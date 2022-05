On the Tahn: Dance parties at EQT Plaza, Spirit, and more (May 12-15)

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Liaison Artists Mary Droppinz



Thu., May 12



Fri., May 13

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Cassidy Adkins Miss Cassidy Creates Music and Dance Party

Sat., May 14

Afro Love Pgh invites everyone to learn some new dance moves in one of Pittsburgh's most beautiful green spaces. Taking place near the fountain in Highland Park, the event encourages participants to dance to "the energetic sounds of Afrobeats," according to the Facebook page. Bring some friends and plenty of water.Head to this inclusive dance party for a night of music by DJs Gun Ray and Datjawn.Cowabunga, we're heading back to the era that brought us grunge music, boy bands, pop princesses. and the golden age of rap. Put on your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans and hear bangers spun by DJ Thermos, Sister Sludge, and Sean MC.Spirit has two big events to keep you moving and sweating all night long. In the Spirit Lodge, you have the return of one of the city's sexiest dance parties, Cherry Bomb. Upstairs in the Hall, experience EDM artist Mary Droppinz , now on her North American tour. Presented by Dissolv, the event also includes sets by Easy and Coachelly. Cherry Bomb is $10, and Mary Droppinz is $15 for presale tickets.Bring the whole family to a morning dance party hosted by Pittsburgh children's entertainer Miss Cassidy. The event promises "classic hits, show-stopping show tunes, and kid's favorites from today," as well as fun, interactive games. A second one will take place on Sun., May 15 from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Part of the EQT Children's Theater Festival Dance to all the best indie music from the early aughts to today when DJs Comeback Kid and Maimey present Modern Age. Hear all your bop-worthy favs by Arcade Fire, M83, Vampire Weekend, The Killers, and many more.Hear all the best hip hop, funk, disco, and more from DJs RB, TJ Groover, and King Song.This event promises "healthy portions" of glitch, electro-soul, and bass music with "plenty of funk peppered in" during sets curated by Ageless, Funk Masta Fletch, and Hoodwink.