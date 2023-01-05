On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

2000s Takeover
Fri., Jan. 6
Belvedere's Ultra-Drive
9 p.m.
DJ ADMC has all the best early-aughts hip hop and R&B. Expect Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Janet Jackson, and much more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Diamond Life: Bowie Night
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
Put on your red shoes and head to Diamond Life for a special birthday tribute to David Bowie. Hear tunes spanning the late rocker's long, illustrious career, as well as hits spanning New Wave, psych-pop, glam, and other genres. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com/events
Upbeat: The After Party
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Jam to house, hip hop, twerk, and other bangers played by some of the best DJ acts in the city. Featuring Slim tha DJ, Femi, HUNY, and Wade Anthony. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Humanaut: Leeon and Aaron Clark
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Hot Mass welcomes the return of Bogotá-based DJ Leeon, who joins Aaron Clark in keeping you up all night long with incredible dance music. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. Cash entry only. instagram.com/hotmasspgh
Sat., Jan. 7
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
It's always fun when Title Town explores the deepest reaches of soul, funk, disco, and other dance music of decades past. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com/events
Bottlerocket Social Club
9 p.m.
The 1980s are back at Bottlerocket when Strangeways puts on a retro dance party full of New Wave, Brit pop, synthpop, and much more. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7 advance, $10 at the door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Drive
9 p.m.
Do it well with Britney Spears, Doja Cat, Madonna, Dua Lipa, and many others. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Requiem
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Requiem celebrates a decade of bringing darkwave, goth, EBM, and more to the masses. Hear from DJs Miss Amber, CrAsHZer0, and Satyrion. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com
MySpace Nite
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Relive the days of Blingees, big bangs, and black eyeliner with a night dedicated to all the emo, pop-punk, and rap of early social media. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Disco Sunday Disco
Sun., Jan. 8
Trace Brewing
3-8 p.m.
Brave the cold and heat up at this open-air dance party featuring music by Pretty Tony, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. facebook.com/tracebrewing/events