On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Cattivo, and more (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Michael Drummond Longturn Presents: Break Room with Rinzen

Thu., Sept. 29



Fri., Sept. 30



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Beauty Slap





Sat., Oct. 1



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

German post-punk rockers Pink Turns Blue are stopping by Pittsburgh on the tour of their new album. It’ll be a night of pulsing darkwave with sets from local bands The Shadow Event and Sleeping Witch and Saturn.Break in your cowboy boots for a night of country music from Sister Sludge and KJ DJ Tanner at Belvedere's. Plus, pick up some line-dancing skills from 412 Step and check out a drag performance from Gary and Mandy of Glitterbox Theater.BREK.ONE and DJ Dini Daddy join Funk Masta Fletch for a night of fine, funky party grooves.Check out this night of dance grooves from DJ ADAB and loud funk from Beauty Slap, a Pittsburgh brass quartet with a modern twist, described on their website as a “future-brass-thunder-funk machine.”Relive the greatest hip-hop and R&B hits from the aughts at Belvedere’s popular dance night. It gets crowded, so come early and grab a spot on the dance floor.Expect European disco, pasta, and Aperol when DJs Jarrett Tebbets and 0h85 take over Spirit.Go from day to night during the latest dance party at Hop Farm. Longturn welcomes Rinzen, a Los Angeles-based electronic artist who, according to his website, "combines cinematic sound design with forward-thinking techno production to create something that is downright awe-inspiring." Rinzen will be joined by local DJs Sertac Sahin and Koop.Strangeways brings its alt-dance party sounds to the Allentown Night Market. As you're shopping from numerous vendors, artists, food sellers, and more, stop by the Inner Groove Brewing Beer Garden for spooky and fun tunes and a chance to look through the over 1,000 albums for sale.Get ready for some body-moving grooves this Saturday. Expect funk and soul classics and deep cuts from DJs J. Malls and Gordy G.Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie, a long-time Hannah Montana fan, or both, check out this night of hits from two of the biggest pop stars today.This month, Requiem spotlights the female-fronted leaders of the darkwave and futurepop scene. Embrace your inner witch as newcomers DJ KellyA and Goth YouTuber Cadaver Kelly share the billing with resident Requiem DJs.Paula Jean and Lemonline of Planet Lush welcome you to experience the music of social media before Facebook ruined everything. Say hi to Tom for us.Don’t miss out on the last Venom dance party of 2022. HUNY and pvkvsv lead DJ duties for a night of dancehall and reggaeton music.Hot Mass welcomes a special guest. DJ Shakolin of the Closer Club in Kyiv, Ukraine comes to Pittsburgh for a set of tech house and funk. Party for a cause: 25% of the night’s profits will go to Kyiv Angels, a group of volunteers providing on-the-ground aid in war-torn Ukraine.