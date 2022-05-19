On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hot Mass, Cobra, and more (May 20-22)

Bubblepop!
Fri., May 20
Brillobox
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
All kinds of pop will be served to you on this night from Jellyfish co-creator Formosa and UV Loop. Expect everything from SOPHIE to K-pop. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $5. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., May 21TAYLOR vs MILEY
Belvedere’s Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come dance at Belvedere’s as these two pop heavy-hitters duke it out over the speakers. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Issa Party!
Blue Moon Bar
10 p.m.
You won’t want to miss this drag show and a dance party hosted by Calipso and featuring performances by Luna Skye, Soft Boy, and Scarlet Fairweather. 5115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. bluemoonbutler.com
Cobra Nights
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cobra’s weekly Saturday party is back with Everything The Light Touches by Disco Gundam and Royal Haunts. The event will include sets by NYC-based DJ and music producer Geotheory and Pittsburgh's own PVKVSV. Put on your best fit and get out on the dance floor for this night. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Hot Mass
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Hot Mass is back with the Dyspheric crew and Detour PGH. As always, come ready to party until the wee hours. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $15-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com
Sun., May 22
Slayyyter
Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
8 p.m.
Slayyyter will take over the Thunderbird during her Club Paradise Tour, delivering what Fader Label describes as "distinctly colossal, Swarovski-encrusted pop on a shoestring budget — glossy and saturated, but thrifty and entirely on her own terms." Slayyyter will be joined by Loveleo and former Pittsburgh drag act and recording artist, moon baby. Doors at 7 p.m. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20 advance, $25 at the door. 18 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com