On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Stephanie Tsong (right) and Ricky Moslen (left) of Jellyfish

Thu., Aug. 25



Fri., Aug. 26



Sat., Aug. 27



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Night Fever at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Sun., Aug. 28



Get your fill of post-punk with DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy.Slide into the weekend early with a selection of funky grooves by resident-host DJ Funk Masta Fletch and guest Stefano.Make Sure You Have Fun teamed up with Bakery Square for an outdoor, all-ages dance party. The showcase will feature sets by DJs Samuel Andres, Eric Justin, Naeem, and Gusto. Presented as part of Make Sure You Have Fun's online radio platform MSYH.FM.Hear all the best hip-hop and R&B hits from the early aughts, all spun by DJ ADMC.DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time return with another round of alt-rock, pop, indie, dance punk, and more.It's all emo, all night at Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. Submit some requests ahead of time at the event website , and then head in for free pizza, White Claw specials, and all the alt-sad music you can handle.Anything goes at the Make Sure You Have Fun dance party, where DJs tj groover, pvkvsv, and DOM play hip hop, house, R&B, disco, trap, dancehall, and more.Night Fever has been around for one whole year and wants to celebrate with another night of the most glamorous disco hits provided by DJs Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid.Pencil on some black eyeliner, slick down your front part, and head to Smiling Moose for this monthly event. Touted as Pittsburgh's "longest-running pop punk dance party," the night will feature all your favorite hits from Green Day, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, and many more.Synthetic celebrates a year of playing electro-industrial, futurepop, EBM, and dark electro sub-genres with a special event featuring guest DJs Hiem and DJ Impulse. They will be joined by Synthetic resident DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion.DJs Formosa and UV Loop lead this international pop, New Wave, and disco dance party with pop favorites from around the globe. Hear selections from Charli XCX, Robyn, Blackpink, BTS, and many more.Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen of Jellyfish take over the Cold Cuts late-night dance party.Finish the weekend right with this open-air daytime disco party with DJs Jarrett Tebbets and Pretty Tony.