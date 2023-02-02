On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Bottlerocket, and more (Feb. 2-5) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Feb. 2
Mall Goth
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
From Nine Inch Nails to Weezer, DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy promise a night of alternative '90s music “as eclectic as the mall food court.” 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Feb. 3
Hi-Fi Friday
Cobra
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Stealth-1 is back spinning high-energy dance hits, all on vinyl. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
2000s Takeover
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
All 2000s, all night with DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com
Kaleidoscope
Bottlerocket Social Hall
9 p.m.
Don your finest for this disco dance party hosted by DJ Lemonline with guest DJ Dini Daddy. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Soft Girls From Another Planet
Mixtape
9 p.m.
The softest girls, the hardest rock. Hear music from contemporary indie artists like Sleigh Bells, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, Snail Mail, and many more, all spun by DJs Soap Opera and Amazing Grace. Those attending after the Angel Olsen concert at Mr. Smalls get in for free. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. mixtapepgh.com
Spirit
9:30 p.m.
Embark on a musical journey to Europe with Italo disco music from Jarrett Tebbets and Jellyfish’s Ricky Moslen. As always, free spaghetti and meatballs will be served at midnight. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. spiritpgh.com
RnB Please!
Brillobox
10 p.m.
Brillobox has a stacked lineup for the first installment of their new monthly RnB night. Start the night off right with a performance from singer Cam Chambers and end with soulful dance sets from Wade Anthony, DJ Motormane, and DJ Femi. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Sat., Feb. 4
Bad Girls
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get grooving to the best in pop music from divas like Doja Cat and Britney Spears, courtesy of Belvedere’s regulars DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Title Town Soul and Funk Party
Spirit
9 p.m.
Title Town has a crate full of funky hits designed to get you on the dance floor. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
Requiem
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
The new and improved Requiem combines music from Cattivo's Synthetic dance nights, so expect a mix of darkwave and electro-industrial music. brought to you by DJs Callisto, Bedlam Boy, CrasHZer0, and Satyrion. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com
Real Hot Girl Shit
Cobra
10 p.m.
HUNY is back at Cobra with guest emcee GeGe for a night of Black-femme-led hip-hop music. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. cobrapgh.com
Celestial Bodies: Aquarius Season
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
If you’re feeling cosmically compelled, come out for DJ Maenad’s Aquarius-themed set of music from fellow air signs such as The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Remi Wolf. Cool down with an exclusive Aquarius-inspired cocktail at the bar. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sun., Feb. 5
Sober Sunday
Harold’s Haunt
2-8 p.m.
DJ JSQ plays all the throwbacks from the 80s onwards at this sober event in the newly remodeled Harold’s Haunt building. Plus, Glittersty will be on hand with a pop-up of drag supplies and size-inclusive clothing. 142 Grant Ave., Millvale. Free. 18 and over. instagram.com/glitterstypgh