On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Sept. 8
Weeknd Night
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
Pretend it’s Friday with a night of pop hits from The Weeknd led by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Groove Theory with Selecta
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
This one’s for the crate diggers: Selecta of Pittsburgh DJ trio Union hosts a night of funk, reggae, hip hop, and R&B deep cuts. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com/events
Fri., Sept. 9
TECHNiQUE
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Catch Pittsburgh DJ legend “EZ” Lou Ortega — former mainstay of '80s nights at the now-closed Oakland club Upstage — for a night of throw-back dark wave, synth pop, and new wave tracks. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.
Gear up for Cherry Bomb, the “Dance *Hard* Party” of Pittsburgh. HUNY will curate the tunes while Pittsburgh’s Victoria Van-Cartier lights up the dance floor with two drag performances. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Union
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Check out Big Phill and Black Steel (two-thirds of the Pittsburgh DJ trio Union) spin classic hip-hop cuts along with Pittsburgh rapper Teejay. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. www.brilloboxpgh.com
Sat., Sept. 10TQ Live!
Carnegie Museum of Art
7-11 p.m.
Show your support for queer artists at this annual celebration that promises to be “dazzling.” Werk it at DJ HUNY’s dance party and drop your jaws at a performance from Michiyaya Dance. Plus poetry, comedy, music, and more. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Pay What You Wish. 18 and over. cmoa.org
'90s Nite
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs Thermos and Sister Sludge take over the club with enough '90s bops to make you want to break out your JNCO jeans. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Longturn Presents: Eskuche
Cobra
9 p.m.
Cobra hosts Miami-based DJ Eskuche and openers Chris Maze and Rojaus for a night of deep tech/house grooves. 305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15-20. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events
Airplane Mode
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Blast off with a night of hip hop, house, and disco hits from DJs Pretty Tony, Harry Lurker, and Oh85. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. 21 and over. www.brilloboxpgh.com
Sun., Sept. 11
Dub Sessions
Bridge Music Bar
3 p.m.
This special daytime event highlights dub music and its subgenres — dub reggae, digital dub, and dubstep. The roster promises a stacked lineup of Pittsburgh DJs, all powered by a serious reggae rig setup from Cleveland’s Steel Yard Soundsystem. 6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10, $15 after 4 p.m. 21 and over. thebridgemusicbar.com