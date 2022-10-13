 On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15)

By

click to enlarge Two concert attendees wear Shrek masks and glo-stick necklaces, with one giving the thumbs up.
CP Photo: Jordan Miller
Another Shrek-themed event is coming to Pittsburgh

Thu., Oct. 13

Doja Cat Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Hit up Belvedere's for a night-long tribute to one of pop’s biggest performers, led by DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN. 4104 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Oct. 14

Drake Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ ADMC will be on deck with the samples and remixes of hip-hop giant Mr. Aubrey Drake. 4104 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Friday Nights with DJ Midas
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
Kick off the weekend with Goldmark’s Friday night resident DJ Midas for a night of crowd-pleasing tunes sure to get the party going. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over. $5 after 10 p.m. thegoldmark.com

Union Dance Party
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Union, a Pittsburgh DJ trio, takes over Brillobox to showcase their deep-cut and sample-heavy sound. 4104 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
Pittsburgh’s Black, queer, femme-led collective returns with a night led by DJ HUNY and guest Yadirtydaughter, who you can also catch soundtracking dinners at Spirit’s patio from 7-11 p.m. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Oct. 15

Big Nightmares
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Get in touch with your nightmares at Cattivo’s dreamy Halloween dance party. The sounds will be deep and dark: expect drum-and-bass and sample-heavy techno courtesy of Seattle-based musician Klippee and Gobs the Zombie. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com

Shrek Rave
Roxian Theatre
9 p.m.
Everyone’s favorite green-bellied ogre with a warm heart and big appetite is the star of this upcoming rave. Come with the Donkey to your Shrek and dance to a soundtrack of early aught hits from the movie that changed love and life as we know it. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $18-28. 18 and over. roxianlive.com

Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Count down the days til Taylor Swift drops her new album by celebrating her and all the other girls of pop at Belvedere's. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
Cobwebs: Dance of the Dead
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Hear goth and industrial hits of decades past during this festive Halloween season party. You won't hear anything released after Jan. 1, 2010 with guests DJs Krass Advert and Needle Mother, as well as Blacklist and DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion. Wear your best costume and win any number of prizes. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Spirit’s monthly hip-hop and reggae night led by DJ Flipwave returns this Saturday. Make it there before 11 p.m. and you’ll be dancing for free all night long. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Tear up the Cobra dancefloor with ear-catching grooves from Madame Trio, RealManting, and Royal Haunts. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

DETOUR x Lateral
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Ben UFO returns to Hot Mass for an all-night set that draws on UK rave culture, house, and early dubstep. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28)

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: Aug. 1-7

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Casa Brasil, Trace, and more (July 21-24)

Pittsburgh's top concerts: June 27-July 3

By Jordan Snowden

Pittsburgh's top concerts: June 27-July 3
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

By Amanda Waltz

A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

Rivers of Steel gets fired up for the Festival of Combustion at Carrie Blast Furnaces

By Amanda Waltz

Rivers of Steel gets fired up for the Festival of Combustion at Carrie Blast Furnaces

Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8)

By Matthew Monroy

Dance parties at Bottlerocket Social Hall, Two Frays, and more (Oct. 6-8)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Cattivo, and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Cattivo, and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 12-18, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

By Lisa Cunningham

Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup

Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup

By Jordan Snowden

Craig Finn talks books, geography, and KISS costumes

Craig Finn talks books, geography, and KISS costumes

By Greg Barnhisel

Kelly Strayhorn's Joseph Hall on sequins, white leather boots, and getting “your drag on”

Kelly Strayhorn's Joseph Hall on sequins, white leather boots, and getting “your drag on”

By Tereneh Idia

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation