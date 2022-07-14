On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spring Hill Brewing, Hot Mass, and more (July 14-17) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Inside Out
Thu., July 14
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
This Inside Out will feature music by AFROHEAT! and pvkvsv. AFROHEAT! is a music collective that plays African samples and rhythms along with classic Afrobeats. Caribbean Vybz will serve authentic Jamaican food and Trace Brewing will supply the drinks. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org
Fri., July 15In Bed By Ten x PGH Vintage Mixer Summer Party
Spring Hill Brewing
6-9 p.m.
One of Pittsburgh's most popular grown-person dance parties returns when In Bed By Ten takes over Spring Hill Brewing. Come out for dancing, vintage vendors, food, and music galore. 1958 Varley St., Spring Hill. $5. 21 and over. springhillbrewing.com
songs 2 dance & cry 2
Necromancer Brewing
8 p.m.
If you've ever found yourself weeping on the dance floor, this one is for you. This event features performances by thee soft boy, Pissy, Lydia Kollins, and Agni Paradise, and music by DJ Formosa. 2257 Babcock Blvd., Ross. Free. 21 and over. necromancerbrewing.com
\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
\\TECHNiQUE// is celebrating its one-year anniversary, so come to Belvedere's and dance to music by EZ Lou, DJ Josey, and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., July 16DRAKE NIGHT
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
All tracks by or featuring Drake all night. That's it, that's the blurb. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Welcome To The 90's & 2000's Party
Spirit
10 p.m.
Tickets are selling out fast for this big throwback party by Wavy Bunch Sound. Get them while you still can. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $30. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.-7 a.m.
Hot Mass welcomes Gladstone Deluxe, Kewchi Nana, and Gusto for a one-of-a-kind night of music. Show up and get ready to dance until dawn. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com
Sun., July 17Slappers N Bangers
Trace Brewing
4-8 p.m.
Sweat to four straight hours of hip hop, R&B, and trap during this outdoor event that also features a Goodlander rum cocktail collab. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com