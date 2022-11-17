On the Tahn: Dance parties at Level Up Studios, Spirit, and more (Nov. 17-19) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Nov. 17
Track Meet
Trace Brewing
6-10 p.m.
DJ Stealth will lay down the beats for this night of cypher rap. Don’t worry about a sign-up list — anyone who’s feeling up to it can hop on the mic. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. facebook.com/TrackMeetCypher
Meet Me in the Bathroom Screening and Dance Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
7 p.m.-12 a.m.
Check out the Pittsburgh premiere of Meet Me in the Bathroom, a new documentary about the indie music scene in New York City during the early 2000s. Need a refresher on the music? Strangeways will be running back all the Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and The Strokes songs in their dance-party style before and after the movie. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $10. 21 and over. bottlerocketpgh.com
Holy Trinity Night: Nicki, Rihanna, and Beyonce Tribute Dance Party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Do it up for the divas during this tribute night to the triumvirate of pop stars. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Nov. 18
Homecoming Dance Party
Level Up Studios
8 p.m.
Level Up Studios, a self-described “Creative Playground” that hosts dance and fitness classes, will present this two-night dance party to raise funds for their various programs. Get down to tunes from DJ B Mic and DJ KK. 4836 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 18 and over. leveluppgh.com
Brillobox
8:30 p.m.
Beauty Slap combines a class-act brass section with danceable pop melodies. Check them out this Friday at Brillobox. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. 21 plus. brilloboxpgh.com/events
2000s Takeover
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Jam out as DJ ADMC throws it back to the days of cherry-coated 2000s pop hits. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 plus. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., Nov. 19
2Step Brunch
Bridge Music Bar
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Enjoy a brunch soundtracked by DJ Elysium’s 2step vibes. Feeling thirsty and little adventurous? Enjoy a Pittsburgh Picklerita cocktail as you move along to the music. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. Free. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com/shows
90s Nite
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
Harken back to the days of the Walkman with DJ Thermos and Sean MC’s lineup of hip hop, grunge, and pop punk. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
Spirit’s monthly Afro-Caribbean dance night returns with DJ Flipwave and iAmAfricanWolf bringing the best beats. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free before 11 p.m., $15 after 11 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
10 p.m.
Warm your winter chill with Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts’ hot beats, plus more special guests to be announced. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com