On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, and more (June 30-July 3) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz DJ Arie Cole at Trace Brewing



Thu., June 30

Fri., July 1





Sat., July 2

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town at Spirit

Sun., July 3

The CMOA Sculpture Court comes to life with DJ sets by Cold Cuts and Private Sea. Streets on the Fly food truck will be on-site, and Trace Brewing, as usual, will provide beverages.Join DJ Arie Cole and Cody Baker for the perfect after-work party. Clock out and tap in.Deesus will spin funk and dance grooves during a night that you won't want to miss. Host Funk Masta Fletch will also be in attendance.Some of the best DJs in the Burgh converge at Thunderbird for a two-night, music-filled event. On Friday, see sets by Big Phill, Blakk Steel, and Selecta, followed by ADMC, Yamez, Cam Chambers, Tee Jay, Nate Da Phat, Femi, and Kbeck on Saturday.This soul and funk dance party returns with plenty of throwback jams. The best vibes paired with the best grooves make for a memorable night.It's Swifties versus whatever Miley fans are called during this fun dance night. Who's your favorite? Who has the most hits? Go dance and see for yourself.Not an emo night, just the best tunes from the Myspace era. Britney Spears, Beyonce, Usher, and more.DJ huny and special guest DJ Love of Philly will be at Cobra spinning reggaeton and dancehall, so prepare your body for a night of dancing.Start the week off with a rare Sunday dance party featuring DJ Thermos and Sean MC spinning tons of hip hop, R&B, house, rock, electronic, and more from a rich musical decade.