On the Tahn: Dance parties at Level Up Studios, Spirit, and more (Nov. 17-19) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Showtime Meet Me in the Bathroom Screening and Dance Party at Bottlerocket Social Hall

Thu., Nov. 17



Fri., Nov. 18



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Beauty Slap

Sat., Nov. 19



DJ Stealth will lay down the beats for this night of cypher rap. Don’t worry about a sign-up list — anyone who’s feeling up to it can hop on the mic.Check out the Pittsburgh premiere of, a new documentary about the indie music scene in New York City during the early 2000s. Need a refresher on the music? Strangeways will be running back all the Interpol, LCD Soundsystem, and The Strokes songs in their dance-party style before and after the movie.Do it up for the divas during this tribute night to the triumvirate of pop stars.Level Up Studios, a self-described “Creative Playground” that hosts dance and fitness classes, will present this two-night dance party to raise funds for their various programs. Get down to tunes from DJ B Mic and DJ KK.Beauty Slap combines a class-act brass section with danceable pop melodies. Check them out this Friday at Brillobox.Jam out as DJ ADMC throws it back to the days of cherry-coated 2000s pop hits.Enjoy a brunch soundtracked by DJ Elysium’s 2step vibes. Feeling thirsty and little adventurous? Enjoy a Pittsburgh Picklerita cocktail as you move along to the music.Harken back to the days of the Walkman with DJ Thermos and Sean MC’s lineup of hip hop, grunge, and pop punk.Spirit’s monthly Afro-Caribbean dance night returns with DJ Flipwave and iAmAfricanWolf bringing the best beats.Warm your winter chill with Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts’ hot beats, plus more special guests to be announced.