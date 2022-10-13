On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Oct. 13
Doja Cat Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Hit up Belvedere's for a night-long tribute to one of pop’s biggest performers, led by DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN. 4104 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Oct. 14
Drake Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ ADMC will be on deck with the samples and remixes of hip-hop giant Mr. Aubrey Drake. 4104 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Friday Nights with DJ Midas
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
Kick off the weekend with Goldmark’s Friday night resident DJ Midas for a night of crowd-pleasing tunes sure to get the party going. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over. $5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com
Union Dance Party
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Union, a Pittsburgh DJ trio, takes over Brillobox to showcase their deep-cut and sample-heavy sound. 4104 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s Black, queer, femme-led collective returns with a night led by DJ HUNY and guest Yadirtydaughter, who you can also catch soundtracking dinners at Spirit’s patio from 7-11 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Oct. 15
Big Nightmares
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Get in touch with your nightmares at Cattivo’s dreamy Halloween dance party. The sounds will be deep and dark: expect drum-and-bass and sample-heavy techno courtesy of Seattle-based musician Klippee and Gobs the Zombie. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Shrek Rave
Roxian Theatre
9 p.m.
Everyone’s favorite green-bellied ogre with a warm heart and big appetite is the star of this upcoming rave. Come with the Donkey to your Shrek and dance to a soundtrack of early aught hits from the movie that changed love and life as we know it. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-28. 18 and over. roxianlive.com
Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Count down the days til Taylor Swift drops her new album by celebrating her and all the other girls of pop at Belvedere's. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Hear goth and industrial hits of decades past during this festive Halloween season party. You won't hear anything released after Jan. 1, 2010 with guests DJs Krass Advert and Needle Mother, as well as Blacklist and DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion. Wear your best costume and win any number of prizes. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Spirit’s monthly hip-hop and reggae night led by DJ Flipwave returns this Saturday. Make it there before 11 p.m. and you’ll be dancing for free all night long. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Tear up the Cobra dancefloor with ear-catching grooves from Madame Trio, RealManting, and Royal Haunts. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
DETOUR x Lateral
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Ben UFO returns to Hot Mass for an all-night set that draws on UK rave culture, house, and early dubstep. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh