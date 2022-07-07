On the Tahn: Dance parties at Mill 19, Hop Farm Brewing, and more (July 7-9) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Inside Out
Thu., July 7
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Pittsburgh-based party collective Dyspheric joins special guest ARCHANGEL for this installment of Inside Out. The El Rincon Oaxaqueño food truck will provide the eats, and Trace Brewing has got you for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org
Fri., July 8The 2000s Takeover
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Do you miss Ja Rule, Missy, Nelly, Ciara, and Eve? Then this dance night featuring the best hip hop and R&B from the early aughts is for you. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Get sexy, sweaty, and supreme when HUNY and Joshua Orange come together to provide a great party experience. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., July 9Longturn Presents: Break Room with Josh Butler
Hop Farm Brewing
12 p.m.-12 a.m.
Dance the entire day away when Break Room welcomes British DJ and producer Josh Butler. Described in the Facebook event as an "immersive day-into-night party," Break Room starts as a brunch that "transforms throughout the day into a nighttime warehouse experience." Butler has been playing to crowds since his 2013 breakout debut "Got A Feeling," and is viewed by many as one of the biggest talents in house music today. Also playing are Ken Kelly, Nolon, Linski, and Park. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14.99-23.99. 21 and over. hopfarmbrewingco.com/events
Drag and Dance
Mill 19
6-9 p.m.
Come enjoy this drag show and dance party hosted by Shana Simmons Dance. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the dance company, which is trying to raise $5,000 for its upcoming performance of HYBRID set to premiere in December. The fun-filled evening will include choreographed dance performances, Drag Queen Bingo hosted by Alora Chateaux, and a party with music provided by DJ DEESUS. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. $25-45. 21 and over. facebook.com/shanasimmonsdance/events
SummaLumma DJ Festival
8 p.m.-2 a.m.
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Six DJs take the stage during the first-ever SummaLumma festival. Presented by Pittsburgh's own DJ Femi and the Redfishbowl art collective, the event will feature sets by local talent, as well as guests from New York City, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Bakersfield, Calif. See Wade Anthony, Slim The DJ, Khankuma, DJ Ash B, and Chosengifted. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $15. thunderbirdmusichall.com
Tall Tees
Spirit
9 p.m.
Didn't get enough 2000's hip hop at Belvedere's? Make Sure You Have Fun has another night of jams from the decade that brought us 50 Cent, Petey Pablo, Lil Wayne, and others. Music by DJ Shoe, Theo, and Slim Tha DJ. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Let the indie rock move you at this dance party from DJs Maimey, Huck Finn, and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Evolution highlights coldwave, darkwave, goth, industrial, and synthpop for all you goths out there. Music by DJ Josey. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. Cash bar only. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Airplane Mode
Brillobox
10 p.m.
DJ Pretty Tony, Moemaw Nardon, and C. Scott present a genre-spanning night of
nu jazz, broken beat, house, disco, and more. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. brilloboxpgh.com
Samira Mendoza All Night
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Samira Mendoza of Dyspheric returns this week with another round of eclectic dance tunes and party jams. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com