On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Mad Bar, and more (June 23-25) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Inside Out
Thu., June 23
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Thursday's Inside Out will feature the Jellyfish and MESH parties with DJ sets by Ricky Moslen, Stephanie Tsong, Calin Jones, and Dov Fischer, and a live performance by Planningtorock. The El Rincon Oaxaqueño food truck will be on-site serving food with Trace Brewing providing drinks. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org
Brutalism
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
The Brutalism post-punk dance night is back at Belvedere's, just in time to celebrate Bedlamboy's birthday. Come out and dance in celebration. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Mad Bar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Amber Epps will DJ at Mad Bar this Thursday, so make sure you show up and show out for a woman in local music. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com
Glo Phase
Brillobox
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cutups and Keebs of Lazercrunk reunite for a night dedicated to DJ act Glo Phase, who specializes in dreamy dance and chill music. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Fri., June 24
Jellyfish
P Town Bar
8:30 p.m.
For this rendition of everyone's favorite queer dance party, DJs Stephanie Tsong, Ricky Moslen will welcome guest DJ Wawa of New York City and local duo Kewchi Nana. 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh
Yo! Belvedere's Raps
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ ADMC will provide another night of classic hip-hop and old-school hits from the Yo! MTV Raps era. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Diamond Life returns with DJ Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time, with visuals by Tom Frank. Only the good stuff from any era. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., June 25YINYANG DISCO
Cobra
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join DJ Formosa, and T. Wan of New York City for a night of music celebrating the AAPI community. Free flash tattoos will be provided by Audrey Hutton. Also includes performances by Albert Du, Ariel & Mer, Sabrina Liu, and Steel Dragon Martial Arts. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $5. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Social Mix Saturday
Casa Brasil
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come to Bryant Street and enjoy some Kizomba, Bachata, and salsa, with a few other genres mixed in, only at Casa Brasil. Free dance lesson at 9 p.m. for newcomers. 5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. $5-10. 21 and over. casa-brasil.com
Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
The Hot Mass crew welcomes Signal Noise from Rochester, NY. Rob Morley, JenOne, and Joe B. will also be in the building. Hydrate and stay late for this party. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com