On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Cattivo, and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Sept. 29
Pink Turns Blue
Spirit
8 p.m.
German post-punk rockers Pink Turns Blue are stopping by Pittsburgh on the tour of their new album Tainted. It’ll be a night of pulsing darkwave with sets from local bands The Shadow Event and Sleeping Witch and Saturn. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12 advance, $15 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Desert Hearts: Queer Country Night
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
8 p.m.
Break in your cowboy boots for a night of country music from Sister Sludge and KJ DJ Tanner at Belvedere's. Plus, pick up some line-dancing skills from 412 Step and check out a drag performance from Gary and Mandy of Glitterbox Theater. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Down to Funk
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
BREK.ONE and DJ Dini Daddy join Funk Masta Fletch for a night of fine, funky party grooves. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
Fri., Sept. 30
Beauty Slap
Brillobox
9 p.m.
Check out this night of dance grooves from DJ ADAB and loud funk from Beauty Slap, a Pittsburgh brass quartet with a modern twist, described on their website as a “future-brass-thunder-funk machine.” 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. Free. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Relive the greatest hip-hop and R&B hits from the aughts at Belvedere’s popular dance night. It gets crowded, so come early and grab a spot on the dance floor. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Spaghetti Disco
Spirit
9 p.m.
Expect European disco, pasta, and Aperol when DJs Jarrett Tebbets and 0h85 take over Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5, $7 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Oct. 1
Longturn Presents: Break Room with Rinzen
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5 p.m.
Go from day to night during the latest dance party at Hop Farm. Longturn welcomes Rinzen, a Los Angeles-based electronic artist who, according to his website, "combines cinematic sound design with forward-thinking techno production to create something that is downright awe-inspiring." Rinzen will be joined by local DJs Sertac Sahin and Koop. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14.99-23.99. 21 and over. hopfarmbrewingco.com
Strangeways Vinyl Pop-Up
Inner Groove Brewing
7-11 p.m.
Strangeways brings its alt-dance party sounds to the Allentown Night Market. As you're shopping from numerous vendors, artists, food sellers, and more, stop by the Inner Groove Brewing Beer Garden for spooky and fun tunes and a chance to look through the over 1,000 albums for sale. 827 E. Warrington Ave., Allentown. Free. allentownnightmarket.com
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.
Get ready for some body-moving grooves this Saturday. Expect funk and soul classics and deep cuts from DJs J. Malls and Gordy G. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie, a long-time Hannah Montana fan, or both, check out this night of hits from two of the biggest pop stars today. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Requiem Presents: Season of the Witch 2
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
This month, Requiem spotlights the female-fronted leaders of the darkwave and futurepop scene. Embrace your inner witch as newcomers DJ KellyA and Goth YouTuber Cadaver Kelly share the billing with resident Requiem DJs. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
MYSPACE NITE
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Paula Jean and Lemonline of Planet Lush welcome you to experience the music of social media before Facebook ruined everything. Say hi to Tom for us. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Venom
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Don’t miss out on the last Venom dance party of 2022. HUNY and pvkvsv lead DJ duties for a night of dancehall and reggaeton music. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com
Humanaut
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Hot Mass welcomes a special guest. DJ Shakolin of the Closer Club in Kyiv, Ukraine comes to Pittsburgh for a set of tech house and funk. Party for a cause: 25% of the night’s profits will go to Kyiv Angels, a group of volunteers providing on-the-ground aid in war-torn Ukraine. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. instagram.com/hotmasspgh