJs Lemonline, Zach Restelli, and The Comeback Kid. Be one of the first 100 guests and you’ll enjoy free drinks once you’re inside.Spirit’s annual Halloween celebration returns with a stacked lineup of rock bands in the Spirit Hall and beats by DJs Claude Young and Ali Berger in the downstairs Spirit Lodge. Fill up on free pizza from 9-10 p.m before you dance the night away.The local Black queer femme collective, Mostbeautifullest, is getting demonic for its five-year anniversary. Rojo will kick it all off, with HUNY and NYC Naija Couture on DJ duties for the rest of the night.