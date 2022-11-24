On the Tahn: Dance parties at Smiling Moose, Casa Brasil, and more (Nov. 24-26) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 24

Fri., Nov. 25



Sat., Nov. 26

DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy spearhead a night of synth-heavy post-punk tunes.Kewchi Nana presents Pink Friday, a night of New Jersey club and trap music from Icy Pisces and Jin & Juice. Vendors such as Jayl Patton and BadBitch Thriftin’ will also be on hand, so you can walk away with a fresh art print or piece of vintage clothing.House Party, Belvedere’s brand-new series, promises to deliver straight-up dance music all night long. DJs ItsDatJawn, Gun Ray, and special guest YaDirtyDaughter will be on duty to deliver the vibes.Diamond Life returns to Spirit for another night of the best in indie rock, pop, New Wave, and more from Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time.No matter when you attended high school, Bottlerocket will have a DJ to represent the hits you danced to at homecoming. Dini Daddy, Zach Restelli, Paula Jean, and Lemonline will span the decades with music from the 1970s to the 2000s and today. Remember to wear your best corsage and Converse with formal attire.Dissolv showcases the finest local DJs for one night of groovy house and techno. This weekend, Polterheist, Easy, Koop, and Goodsweat are on deck.The weather may be getting colder, but temperatures on the Night Fever dancefloor are spiking. Dance all night to classic disco tunes by The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Chic, all from DJ Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid.Show up for Kizomba and Bachata, with salsa and some other genres mixed in, during this dance party with music by DJ d'Aço. Not confident with your moves? Show up at 9 p.m. for a free lesson.DJ Hiem and Mizz Jenacyde join resident Synthetic DJs for another night of electro-industrial, EBM, and other dark-electro subgenres. Get a glimpse into your future from DJ Satyrion, who will be reading tarot cards in between sets.Relive your angsty youth with a night of hits from Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Neck Deep, My Chemical Romance, and many more.Cherry Bomb is back at Spirit, and the fuse is lit for a night of danceable hits. If there’s something extravagant that you’ve been waiting to wear, this is your chance.Take Care welcomes Detroit producer and DJ Ladymonix to the Cobra decks. Expect a sample-heavy set with influences from jazz, funk, disco, and boogie music, plus sets from Formosa of Jellyfish and experimental sound and movement duo Slowdanger.