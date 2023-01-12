 On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, P Town, and more (Jan. 12-14) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, P Town, and more (Jan. 12-14)

By

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from queer country to retro rave. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. 

Thu., Jan. 12

Desert Hearts
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Celebrate the legacy of the late Patrick Haggerty, the trailblazing frontman of queer country band Lavender Country, with a tribute performance and energetic dance sets from Sister Sludge and KJ DJ Tanner. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Groove Theory with Selecta
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
Selecta has a whole set of hip hop, funk, soul, and house to keep the crate-digging crowd fed. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com

Fri., Jan. 13

Hi-Fi Friday
Cobra
8 p.m.
This new weekly all-vinyl music night from the Get Down Gang is the perfect soundtrack for a drink at the bar or a Japanese BBQ dinner. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com

Longturn Presents Sam Wolfe
The Gymnasium at The Maverick
8 p.m.
Rising techno DJ Sam Wolfe leads this dance night in The Gymnasium space of The Maverick Hotel with supporting sets from Crossbow, Polterheist, and Jak IV. 120 South Whitfield St., East Liberty. $23. facebook.com/longturnmusic

Pop Rocks
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Rock your socks off at this pop-y music night by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Union
Brillobox
10 p.m.
The DJ triumvirate Union is back at Brillobox with a set full of Shazam-worthy beats. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
DJ heavy-hitters HUNY and Clark Price kick off the first Cherry Bomb of 2023. Expect loud and danceable bangers. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Jan. 14

Tall Tees: 2000s Hip Hop and R&B Party
Spirit
9 p.m.
Hear your favorite 2000s tracks blasted during back-to-back DJ sets from Doctor Dap and Arie Cole. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

SADDERDAY
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Embrace the sadness at Belvedere’s emo night with DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge Fog hangs over a crowd dancing in front of a gay rights flag, televisons playing images of marigolds, and a pink neon sign that reads "Jellyfish."
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Jellyfish at P Town
Jellyfish
P Town
9 p.m.
Berlin-based DJ Franz Scala headlines the first Jellyfish of 2023 with an Italian dance and retro rave-inspired set. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Feeling musically adventurous? Evolution promises a night of coldwave, goth, and industrial music for those with “unique taste.” 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com/events

Panda Claws X
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Rescheduled from December, Panda Claws X promises a (post-)holiday dance party experience featuring the R&B and hip-hop cover band Fistful of Ballers and a DJ set from Rave Mustaine. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events

