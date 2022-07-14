On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spring Hill Brewing, Hot Mass, and more (July 14-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Slappers N Bangers at Trace Brewing



Thu., July 14

Fri., July 15

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz \\TECHNiQUE// at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Sat., July 16

Sun., July 17

This Inside Out will feature music by AFROHEAT! and pvkvsv. AFROHEAT! is a music collective that plays African samples and rhythms along with classic Afrobeats. Caribbean Vybz will serve authentic Jamaican food and Trace Brewing will supply the drinks.One of Pittsburgh's most popular grown-person dance parties returns when In Bed By Ten takes over Spring Hill Brewing. Come out for dancing, vintage vendors, food, and music galore.If you've ever found yourself weeping on the dance floor, this one is for you. This event features performances by thee soft boy, Pissy, Lydia Kollins, and Agni Paradise, and music by DJ Formosa.\\TECHNiQUE// is celebrating its one-year anniversary, so come to Belvedere's and dance to music by EZ Lou, DJ Josey, and The Comeback Kid.All tracks by or featuring Drake all night. That's it, that's the blurb.Tickets are selling out fast for this big throwback party by Wavy Bunch Sound. Get them while you still can.Hot Mass welcomes Gladstone Deluxe, Kewchi Nana, and Gusto for a one-of-a-kind night of music. Show up and get ready to dance until dawn.Sweat to four straight hours of hip hop, R&B, and trap during this outdoor event that also features a Goodlander rum cocktail collab.