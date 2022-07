On the Tahn: Dance parties at Mill 19, Hop Farm Brewing, and more (July 7-9) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Bullitt Agency Josh Butler at Hop Farm Brewing



Thu., July 7

Fri., July 8

Sat., July 9

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz {the modern age} at Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

Pittsburgh-based party collective Dyspheric joins special guest ARCHANGEL for this installment of Inside Out. The El Rincon Oaxaqueño food truck will provide the eats, and Trace Brewing has got you for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.Do you miss Ja Rule, Missy, Nelly, Ciara, and Eve? Then this dance night featuring the best hip hop and R&B from the early aughts is for you.Get sexy, sweaty, and supreme when HUNY and Joshua Orange come together to provide a great party experience.Dance the entire day away when Break Room welcomes British DJ and producer Josh Butler. Described in the Facebook event as an "immersive day-into-night party," Break Room starts as a brunch that "transforms throughout the day into a nighttime warehouse experience." Butler has been playing to crowds since his 2013 breakout debut "Got A Feeling," and is viewed by many as one of the biggest talents in house music today. Also playing are Ken Kelly, Nolon, Linski, and Park.Come enjoy this drag show and dance party hosted by Shana Simmons Dance. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the dance company, which is trying to raise $5,000 for its upcoming performance ofset to premiere in December. The fun-filled evening will include choreographed dance performances, Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Alora Chateaux, and a party with music provided by DJ DEESUS.Six DJs take the stage during the first-ever SummaLumma festival . Presented by Pittsburgh's own DJ Femi and the Redfishbowl art collective, the event will feature sets by local talent, as well as guests from New York City, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Bakersfield, Calif. See Wade Anthony, Slim The DJ, Khankuma, DJ Ash B, and Chosengifted.Didn't get enough 2000's hip hop at Belvedere's? Make Sure You Have Fun has another night of jams from the decade that brought us 50 Cent, Petey Pablo, Lil Wayne, and others. Music by DJ Shoe, Theo, and Slim Tha DJ.Let the indie rock move you at this dance party from DJs Maimey, Huck Finn, and The Comeback Kid.Evolution highlights coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, and synthpop for all you goths out there. Music by DJ Josey.DJ Pretty Tony, Moemaw Nardon, and C. Scott present a genre-spanning night ofnu jazz, broken beat, house, disco, and more.Samira Mendoza of Dyspheric returns this week with another round of eclectic dance tunes and party jams.