On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Brillobox, and more (June 3-5)

Photo: Courtesy of the Three Rivers Arts Festival
Selecta

Fri., June 3

Selecta
Dollar Bank Main Stage
6-7 p.m.
One of Pittsburgh's most prolific DJs will take the stage at the Three Rivers Arts Festival to deliver plenty of hip hop, R&B, and other tunes sure to set the mood for a night exploring Downtown. 9th St., Downtown. Free. traf.trustarts.org

Dyspheric x MESH
Spirit
8 p.m.
Do not miss this special Pride-related event featuring Dyspheric and the monthly inclusive queer dance party MESH lighting up the dance floor with a whole mess of hot music. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 10 p.m., $10 after. spiritpgh.com

Pop Rocks
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN will be spinning all the hits from Britney, Doja, Meg, and much more during this Y2 K-themed dance night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com


Bento Boombox
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ Bamboo returns to Cobra for Bento Boombox with DJ Bizzy. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

Sat., June 4

Cherry Bomb
Trace Brewing
4-10 p.m.
Music by HUNY, Yadirtydaughter, and Based Grace, so you know it's gonna be a good one. Come out, have a beer, and dance until you can't anymore. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com

Late Night with UNION
Backyard
9-11 p.m.
Head down to the Three Rivers Arts Festival for an afterparty following the free Goodie Mob concert in the Cultural District. Presented by UNION, the event includes sets by DJ Big Phill, Blakk Steel, and DJ KB. 149 8th St., Downtown. Free. traf.trustarts.org

SADDERDAY
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Nothing but the best in pop-punk and alternative music for this dance night. DJ ADMC will be in attendance as always. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
As always, Title Town promises "soulful grooves, gritty funk, disco bangers, rare Northern soul, vintage R&B, and more." 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. spiritpgh.com


SETTLE DOWN
Brillobox
10 p.m.
A dance night for the "extremely online." Dance to Rina Sawayama, Mitski, Harry Styles, HAIM, Charli XCX, The 1975, FKA Twigs, Paramore, The Weeknd, Beabadoobee, Doja Cat, Japanese Breakfast, Ariana Grande, Wet Leg, MUNA, and more. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com

