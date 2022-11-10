 On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town Bar, Trace, and more (Nov. 10-13) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town Bar, Trace, and more (Nov. 10-13)

By

click to enlarge Wall-mounted televisions play colorful imagery as crowds dance at the Jellyfish dance party.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Jellyfish

Thu., Nov. 10

Diamond Life: Left of the Dial 2
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Diamond Life returns to Brillobox with indie, Britpop, glam, and New Wave dance tunes. 4104 Penn Ave., Oakland. $7. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Fri., Nov. 11

Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
You’ve seen Honcho at Hot Mass, now catch them for their Jellyfish debut with resident DJs Formosa and Ricky Moslen, and a performance from drag queen Jane Saw. It’s the last outdoor Jellyfish of the year, so come ready to dance the cold away. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Codes
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Record label owner and house music curator DJ Codes combines contemporary hip-hop tunes with old-school rave classics, along with supporting sets from local DJs Chris Maze and Hoodwink. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $20. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com/shows

The Modern Age
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Make your way to Belvedere’s this Friday where DJ Maimey and The Comeback Kid will be spinning all the aught-defining indie rock songs. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 plus. belvederesultradive.com

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb lights up Spirit for a night of hard-hitting beats that will have you glued to the dance floor. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Nov. 12


DJ FlapJack
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Cattivo has a long list of DJs slated to deliver the very best in underground hardcore music. Hear tunes from Flapjack, MarcD, Grizz, Ryelorde Supreme, and Broccoli Rob. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town Bar, Trace, and more (Nov. 10-13)
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
Sadderday
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Set your GPS to the Boulevard of Broken Dreams and dance your tears away to DJ ADMC’s set of emo music from the 1990s and 2000s. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 plus. belvederesultradive.com

Make Sure You Have Fun Five-Year Anniversary
Spirit
9 p.m.
Buckle up for a night of everything from hip hop to disco to trap when this monthly dance night celebrates five years. The event will include DJ Kimshi from Philadephia and special guest TJ Groover. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free with RSVP before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

{for your mind, your body, your soul}
Cobra
10 p.m.
Check out Pittsburgh dance-scene staple Boo Lean with special guest C.Scott and his vinyl deep cuts. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

Honcho with Midland
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Honcho’s Clark Price joins forces with British DJ Midland for his return to Pittsburgh. Expect a night-long foray into deep house music. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh

Sun., Nov. 13

Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
3-8 p.m.
Wear your best (warm) disco fit to commemorate Trace Brewing’s last Sunday Disco of 2022. DJs Anthony Susan, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning all sub-genres of disco at Trace’s outside garden. Trace will also unveil some new hot drinks, and non-alcoholic versions will be available for those still nursing a Sunday hangover. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com

Trending

Speaking of...

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Cattivo, and more (Nov. 3-6)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Cattivo, and more (Nov. 3-6) (2)

On the Tahn: Halloween dance parties at Bottlerocket, Cattivo, and more (Oct. 27-29)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Halloween dance parties at Bottlerocket, Cattivo, and more (Oct. 27-29)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Oct. 20-23)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Spirit, and more (Oct. 20-23)

On the Tahn: Dance parties at the Roxian, Goldmark, and more (Oct. 13-15)

By Matthew Monroy

Two concert attendees wear Shrek masks and glo-stick necklaces, with one giving the thumbs up.
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

5 Questions with Bob the Drag Queen

By Matthew Monroy

5 Questions with Bob the Drag Queen

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Cattivo, and more (Nov. 3-6)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Brillobox, Cattivo, and more (Nov. 3-6) (2)

National Aviary adds new feathered residents to renovated Wetlands habitat

By Amanda Waltz

National Aviary adds new feathered residents to renovated Wetlands habitat

Five years in, Mostbeautifullest has altered Pittsburgh's nightlife scene for the better

By Amanda Waltz

Five years in, Mostbeautifullest has altered Pittsburgh's nightlife scene for the better
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • November 9-15, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh poet Jessica Lanay talks cool kicks, statement jewelry, and dressing for work

Pittsburgh poet Jessica Lanay talks cool kicks, statement jewelry, and dressing for work

By Tereneh Idia

Single White Female: The Musical lampoons an erotic thriller to raise abortion funds

Single White Female: The Musical lampoons an erotic thriller to raise abortion funds

By Matthew Monroy

Carnegie Mellon University film festival highlights Asian perspectives

Carnegie Mellon University film festival highlights Asian perspectives

By Owen Gabbey

Chazz Palminteri brings the Bronx to Pittsburgh with one-man show

Chazz Palminteri brings the Bronx to Pittsburgh with one-man show

By Kahmeela Adams-Friedson

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation