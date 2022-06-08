On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Spirit, and more (June 9-11)

Inside Out
Thu., June 9
Carnegie Museum of Art
5-9 p.m.
Title Town will be at the first Inside Out of the season. Special guest Forrest Getemgump joins DJ J. Malls and Gordy G. for this outdoor dance event. Soul Biscuit and Trace Brewing will be on-site to cover any food and beverage needs. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. cmoa.org.
No Rules
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.
"No rules, no theme, just music." Come out and enjoy this simple concept and dance to whatever DJ Maimey plays from the 1980s through today. Now taking requests! 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., June 10The 2000s Takeover
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Dedicated to the best R&B and hip hop from the 2000s, this night has everything from Boyz II Men to Cam'ron. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Material Girls
Cattivo
9 p.m.
Divas of the past and present unite for this dance night at Cattivo. Dress to impress like your diva mothers are watching you. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Woah, what's that, another Cherry Bomb this month? It's a Pride month treat! After tearing up the courtyard at Trace Brewing on June 4, HUNY returns and is joined by DJ XC-17 for a night of dancing and hard tracks. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Sat., June 11Pittsburgh BTS Festa
Sheraden Park
12-4 p.m.
Fans of Korean pop music should head to Sheraden for an afternoon dedicated to BTS and other bands from the genre. Presented by KPOPITTSBURGH, the event will feature music by TikTok DJ imyoonotyou, as well as Korean barbeque. Sheraden Park and Sherdan St., Sheraden. Free. $9 for food. Search Pittsburgh "BTS Festa Presented by KPOPITTSBURGH" on Facebook
Tall Tees
Spirit
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
This is the fifth Tall Tees of the year and you won't want to miss it. No dress code, just come ready to dance with Arie Cole, Doctor dap, and DJ B-Renn. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com
Bad Girls Dance Party
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Fierce femme energy is at the foreground this Pride month so come dance to your faves all night at Belvedere's. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com
Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
It's never too hot to wear black, so break out all your best goth looks for this dance night at Cattivo. DJ Josey will spin coldwave, darkwave, Industrial, New Wave, synthpop, and other moody subgenres. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. Cash bar only. cattivopgh.com