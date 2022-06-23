On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Mad Bar, and more (June 23-25) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Formosa at Cobra



Thu., June 23

Fri., June 24





Sat., June 25

Thursday's Inside Out will feature the Jellyfish and MESH parties with DJ sets by Ricky Moslen, Stephanie Tsong, Calin Jones, and Dov Fischer, and a live performance by Planningtorock. The El Rincon Oaxaqueño food truck will be on-site serving food with Trace Brewing providing drinks.The Brutalism post-punk dance night is back at Belvedere's, just in time to celebrate Bedlamboy's birthday. Come out and dance in celebration.Amber Epps will DJ at Mad Bar this Thursday, so make sure you show up and show out for a woman in local music.Cutups and Keebs of Lazercrunk reunite for a night dedicated to DJ act Glo Phase, who specializes in dreamy dance and chill music.For this rendition of everyone's favorite queer dance party, DJs Stephanie Tsong, Ricky Moslen will welcome guest DJ Wawa of New York City and local duo Kewchi Nana.DJ ADMC will provide another night of classic hip-hop and old-school hits from theera.Diamond Life returns with DJ Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time, with visuals by Tom Frank. Only the good stuff from any era.Join DJ Formosa, and T. Wan of New York City for a night of music celebrating the AAPI community. Free flash tattoos will be provided by Audrey Hutton. Also includes performances by Albert Du, Ariel & Mer, Sabrina Liu, and Steel Dragon Martial Arts.Come to Bryant Street and enjoy some Kizomba, Bachata, and salsa, with a few other genres mixed in, only at Casa Brasil. Free dance lesson at 9 p.m. for newcomers.The Hot Mass crew welcomes Signal Noise from Rochester, NY. Rob Morley, JenOne, and Joe B. will also be in the building. Hydrate and stay late for this party.