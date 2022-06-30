 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, and more (June 30-July 3) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Thunderbird, and more (June 30-July 3)

Thu., June 30

Inside Out
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
The CMOA Sculpture Court comes to life with DJ sets by Cold Cuts and Private Sea. Streets on the Fly food truck will be on-site, and Trace Brewing, as usual, will provide beverages. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org

Clocked Out
Field Day
6-10 p.m.
Join DJ Arie Cole and Cody Baker for the perfect after-work party. Clock out and tap in. 3706 Butler St., Lawrenceville. 21 and over. Free. instagram.com/thearie_cole

Down to Funk
The Goldmark
10 p.m.
Deesus will spin funk and dance grooves during a night that you won't want to miss. Host Funk Masta Fletch will also be in attendance. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com

Fri., July 1

DJ Big Phill and Friends: DOUBLE FEATURE EDITION
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Some of the best DJs in the Burgh converge at Thunderbird for a two-night, music-filled event. On Friday, see sets by Big Phill, Blakk Steel, and Selecta, followed by ADMC, Yamez, Cam Chambers, Tee Jay, Nate Da Phat, Femi, and Kbeck on Saturday. Continues through Sat., July 2. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $20-50 per day. thunderbirdmusichall.com


Sat., July 2

TITLE TOWN
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This soul and funk dance party returns with plenty of throwback jams. The best vibes paired with the best grooves make for a memorable night. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge Title Town at Spirit - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Title Town at Spirit
TAYLOR vs MILEY
Belvedere's Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
It's Swifties versus whatever Miley fans are called during this fun dance night. Who's your favorite? Who has the most hits? Go dance and see for yourself. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

MYSPACE NITE
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Not an emo night, just the best tunes from the Myspace era. Britney Spears, Beyonce, Usher, and more. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. brilloboxpgh.com

Venoms
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJ huny and special guest DJ Love of Philly will be at Cobra spinning reggaeton and dancehall, so prepare your body for a night of dancing. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

Sun., July 3

90s Nite: Emporium Selection
Belvederes Ultra-Dive
8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Start the week off with a rare Sunday dance party featuring DJ Thermos and Sean MC spinning tons of hip hop, R&B, house, rock, electronic, and more from a rich musical decade. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

