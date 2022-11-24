On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (Nov. 24-26) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 24Brutalism Post-Punk Synth Night
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy spearhead a night of synth-heavy post-punk tunes. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Nov. 25
Pink Friday
Trace Brewing
6-10 p.m.
Kewchi Nana presents Pink Friday, a night of New Jersey club and trap music from Icy Pisces and Jin & Juice. Vendors such as Jayl Patton and BadBitch Thriftin’ will also be on hand, so you can walk away with a fresh art print or piece of vintage clothing. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com
House Party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
House Party, Belvedere’s brand-new series, promises to deliver straight-up dance music all night long. DJs ItsDatJawn, Gun Ray, and special guest YaDirtyDaughter will be on duty to deliver the vibes. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Diamond Life returns to Spirit for another night of the best in indie rock, pop, New Wave, and more from Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 242 51 St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 plus. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Nov. 26Bottlerocket Homecoming Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
8 p.m.
No matter when you attended high school, Bottlerocket will have a DJ to represent the hits you danced to at homecoming. Dini Daddy, Zach Restelli, Paula Jean, and Lemonline will span the decades with music from the 1970s to the 2000s and today. Remember to wear your best corsage and Converse with formal attire. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Dissolv
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Dissolv showcases the finest local DJs for one night of groovy house and techno. This weekend, Polterheist, Easy, Koop, and Goodsweat are on deck. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com/shows
Night Fever
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The weather may be getting colder, but temperatures on the Night Fever dancefloor are spiking. Dance all night to classic disco tunes by The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Chic, all from DJ Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Social Mix Saturday
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.
Show up for Kizomba and Bachata, with salsa and some other genres mixed in, during this dance party with music by DJ d'Aço. Not confident with your moves? Show up at 9 p.m. for a free lesson. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5-10. casa-brasil.com
Synthetic
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
DJ Hiem and Mizz Jenacyde join resident Synthetic DJs for another night of electro-industrial, EBM, and other dark-electro subgenres. Get a glimpse into your future from DJ Satyrion, who will be reading tarot cards in between sets. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Pop Punk Night
Smiling Moose
9:30 p.m.
Relive your angsty youth with a night of hits from Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Neck Deep, My Chemical Romance, and many more. 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb is back at Spirit, and the fuse is lit for a night of danceable hits. If there’s something extravagant that you’ve been waiting to wear, this is your chance. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
TAKE CARE
Cobra
10 p.m.
Take Care welcomes Detroit producer and DJ Ladymonix to the Cobra decks. Expect a sample-heavy set with influences from jazz, funk, disco, and boogie music, plus sets from Formosa of Jellyfish and experimental sound and movement duo Slowdanger. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com