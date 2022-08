On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town, Cattivo, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Thu., Aug. 11

Fri., Aug. 12

with special guest Pangina Heals of Rupaul's Drag Race. Bring cash to tip the queens and get ready for one heck of a night.

Sat., Aug. 13

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Jellyfish

Local DJ and arts producer Boo Lean hosts an EP release party for the Pittsburgh-based producer Kha'DJ, AKA

. Enjoy a night of music by

Don't miss the final Inside Out of the season, featuring Everything the Light Touches (Joshua Orange and Royal Haunts) with special guest Arie Cole. The food truck Soul Biscuit will be on site with Trace Brewing.Belvedere's about to blow when DJs Gun Ray and Itsdatjawn play all the hits by pop icon Kesha."Bad Blood" or "Party in the U.S.A.?" "Shake It Off" or "We Can't Stop?" Who will win? You be the judge.Join the Pittsburgh DJ collective Mostbeautifullest for a jam-packed event featuring drag performances by Icon Ebony Fierce, Pi, The Moon Baby, and Calipso. Featuring music by HUNY and Kilopatrah Jones,Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong, as well as Ali Berger, will play genre and decade-spanning music during this monthly queer dance party. This edition will also feature a performance by drag queen Victoria L Van-Cartier.Revisit all your favorite hip-hop hits from the 2000s with DJs Solo Dolo, Femi, and Doctor Dap. Brought to you by the Make Sure You Have Fun crew.Travel back to the '90s with DJs Thermos and Sean MC.Featuring the best coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, synthpop, and more, this monthly dance party is for those looking for a different experience. DJs Josey and Lisa will be spinning this time.Khadijat YussuffYussuff, whose new EPis described in a Pittsburgh City Paper article as featuring beats with a "deep hip-hop influence" and an "ethereal nature."Paul Fleetwood returns to Pittsburgh and Hot Mass. Sis Girl and Jack Morrin will also play tunes until the wee hours of the morning for you and your crew.