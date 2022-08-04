On the Tahn: Dance parties at Hop Farm, Brillobox, and more (Aug. 4-6) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Inside Out
Thu., Aug. 4
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Come to the sculpture court and enjoy a DJ set by the Bounce House Collective. This event will also serve as the launch of Bounce House, a Black-owned and operated company focused on creating events, projects, and artistic works for the Black community in Pittsburgh and beyond. Expect performances by Tribe Eternal (Bilal Abbey and Pharaoh Lum), Mani Bahia and The Mob, and Pittsburgh musician Clara Kent, who is also Bounce House CEO. ATU Food Truck will supply healthy food options and Trace Brewing is back again supplying the brews. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org
Charli XCX CRASH The Live Tour pre-party
Spirit
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Before going to see pop icon Charli XCX bring down the house at Stage AE, stop in at Spirit for a little dance party pre-game. Brought to you by hyperBOP!, described as the city's first dance night "dedicated to the hyperpop universe." 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Fri., Aug. 5Left of the Dial
Brillobox
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Diamond Life presents a night of indie, new wave, Britpop, and post-punk by Jesley Snipes and DZ party time. Visuals by Tom Frank. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
House Plants
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come dance among the plants with sets by Michael Kaiser, Ryan Schroeder, and Pat Backeris. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
POP ROCKS
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
A Y2K dance party on a Friday night? Sign me up. Dance to throwbacks and a few new jams all night at this event. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Sat., Aug. 6
Longturn Presents: Break Room with Gene Farris
Hop Farm Brewing Company
12 p.m
Longturn continues its series of brunch/all-day dance parties by teaming up with the Philadelphia-based event promoter, Solar Sounds. This event will feature Chicago house music DJ/producer, Gene Farris. It will also serve as Pittsburgh's official Road to Elements pre-party ahead of the Elements Music & Arts Festival taking place Aug. 19-22 in Long Pond, Pa. 5601 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $14.99-23.99. 21 and over. facebook.com/longturnmusic
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Sad bois rise up and dance to all your favorite tunes at Belvedere's this weekend. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Title Town
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Enjoy another round of classic soul, funk, disco, and more with DJs J. Malls and Gordy G. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
MYSPACE NITE
Brillobox
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Invite Tom (get it?) and the rest of your friends for dance hits from all the best artists of the early aughts. Expect pop, emo, techno, and more. You might even hear some Nickelback, whether you like it or now. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com
Venom
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This dancehall night attracts the city's biggest baddies with music by HUNY of Mostbeautifullest. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com