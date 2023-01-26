On the Tahn: Dance parties at Goldmark, Mixtape, and more (Jan. 26-28) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Strangeways

Thu., Jan. 26



Fri., Jan. 27



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Stephanie Tsong (right) and Ricky Moslen (left) of Jellyfish

Sat., Jan. 28

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from classic disco to Miley Cyrus. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Funkmaster Fletch returns to Goldmark for a night of disco, R&B, and soul hits with special guest DJ KB.It’s been one year since DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy first blessed our ears with synth-heavy post-punk tunes, and they’ve got a playlist of favorites to celebrate.This weekly music night from Stealth-1 of the Get Down Gang is back with all-vinyl grooves.After shutting down in 2020, Mixtape has been slowly reopening its doors. Join them for Strangeways’ indie-rock dance party this weekend.DJ ADMC has all the hits for the Swift and Cyrus heads.Ricky Moslen and Stephanie Tsong of Jellyfish lend some dancefloor flair to Bottlerocket’s '70s vibes.In case you need another incentive to check out Spirit’s indie-rock, pop, and New Wave dance night, this month’s Diamond Life is free to attend. Music courtesy of Jesley Snipes and DZ Party Time.DJ Maimey and Erica Scary lead this Strangeways’ spin-off dance night. Proceeds go to Western PA Fund For Choice.The vintage disco party of your dreams is back for another round of fan favorite, certified-gold '70s and '80s tracks from DJ Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid.J.R. Clark and Pretty Tony serve up plenty of disco and house music for another late night at Hot Mass.