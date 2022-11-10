On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town Bar, Trace, and more (Nov. 10-13) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 10
Diamond Life: Left of the Dial 2
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Diamond Life returns to Brillobox with indie, Britpop, glam, and New Wave dance tunes. 4104 Penn Ave., Oakland. $7. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Fri., Nov. 11
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
You’ve seen Honcho at Hot Mass, now catch them for their Jellyfish debut with resident DJs Formosa and Ricky Moslen, and a performance from drag queen Jane Saw. It’s the last outdoor Jellyfish of the year, so come ready to dance the cold away. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Codes
Bridge Music Bar
9 p.m.
Record label owner and house music curator DJ Codes combines contemporary hip-hop tunes with old-school rave classics, along with supporting sets from local DJs Chris Maze and Hoodwink. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $20. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com/shows
The Modern Age
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Make your way to Belvedere’s this Friday where DJ Maimey and The Comeback Kid will be spinning all the aught-defining indie rock songs. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 plus. belvederesultradive.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb lights up Spirit for a night of hard-hitting beats that will have you glued to the dance floor. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Nov. 12
DJ FlapJack
Cattivo
8 p.m.
Cattivo has a long list of DJs slated to deliver the very best in underground hardcore music. Hear tunes from Flapjack, MarcD, Grizz, Ryelorde Supreme, and Broccoli Rob. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $20. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Set your GPS to the Boulevard of Broken Dreams and dance your tears away to DJ ADMC’s set of emo music from the 1990s and 2000s. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 plus. belvederesultradive.com
Make Sure You Have Fun Five-Year Anniversary
Spirit
9 p.m.
Buckle up for a night of everything from hip hop to disco to trap when this monthly dance night celebrates five years. The event will include DJ Kimshi from Philadephia and special guest TJ Groover. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free with RSVP before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
{for your mind, your body, your soul}
Cobra
10 p.m.
Check out Pittsburgh dance-scene staple Boo Lean with special guest C.Scott and his vinyl deep cuts. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Honcho with Midland
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Honcho’s Clark Price joins forces with British DJ Midland for his return to Pittsburgh. Expect a night-long foray into deep house music. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh
Sun., Nov. 13
Disco Sunday Disco
Trace Brewing
3-8 p.m.
Wear your best (warm) disco fit to commemorate Trace Brewing’s last Sunday Disco of 2022. DJs Anthony Susan, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning all sub-genres of disco at Trace’s outside garden. Trace will also unveil some new hot drinks, and non-alcoholic versions will be available for those still nursing a Sunday hangover. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com