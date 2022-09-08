On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP photo: Jared Wickerham DJ Selecta

Thu., Sept. 8



Weeknd Night



Belvedere's Ultra-Dive



10 p.m.



Pretend it’s Friday with a night of pop hits from The Weeknd led by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over.

Groove Theory with Selecta

The Goldmark

10 p.m.

This one’s for the crate diggers: Selecta of Pittsburgh DJ trio Union hosts a night of funk, reggae, hip hop, and R&B deep cuts. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com/events

Fri., Sept. 9

TECHNiQUE

Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

9 p.m.

Catch Pittsburgh DJ legend “EZ” Lou Ortega — former mainstay of '80s nights at the now-closed Oakland club Upstage — for a night of throw-back dark wave, synth pop, and new wave tracks. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Cherry Bomb

Spirit

9 p.m.

Gear up for Cherry Bomb, the “Dance *Hard* Party” of Pittsburgh. HUNY will curate the tunes while Pittsburgh’s Victoria Van-Cartier lights up the dance floor with two drag performances. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

Union

Brillobox

10 p.m.

Check out Big Phill and Black Steel (two-thirds of the Pittsburgh DJ trio Union) spin classic hip-hop cuts along with Pittsburgh rapper Teejay. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. www.brilloboxpgh.com

Sat., Sept. 10

TQ Live!



Carnegie Museum of Art



7-11 p.m.



Show your support for queer artists at this annual celebration that promises to be “dazzling.” Werk it at DJ HUNY’s dance party and drop your jaws at a performance from Michiyaya Dance. Plus poetry, comedy, music, and more. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Pay What You Wish. 18 and over.

'90s Nite

Belvedere's Ultra-Dive

9 p.m.

DJs Thermos and Sister Sludge take over the club with enough '90s bops to make you want to break out your JNCO jeans. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7, $10 after 10 p.m. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Longturn Presents: Eskuche

Cobra

9 p.m.

Cobra hosts Miami-based DJ Eskuche and openers Chris Maze and Rojaus for a night of deep tech/house grooves. 305 Main St., Bloomfield. $15-20. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com/events

Airplane Mode

Brillobox

10 p.m.

Blast off with a night of hip hop, house, and disco hits from DJs Pretty Tony, Harry Lurker, and Oh85. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $7. 21 and over. www.brilloboxpgh.com

Sun., Sept. 11



Dub Sessions



Bridge Music Bar



3 p.m.



This special daytime event highlights dub music and its subgenres — dub reggae, digital dub, and dubstep. The roster promises a stacked lineup of Pittsburgh DJs, all powered by a serious reggae rig setup from Cleveland’s Steel Yard Soundsystem.

6018 Broad St., East Liberty. $10, $15 after 4 p.m.