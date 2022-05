On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Cobra, and more (May 20-22)

click to enlarge Photo: Cory Miller Slayyyter at Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall



Fri., May 20

Sat., May 21

Sun., May 22



All kinds of pop will be served to you on this night from Jellyfish co-creator Formosa and UV Loop. Expect everything from SOPHIE to K-pop.Come dance at Belvedere’s as these two pop heavy-hitters duke it out over the speakers.You won’t want to miss this drag show and a dance party hosted by Calipso and featuring performances by Luna Skye, Soft Boy, and Scarlet Fairweather.Cobra’s weekly Saturday party is back with Everything The Light Touches by Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts. The event will include sets by NYC-based DJ and music producer Geotheory and Pittsburgh's own PVKVSV. Put on your best fit and get out on the dance floor for this night.Hot Mass is back with the Dyspheric crew and Detour PGH. As always, come ready to party until the wee hours.Slayyyter will take over the Thunderbird during her Club Paradise Tour, delivering what Fader Label describes as "distinctly colossal, Swarovski-encrusted pop on a shoestring budget — glossy and saturated, but thrifty and entirely on her own terms." Slayyyter will be joined by Loveleo and former Pittsburgh drag act and recording artist, moon baby . Doors at 7 p.m.