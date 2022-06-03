On the Tahn: Dance parties at Trace, Brillobox, and more (June 3-5)

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of the Three Rivers Arts Festival Selecta

Fri., June 3

One of Pittsburgh's most prolific DJs will take the stage at the Three Rivers Arts Festival to deliver plenty of hip hop, R&B, and other tunes sure to set the mood for a night exploring Downtown. 9th St., Downtown. Free.

up the dance floor with a whole mess of hot music.







Sat., June 4

Do not miss this special Pride-related event featuring Dyspheric and the monthlyinclusive queer dance party MESH lightingDJ Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN will be spinning all the hits from Britney, Doja, Meg, and much more during this Y2 K-themed dance night.DJ Bamboo returns to Cobra for Bento Boombox with DJ Bizzy.Music by HUNY, Yadirtydaughter, and Based Grace, so you know it's gonna be a good one. Come out, have a beer, and dance until you can't anymore.Head down to the Three Rivers Arts Festival for an afterparty following the free Goodie Mob concert in the Cultural District. Presented by UNION, the event includes sets by DJ Big Phill, Blakk Steel, and DJ KB.Nothing but the best in pop-punk and alternative music for this dance night. DJ ADMC will be in attendance as always.As always, Title Town promises "soulful grooves, gritty funk, disco bangers, rare Northern soul, vintage R&B, and more."A dance night for the "extremely online." Dance to Rina Sawayama, Mitski, Harry Styles, HAIM, Charli XCX, The 1975, FKA Twigs, Paramore, The Weeknd, Beabadoobee, Doja Cat, Japanese Breakfast, Ariana Grande, Wet Leg, MUNA, and more.