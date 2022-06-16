On the Tahn: Dance parties at KST, Cobra, and more (June 16-18)

click to enlarge Photo by Bryan ConleyCourtesy of CMOA Inside Out at CMOA



Thu., June 16

Fri., June 17

Sat., June 18

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Cobra

Inside Out welcomes crowds to the CMOA courtyard with Chosen Fam, a night of DJ sets by Bamboo, Suave Pav, and special guest Gianni. Satisfy your appetite at the Caribbean Vybz food truck and try drinks by Trace Brewing.Keep celebrating Pride during this LGBTQIA+ dance party with DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn.Everyone's favorite early dance party is back at Trace Brewing. Dance for a couple of hours, then get home in time to binge-watch your favorite show. DJ Ricky Moslen of Jellyfish will be spinning.412DNB presents a night of music ranging from drum and bass to jungle, all provided by Oura, Ninja Papes, Depth One, and Keebs.Go back under Ian Brill's light installation for this LGBTQ prom night featuring music by Requiem PGH, Paula Lockwood, and Zach Restelli.Sentient presents Eclipse at Mad Bar this Friday. With Sertac Sahin, Casey Cloonan, Nice Nate, and Bear Simsek.This night is a benefit for KST, and is described as the Met Gala meets Studio 54, so show up and show out in support of this institution. DJs to be announced. KST is providing an immersive VIP experience for top-tier ticket holders.Boy band night is fast approaching so coordinate your outfits and get your choreography down ASAP. The "VENUS" LED light installation by artist Ian Brill will be up as well.Royal Haunts and Joshua Orange (Pink Camo) bring you Everything the Light Touches, a dance night with special guests Koop, HUNY, and Jellyfish.You are gonna sweat in this heat anyway, might as well make the best of it during this dance party featuring hip hop, kompa, reggae, Afrobeat, and more.Night owls are winning this week as Hot Mass brings in DJ Speculator, Alonzo, and Alex Price.