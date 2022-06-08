On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Spirit, and more (June 9-11)

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Cherry Bomb at Trace Brewing



Thu., June 9

Fri., June 10

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz Title Town

Sat., June 11

Title Town will be at the first Inside Out of the season. Special guest Forrest Getemgump joins DJ J. Malls and Gordy G. for this outdoor dance event. Soul Biscuit and Trace Brewing will be on-site to cover any food and beverage needs."No rules, no theme, just music." Come out and enjoy this simple concept and dance to whatever DJ Maimey plays from the 1980s through today. Now taking requests!Dedicated to the best R&B and hip hop from the 2000s, this night has everything from Boyz II Men to Cam'ron.Divas of the past and present unite for this dance night at Cattivo. Dress to impress like your diva mothers are watching you.Woah, what's that, another Cherry Bomb this month? It's a Pride month treat! After tearing up the courtyard at Trace Brewing on June 4, HUNY returns and is joined by DJ XC-17 for a night of dancing and hard tracks.Fans of Korean pop music should head to Sheraden for an afternoon dedicated to BTS and other bands from the genre. Presented by KPOPITTSBURGH, the event will feature music by TikTok DJ imyoonotyou, as well as Korean barbeque.This is the fifth Tall Tees of the year and you won't want to miss it. No dress code, just come ready to dance with Arie Cole, Doctor dap, and DJ B-Renn.Fierce femme energy is at the foreground this Pride month so come dance to your faves all night at Belvedere's.It's never too hot to wear black, so break out all your best goth looks for this dance night at Cattivo. DJ Josey will spin coldwave, darkwave, Industrial, New Wave, synthpop, and other moody subgenres.