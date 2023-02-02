On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Bottlerocket, and more (Feb. 2-5) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town

Thu., Feb. 2



Fri., Feb. 3



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Mixtape

Sat., Feb. 4



Sun., Feb. 5



Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from RnB to mall goth hits. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.From Nine Inch Nails to Weezer, DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy promise a night of alternative '90s music “as eclectic as the mall food court.”Stealth-1 is back spinning high-energy dance hits, all on vinyl.All 2000s, all night with DJ ADMC.Don your finest for this disco dance party hosted by DJ Lemonline with guest DJ Dini Daddy.The softest girls, the hardest rock. Hear music from contemporary indie artists like Sleigh Bells, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, and many more, all spun by DJs Soap Opera and Amazing Grace . Those attending after the Angel Olsen concert at Mr. Smalls get in for free.Embark on a musical journey to Europe with Italo disco music from Jarrett Tebbets and Jellyfish’s Ricky Moslen. As always, free spaghetti and meatballs will be served at midnight.Brillobox has a stacked lineup for the first installment of their new monthly RnB night. Start the night off right with a performance from singer Cam Chambers and end with soulful dance sets from Wade Anthony, DJ Motormane, and DJ Femi.Get grooving to the best in pop music from divas like Doja Cat and Britney Spears, courtesy of Belvedere’s regulars DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn.Title Town has a crate full of funky hits designed to get you on the dance floor.The new and improved Requiem combines music from Cattivo's Synthetic dance nights, so expect a mix of darkwave and electro-industrial music. brought to you by DJs Callisto, Bedlam Boy, CrasHZer0, and Satyrion.HUNY is back at Cobra with guest emcee GeGe for a night of Black-femme-led hip-hop music.If you’re feeling cosmically compelled, come out for DJ Maenad’s Aquarius-themed set of music from fellow air signs such as The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Remi Wolf. Cool down with an exclusive Aquarius-inspired cocktail at the bar.DJ JSQ plays all the throwbacks from the 80s onwards at this sober event in the newly remodeled Harold’s Haunt building. Plus, Glittersty will be on hand with a pop-up of drag supplies and size-inclusive clothing.