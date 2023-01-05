On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Cattivo, and more (Jan. 6-8) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz \\TECHNiQUE//



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from David Bowie to '80s hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.DJ ADMC has all the best early-aughts hip hop and R&B. Expect Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Janet Jackson, and much more.Put on your red shoes and head to Diamond Life for a special birthday tribute to David Bowie. Hear tunes spanning the late rocker's long, illustrious career, as well as hits spanning New Wave, psych-pop, glam, and other genres.Jam to house, hip hop, twerk, and other bangers played by some of the best DJ acts in the city. Featuring Slim tha DJ, Femi, HUNY, and Wade Anthony.Hot Mass welcomes the return of Bogotá-based DJ Leeon, who joins Aaron Clark in keeping you up all night long with incredible dance music.It's always fun when Title Town explores the deepest reaches of soul, funk, disco, and other dance music of decades past.The 1980s are back at Bottlerocket when Strangeways puts on a retro dance party full of New Wave, Brit pop, synthpop, and much more.Do it well with Britney Spears, Doja Cat, Madonna, Dua Lipa, and many others.Requiem celebrates a decade of bringing darkwave, goth, EBM, and more to the masses. Hear from DJs Miss Amber, CrAsHZer0, and Satyrion.Relive the days of Blingees, big bangs, and black eyeliner with a night dedicated to all the emo, pop-punk, and rap of early social media.Brave the cold and heat up at this open-air dance party featuring music by Pretty Tony, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets.