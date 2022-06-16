On the Tahn: Dance parties at KST, Cobra, and more (June 16-18)

Inside Out
Thu., June 16
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Inside Out welcomes crowds to the CMOA courtyard with Chosen Fam, a night of DJ sets by Bamboo, Suave Pav, and special guest Gianni. Satisfy your appetite at the Caribbean Vybz food truck and try drinks by Trace Brewing. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org
Heat
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Keep celebrating Pride during this LGBTQIA+ dance party with DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., June 17In Bed by Ten
Trace Brewing
6-9 p.m.
Everyone's favorite early dance party is back at Trace Brewing. Dance for a couple of hours, then get home in time to binge-watch your favorite show. DJ Ricky Moslen of Jellyfish will be spinning. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $5. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com
Fuzz!!
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
412DNB presents a night of music ranging from drum and bass to jungle, all provided by Oura, Ninja Papes, Depth One, and Keebs. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Strangeways Pride Prom
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Go back under Ian Brill's light installation for this LGBTQ prom night featuring music by Requiem PGH, Paula Lockwood, and Zach Restelli. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Eclipse
Mad Bar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sentient presents Eclipse at Mad Bar this Friday. With Sertac Sahin, Casey Cloonan, Nice Nate, and Bear Simsek. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $10. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com
Sat., June 18House Party
Kelly Strayhorn Theater
7 p.m.-12 a.m.
This night is a benefit for KST, and is described as the Met Gala meets Studio 54, so show up and show out in support of this institution. DJs to be announced. KST is providing an immersive VIP experience for top-tier ticket holders. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $50-250. 21 and over. kelly-strayhorn.org
BOY BANDZ
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boy band night is fast approaching so coordinate your outfits and get your choreography down ASAP. The "VENUS" LED light installation by artist Ian Brill will be up as well. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Royal Haunts and Joshua Orange (Pink Camo) bring you Everything the Light Touches, a dance night with special guests Koop, HUNY, and Jellyfish. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
You are gonna sweat in this heat anyway, might as well make the best of it during this dance party featuring hip hop, kompa, reggae, Afrobeat, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. No cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Night owls are winning this week as Hot Mass brings in DJ Speculator, Alonzo, and Alex Price. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com