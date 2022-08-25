 On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28)

click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Stephanie Tsong (right) and Ricky Moslen (left) of Jellyfish

Thu., Aug. 25

Brutalism
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get your fill of post-punk with DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Down To Funk with Stefano
The Goldmark
10 p.m. (Doors at 8 p.m.)
Slide into the weekend early with a selection of funky grooves by resident-host DJ Funk Masta Fletch and guest Stefano. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com/events

Fri., Aug. 26

Bakery Square's Live Music Series: MSYH.FM
Bakery Square
6-9 p.m.
Make Sure You Have Fun teamed up with Bakery Square for an outdoor, all-ages dance party. The showcase will feature sets by DJs Samuel Andres, Eric Justin, Naeem, and Gusto. Presented as part of Make Sure You Have Fun's online radio platform MSYH.FM. 6425 Penn Ave., Larimer. Free. Registration required. All ages. makesureyouhavefun.com


2000s Takeover
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Hear all the best hip-hop and R&B hits from the early aughts, all spun by DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time return with another round of alt-rock, pop, indie, dance punk, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Pittsburgh Emo Night
Squirrel Hill Sports Bar
9 p.m.
It's all emo, all night at Squirrel Hill Sports Bar. Submit some requests ahead of time at the event website, and then head in for free pizza, White Claw specials, and all the alt-sad music you can handle. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. 21 and over. yinzemo.com

Sat., Aug. 27

Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
9 p.m.
Anything goes at the Make Sure You Have Fun dance party, where DJs tj groover, pvkvsv, and DOM play hip hop, house, R&B, disco, trap, dancehall, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 with RSVP and before 11 p.m. $10 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at The Goldmark, Bakery Square, and more (Aug. 25-28)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Night Fever at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Night Fever
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Night Fever has been around for one whole year and wants to celebrate with another night of the most glamorous disco hits provided by DJs Zach Restelli and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m. $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Pop Punk Night
Smiling Moose
9:30 p.m.
Pencil on some black eyeliner, slick down your front part, and head to Smiling Moose for this monthly event. Touted as Pittsburgh's "longest-running pop punk dance party," the night will feature all your favorite hits from Green Day, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, and many more. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. 21 and over. smiling-moose.com

Synthetic
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
Synthetic celebrates a year of playing electro-industrial, futurepop, EBM, and dark electro sub-genres with a special event featuring guest DJs Hiem and DJ Impulse. They will be joined by Synthetic resident DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. facebook.com/cattivopgh


Bubblepop!
Cobra
10 p.m.
DJs Formosa and UV Loop lead this international pop, New Wave, and disco dance party with pop favorites from around the globe. Hear selections from Charli XCX, Robyn, Blackpink, BTS, and many more. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events

Cold Cuts x Jellyfish
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Stephanie Tsong and Ricky Moslen of Jellyfish take over the Cold Cuts late-night dance party. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15-25. 21 and over.  hotmass.ticketleap.com/jellyfish/details

Sun., Aug. 28

Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
4-8 p.m.
Finish the weekend right with this open-air daytime disco party with DJs Jarrett Tebbets and Pretty Tony. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com

