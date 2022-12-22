On the Tahn: Dance parties at Spirit, Thunderbird, and more (Dec. 22-23) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Diamond Life at Spirit

Fri., Dec. 23

Fri., Dec. 23



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from '90s hits to live hip hop and R&B. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Enjoy music, light food, and festive fun during a holiday party thrown by the BOOM Concepts nonprofit arts organization.Buscrates and Pretty Tony will help you party your way into the holiday weekend with this free event.Sick of cheery holiday music? Immerse yourself in some post-punk, cold wave, and synth from DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlamboy.For the 10th year, this holiday dance party returns to Brillo, this time with Fistful of Ballers, a live band playing all hip-hop and R&B covers all night long. There will also be a DJ set from Rave Mustaine, described on Facebook as ranging from the "funky textures of disco house and dance, to the euphoric driving maximalism of drum 'n bass & breaks, and back again."Stop being nice and get naughty with the bad girls of bangers and DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn.Music fans will get an early, and very big gift at this event filled to the brim with local DJ talent. The lineup includes Big Phill, Blakksteel, Yammer, DJ KB, Slim Tha DJ, and DJ QRX, with special guests Bill Henry and Manny Deanda. More acts to come.DJs Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time have more than enough indie sleaze, glam rock, New Wave, and more to keep you on the dance floor.Break out your most heinous holiday duds and head to Squirrel Hill Sports Bar for a night of pop, alternative, and hip-hop hits from the 1990s.DJs CrasHZer0 and Satyrion welcome DJ Impulse to this showcase of electro-industrial, futurepop, EBM, and dark electro music. The night will also feature the debut of Josey, best known for Cattivo's other dance night, Evolution.