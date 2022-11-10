On the Tahn: Dance parties at P Town Bar, Trace, and more (Nov. 10-13) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Jellyfish

Thu., Nov. 10



Fri., Nov. 11



Sat., Nov. 12

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Sun., Nov. 13



Diamond Life returns to Brillobox with indie, Britpop, glam, and New Wave dance tunes.You’ve seen Honcho at Hot Mass, now catch them for their Jellyfish debut with resident DJs Formosa and Ricky Moslen, and a performance from drag queen Jane Saw. It’s the last outdoor Jellyfish of the year, so come ready to dance the cold away.Record label owner and house music curator DJ Codes combines contemporary hip-hop tunes with old-school rave classics, along with supporting sets from local DJs Chris Maze and Hoodwink.Make your way to Belvedere’s this Friday where DJ Maimey and The Comeback Kid will be spinning all the aught-defining indie rock songs.Cherry Bomb lights up Spirit for a night of hard-hitting beats that will have you glued to the dance floor.Cattivo has a long list of DJs slated to deliver the very best in underground hardcore music. Hear tunes from Flapjack, MarcD, Grizz, Ryelorde Supreme, and Broccoli Rob.Set your GPS to the Boulevard of Broken Dreams and dance your tears away to DJ ADMC’s set of emo music from the 1990s and 2000s.Buckle up for a night of everything from hip hop to disco to trap when this monthly dance night celebrates five years. The event will include DJ Kimshi from Philadephia and special guest TJ Groover.Check out Pittsburgh dance-scene staple Boo Lean with special guest C.Scott and his vinyl deep cuts.Honcho’s Clark Price joins forces with British DJ Midland for his return to Pittsburgh. Expect a night-long foray into deep house music.Wear your best (warm) disco fit to commemorate Trace Brewing’s last Sunday Disco of 2022. DJs Anthony Susan, Dini Daddy, and Jarrett Tebbets will be spinning all sub-genres of disco at Trace’s outside garden. Trace will also unveil some new hot drinks, and non-alcoholic versions will be available for those still nursing a Sunday hangover.