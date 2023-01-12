On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Maverick, P Town, and more (Jan. 12-14) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Jellyfish at P Town

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from queer country to retro rave. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Celebrate the legacy of the late Patrick Haggerty, the trailblazing frontman of queer country band Lavender Country, with a tribute performance and energetic dance sets from Sister Sludge and KJ DJ Tanner.Selecta has a whole set of hip hop, funk, soul, and house to keep the crate-digging crowd fed.This new weekly all-vinyl music night from the Get Down Gang is the perfect soundtrack for a drink at the bar or a Japanese BBQ dinner.Rising techno DJ Sam Wolfe leads this dance night in The Gymnasium space of The Maverick Hotel with supporting sets from Crossbow, Polterheist, and Jak IV.Rock your socks off at this pop-y music night by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn.The DJ triumvirate Union is back at Brillobox with a set full of Shazam-worthy beats.DJ heavy-hitters HUNY and Clark Price kick off the first Cherry Bomb of 2023. Expect loud and danceable bangers.Hear your favorite 2000s tracks blasted during back-to-back DJ sets from Doctor Dap and Arie Cole.Embrace the sadness at Belvedere’s emo night with DJ ADMC.Berlin-based DJ Franz Scala headlines the first Jellyfish of 2023 with an Italian dance and retro rave-inspired set.Feeling musically adventurous? Evolution promises a night of coldwave, goth, and industrial music for those with “unique taste.”Rescheduled from December, Panda Claws X promises a (post-)holiday dance party experience featuring the R&B and hip-hop cover band Fistful of Ballers and a DJ set from Rave Mustaine.