 On the Tahn: Dance parties at KST, Cobra, and more (June 16-18) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at KST, Cobra, and more (June 16-18)

By

click to enlarge Inside Out at CMOA - PHOTO BY BRYAN CONLEYCOURTESY OF CMOA
Photo by Bryan ConleyCourtesy of CMOA
Inside Out at CMOA


Thu., June 16

Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Inside Out welcomes crowds to the CMOA courtyard with Chosen Fam, a night of DJ sets by Bamboo, Suave Pav, and special guest Gianni. Satisfy your appetite at the Caribbean Vybz food truck and try drinks by Trace Brewing. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org

Heat
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Keep celebrating Pride during this LGBTQIA+ dance party with DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., June 17

In Bed by Ten
Trace Brewing
6-9 p.m.
Everyone's favorite early dance party is back at Trace Brewing. Dance for a couple of hours, then get home in time to binge-watch your favorite show. DJ Ricky Moslen of Jellyfish will be spinning. 4312 Main St., Bloomfield. $5. 21 and over. tracebloomfield.com


Fuzz!!
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
412DNB presents a night of music ranging from drum and bass to jungle, all provided by Oura, Ninja Papes, Depth One, and Keebs. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Strangeways Pride Prom
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Go back under Ian Brill's light installation for this LGBTQ prom night featuring music by Requiem PGH, Paula Lockwood, and Zach Restelli. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Eclipse
Mad Bar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sentient presents Eclipse at Mad Bar this Friday. With Sertac Sahin, Casey Cloonan, Nice Nate, and Bear Simsek. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $10. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com

Sat., June 18

House Party
Kelly Strayhorn Theater
7 p.m.-12 a.m.
This night is a benefit for KST, and is described as the Met Gala meets Studio 54, so show up and show out in support of this institution. DJs to be announced. KST is providing an immersive VIP experience for top-tier ticket holders. 5941 Penn Ave., East Liberty. $50-250. 21 and over. kelly-strayhorn.org


BOY BANDZ
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Boy band night is fast approaching so coordinate your outfits and get your choreography down ASAP. The "VENUS" LED light installation by artist Ian Brill will be up as well. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge Cobra - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Cobra

Everything the Light Touches
Cobra
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Royal Haunts and Joshua Orange (Pink Camo) bring you Everything the Light Touches, a dance night with special guests Koop, HUNY, and Jellyfish. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

Afro-Caribbean Saturdays
Spirit
10 p.m.
You are gonna sweat in this heat anyway, might as well make the best of it during this dance party featuring hip hop, kompa, reggae, Afrobeat, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. No cover before 11 p.m. with RSVP. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Night owls are winning this week as Hot Mass brings in DJ Speculator, Alonzo, and Alex Price. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com

Trending

Speaking of...

Creating nightmarish Pittsburgh memes with the DALL-E image generator

By Amanda Waltz

Creating nightmarish Pittsburgh memes with the DALL-E image generator

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Spirit, and more (June 9-11)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Spirit, and more (June 9-11)

Burgh Bus adds comedy to guided Pittsburgh tour

By Dontae Washington

Burgh Bus adds comedy to guided Pittsburgh tour

PizzaFest, home brewing, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

East End Chewing Pizza
More »

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Creating nightmarish Pittsburgh memes with the DALL-E image generator

By Amanda Waltz

Creating nightmarish Pittsburgh memes with the DALL-E image generator

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

Meadowcroft Rockshelter invites public to witness real archaeological dig

By Amanda Waltz

Meadowcroft Rockshelter invites public to witness real archaeological dig

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Spirit, and more (June 9-11)

By Dani Janae

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Spirit, and more (June 9-11)
More »

Readers also liked…

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

By Dani Janae

The Princess is Right brings drag game show antics to New Hazlett Theater

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more

By Dani Janae

New Hazlett Theater's 10th season to bring original plays, music, and more
More Arts + Entertainment »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 15-21, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh DJs prepare for battle at Thunderbird

Pittsburgh DJs prepare for battle at Thunderbird

By Jordan Snowden

City Theatre honors late Black arts leader with name change

City Theatre honors late Black arts leader with name change

By Dontae Washington

Creating nightmarish Pittsburgh memes with the DALL-E image generator

Creating nightmarish Pittsburgh memes with the DALL-E image generator

By Amanda Waltz

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: The provocative Fantastic Negrito

Soulshowmike’s Album Picks: The provocative Fantastic Negrito

By Mike Canton

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation