On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Thunderbird, and more (Dec. 22-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge A DJ plays in front of a projection screen that read "Diamond Life" in big letters.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life at Spirit
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s hits to live hip hop and R&B. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., Dec. 22

BOOM Concepts Holiday Party
Casa Brasil
8-10 p.m.
Enjoy music, light food, and festive fun during a holiday party thrown by the BOOM Concepts nonprofit arts organization. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. Free. Donations accepted. casa-brasil.com

Boogie Wonderland
Spirit
8 p.m.
Buscrates and Pretty Tony will help you party your way into the holiday weekend with this free event. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

Brutalism: Yule Edition
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Sick of cheery holiday music? Immerse yourself in some post-punk, cold wave, and synth from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Dec. 23

Panda Claws X!: The Holiday Dance Party
Brillobox
8 p.m.
For the 10th year, this holiday dance party returns to Brillo, this time with Fistful of Ballers, a live band playing all hip-hop and R&B covers all night long. There will also be a DJ set from Rave Mustaine, described on Facebook as ranging from the "funky textures of disco house and dance, to the euphoric driving maximalism of drum 'n bass & breaks, and back again." 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com

Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Stop being nice and get naughty with the bad girls of bangers and DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Big Phill and Friends Present: UNION HOLIDAY EDITION
Thunderbird Music Hall
10 p.m. (Doors at 9 p.m.)
Music fans will get an early, and very big gift at this event filled to the brim with local DJ talent. The lineup includes Big Phill, Blakksteel, Yammer, DJ KB, Slim Tha DJ, and DJ QRX, with special guests Bill Henry and Manny Deanda. More acts to come. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15-20. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time have more than enough indie sleaze, glam rock, New Wave, and more to keep you on the dance floor. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7. spiritpgh.com

90's Night Ugly Sweater Party
Squirrel Hill Sports Bar
9 p.m.
Break out your most heinous holiday duds and head to Squirrel Hill Sports Bar for a night of pop, alternative, and hip-hop hits from the 1990s. 5832 Forward Ave., Squirrel Hill. Free. sqhillsportsbar.com

Synthetic
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion welcome DJ Impulse to this showcase of electro-industrial, futurepop, EBM, and dark electro music. The night will also feature the debut of Josey, best known for Cattivo's other dance night, Evolution. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com

