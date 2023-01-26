On the Tahn: Dance parties at Goldmark, Mixtape, and more (Jan. 26-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Jan. 26
Down to Funk
The Goldmark
8 p.m.
Funkmaster Fletch returns to Goldmark for a night of disco, R&B, and soul hits with special guest DJ KB. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. thegoldmark.com
Brutalism One-Year Anniversary Spectacle Spectacular
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
It’s been one year since DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy first blessed our ears with synth-heavy post-punk tunes, and they’ve got a playlist of favorites to celebrate. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Jan. 27
Hi-Fi Friday
Cobra
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
This weekly music night from Stealth-1 of the Get Down Gang is back with all-vinyl grooves. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. instagram.com/cobranights
{the modern age}
Mixtape
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
After shutting down in 2020, Mixtape has been slowly reopening its doors. Join them for Strangeways’ indie-rock dance party this weekend. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Advance purchase required. mixtapepgh.com
Taylor vs. Miley
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJ ADMC has all the hits for the Swift and Cyrus heads. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com
Bottlerocket Social Hall
9 p.m.
Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong of Jellyfish lend some dancefloor flair to Bottlerocket’s '70s vibes. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $7 advance tickets, $10 at door. bottlerocketpgh.com
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
In case you need another incentive to check out Spirit’s indie-rock, pop, and New Wave dance night, this month’s Diamond Life is free to attend. Music courtesy of Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. Free. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Jan. 28BABEWAYS
Mixtape
8 p.m.-1 a.m.
DJ Maimey and Erica Scary lead this Strangeways’ spin-off dance night. Proceeds go to Western PA Fund For Choice. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Advance purchase required. mixtapepgh.com
≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
The vintage disco party of your dreams is back for another round of fan favorite, certified-gold '70s and '80s tracks from DJ Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Cold Cults
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
J.R. Clark and Pretty Tony serve up plenty of disco and house music for another late night at Hot Mass. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20 before midnight, $25 after. Cash only. Tickets at the door. instagram.com/hotmasspgh