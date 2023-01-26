 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Goldmark, Mixtape, and more (Jan. 26-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Goldmark, Mixtape, and more (Jan. 26-28)

By

click to enlarge Two women dance near a DJ deck as a projection plays behind them.
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Strangeways
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from classic disco to Miley Cyrus. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., Jan. 26

Down to Funk
The Goldmark
8 p.m.
Funkmaster Fletch returns to Goldmark for a night of disco, R&B, and soul hits with special guest DJ KB. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com

Brutalism One-Year Anniversary Spectacle Spectacular
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
It’s been one year since DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy first blessed our ears with synth-heavy post-punk tunes, and they’ve got a playlist of favorites to celebrate. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Jan. 27

Hi-Fi Friday
Cobra
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
This weekly music night from Stealth-1 of the Get Down Gang is back with all-vinyl grooves. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. instagram.com/cobranights

{the modern age}
Mixtape
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
After shutting down in 2020, Mixtape has been slowly reopening its doors. Join them for Strangeways’ indie-rock dance party this weekend. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Advance purchase required. mixtapepgh.com

Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ ADMC has all the hits for the Swift and Cyrus heads. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at Goldmark, Mixtape, and more (Jan. 26-28)
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Stephanie Tsong (right) and Ricky Moslen (left) of Jellyfish
Jellyfish
Bottlerocket Social Hall
9 p.m.
Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong of Jellyfish lend some dancefloor flair to Bottlerocket’s '70s vibes. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7 advance tickets, $10 at door. bottlerocketpgh.com

Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
In case you need another incentive to check out Spirit’s indie-rock, pop, and New Wave dance night, this month’s Diamond Life is free to attend. Music courtesy of Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com

Sat., Jan. 28

BABEWAYS
Mixtape
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
DJ Maimey and Erica Scary lead this Strangeways’ spin-off dance night. Proceeds go to Western PA Fund For Choice. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Advance purchase required. mixtapepgh.com

≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The vintage disco party of your dreams is back for another round of fan favorite, certified-gold '70s and '80s tracks from DJ Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

Cold Cults
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
J.R. Clark and Pretty Tony serve up plenty of disco and house music for another late night at Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20 before midnight, $25 after. Cash only. Tickets at the door. instagram.com/hotmasspgh

Tags

Latest in Arts + Entertainment

Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way exhibit herded into Pittsburgh museum

By Amanda Waltz

Shaun the Sheep: Flock This Way exhibit herded into Pittsburgh museum

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Bridge Music Bar, Bottlerocket, and more (Jan. 19-21)

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these Pittsburgh events

By Lucy Chen

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with these Pittsburgh events

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium officially drops PPG from name

By Amanda Waltz

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium officially drops PPG from name
More »
More Arts + Entertainment
All Arts+Entertainment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 25-31, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium officially drops PPG from name

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium officially drops PPG from name

By Amanda Waltz

Locally-produced podcasts about Pittsburgh parks, art, punk music, and more

Locally-produced podcasts about Pittsburgh parks, art, punk music, and more

By Amanda Waltz

Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show

Late Pittsburgh artist Natiq Jalil remembered with Gallery Crawl show

By Amanda Waltz

They Are Gutting a Body of Water on shoegaze, moshing, and playing shows at Sonic

They Are Gutting a Body of Water on shoegaze, moshing, and playing shows at Sonic

By Matthew Monroy

© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation