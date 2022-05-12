On the Tahn: Dance parties at EQT Plaza, Spirit, and more (May 12-15)

Afro Dance In the Park
Thu., May 12
Highland Park
6-9 p.m.
Afro Love Pgh invites everyone to learn some new dance moves in one of Pittsburgh's most beautiful green spaces. Taking place near the fountain in Highland Park, the event encourages participants to dance to "the energetic sounds of Afrobeats," according to the Facebook page. Bring some friends and plenty of water. Highland Park entrance, Highland Park. Free. All ages. facebook.com/AfroLovePgh
Heat LBGTQIA+ Dance Party
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
Head to this inclusive dance party for a night of music by DJs Gun Ray and Datjawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over.belvederesultradive.com
Fri., May 1390s Nite
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Cowabunga, we're heading back to the era that brought us grunge music, boy bands, pop princesses. and the golden age of rap. Put on your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans and hear bangers spun by DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Cherry Bomb/Mary Droppinz
Spirit
9 p.m.
Spirit has two big events to keep you moving and sweating all night long. In the Spirit Lodge, you have the return of one of the city's sexiest dance parties, Cherry Bomb. Upstairs in the Hall, experience EDM artist Mary Droppinz, now on her North American tour. Presented by Dissolv, the event also includes sets by Easy and Coachelly. Cherry Bomb is $10, and Mary Droppinz is $15 for presale tickets. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over for both events. spiritpgh.com
Sat., May 14
Miss Cassidy Creates Music and Dance Party
EQT Plaza
10:45-11:15 a.m.
Bring the whole family to a morning dance party hosted by Pittsburgh children's entertainer Miss Cassidy. The event promises "classic hits, show-stopping show tunes, and kid's favorites from today," as well as fun, interactive games. A second one will take place on Sun., May 15 from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival. 625 Liberty Ave., Downtown. Free. All ages. pghkids.trustarts.org
Modern Age
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Dance to all the best indie music from the early aughts to today when DJs Comeback Kid and Maimey present Modern Age. Hear all your bop-worthy favs by Arcade Fire, M83, Vampire Weekend, The Killers, and many more. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
9 p.m.
Hear all the best hip hop, funk, disco, and more from DJs RB, TJ Groover, and King Song. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 with RSVP and before 11 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Eastside Boogie
MAD BAR PGH
10 p.m.
This event promises "healthy portions" of glitch, electro-soul, and bass music with "plenty of funk peppered in" during sets curated by Ageless, Funk Masta Fletch, and Hoodwink. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. 21 and over. MADBARPGH.com