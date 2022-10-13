On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jordan Miller Another Shrek-themed event is coming to Pittsburgh

Thu., Oct. 13



Fri., Oct. 14



Sat., Oct. 15



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Hit up Belvedere's for a night-long tribute to one of pop’s biggest performers, led by DJs Gun Ray and ITSDATJAWN.DJ ADMC will be on deck with the samples and remixes of hip-hop giant Mr. Aubrey Drake.Kick off the weekend with Goldmark’s Friday night resident DJ Midas for a night of crowd-pleasing tunes sure to get the party going.Union, a Pittsburgh DJ trio, takes over Brillobox to showcase their deep-cut and sample-heavy sound.Pittsburgh’s Black, queer, femme-led collective returns with a night led by DJ HUNY and guest Yadirtydaughter, who you can also catch soundtracking dinners at Spirit’s patio from 7-11 p.m.Get in touch with your nightmares at Cattivo’s dreamy Halloween dance party. The sounds will be deep and dark: expect drum-and-bass and sample-heavy techno courtesy of Seattle-based musician Klippee and Gobs the Zombie.Everyone’s favorite green-bellied ogre with a warm heart and big appetite is the star of this upcoming rave. Come with the Donkey to your Shrek and dance to a soundtrack of early aught hits from the movie that changed love and life as we know it.Count down the days til Taylor Swift drops her new album by celebrating her and all the other girls of pop at Belvedere's.Hear goth and industrial hits of decades past during this festive Halloween season party. You won't hear anything released after Jan. 1, 2010 with guests DJs Krass Advert and Needle Mother, as well as Blacklist and DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion. Wear your best costume and win any number of prizes.Spirit’s monthly hip-hop and reggae night led by DJ Flipwave returns this Saturday. Make it there before 11 p.m. and you’ll be dancing for free all night long.Tear up the Cobra dancefloor with ear-catching grooves from Madame Trio, RealManting, and Royal Haunts.Ben UFO returns to Hot Mass for an all-night set that draws on UK rave culture, house, and early dubstep.