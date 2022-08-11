On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town, Cattivo, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Aug. 11Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Don't miss the final Inside Out of the season, featuring Everything the Light Touches (Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts) with special guest Arie Cole. The food truck Soul Biscuit will be on site with Trace Brewing. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org
Kesha Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Belvedere's about to blow when DJs Gun Ray and Itsdatjawn play all the hits by pop icon Kesha. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Aug. 12Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
"Bad Blood" or "Party in the U.S.A.?" "Shake It Off" or "We Can't Stop?" Who will win? You be the judge. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Cherry Bomb x Alt Slut 69
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join the Pittsburgh DJ collective Mostbeautifullest for a jam-packed event featuring drag performances by Icon Ebony Fierce, Pi, The Moon Baby, and Calipso. Featuring music by HUNY and Kilopatrah Jones, with special guest Pangina Heals of Rupaul's Drag Race. Bring cash to tip the queens and get ready for one heck of a night.
Sat., Aug. 13Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong, as well as Ali Berger, will play genre and decade-spanning music during this monthly queer dance party. This edition will also feature a performance by drag queen Victoria L Van-Cartier. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Revisit all your favorite hip-hop hits from the 2000s with DJs Solo Dolo, Femi, and Doctor Dap. Brought to you by the Make Sure You Have Fun crew. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
90s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Travel back to the '90s with DJs Thermos and Sean MC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Featuring the best coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, synthpop, and more, this monthly dance party is for those looking for a different experience. DJs Josey and Lisa will be spinning this time. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Cobra Nights: Kha'DJ EP Release Party
Cobra
10 p.m.
Local DJ and arts producer Boo Lean hosts an EP release party for the Pittsburgh-based producer Kha'DJ, AKA Khadijat Yussuff. Enjoy a night of music by Yussuff, whose new EP As Above... is described in a Pittsburgh City Paper article as featuring beats with a "deep hip-hop influence" and an "ethereal nature." 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events
Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.-7 a.m.
Paul Fleetwood returns to Pittsburgh and Hot Mass. Sis Girl and Jack Morrin will also play tunes until the wee hours of the morning for you and your crew. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com