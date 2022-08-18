On the Tahn: Dance parties at PPG Place, Cobra, and more (Aug. 18-20) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Aug. 18
Pittsburgh Opens: In Bed by Ten
PPG Place
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Dance hard and dance early when DJ MB presents a special edition of In Bed by Ten. Presented as part of Pittsburgh Opens, a series of events celebrating Downtown workers and residents, the happy hour includes live music, pop-up food vendors, games, giveaways, and more. Bust a move to pop hits and dance floor favorites, play free oversize games like Jenga, Connect Four, and cornhole, and enjoy food and drinks by Atrias, El Rincon Oaxaqueno, Brew Gentlemen, and Pittsburgh Mobile Bars. The first 250 guests will also receive gift cards for a variety of Downtown restaurants. One PPG Place, Downtown. Free. All ages. downtownpittsburgh.com/welcomeback
HEAT lgbtqia+ dance party
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
Be loud and proud when DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin a night of dance anthems for the LGBTQIA+ crowd and its allies. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Aug. 19
{the modern age}
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ Maimey and The Comeback Kid have early aughts alt-rock, indie sleaze, dance punk, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Spirit switches gears from the weekend Skull Fest to dance music with Afro-Caribbean Saturdays. Experience hip hop, kompa, reggae, Afrobeats, and more from Wavy Bunch Sound. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Aug. 20
Bad Girls
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Bad girls do it well when DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn provide a night of era- and genre-spanning music by Rihanna, ABBA, MIA, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
RENAISSANCE: A Beyoncé Night