On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10) | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)

click to enlarge A Black woman in a light orange dress dances while surrounded by people.
Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art
Winter Heat at Carnegie Museum of Art
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh dance parties playing everything from TikTok hits to early-2000s hip hop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.

Thu., Dec. 8

Meme Night: The Hits of the TikTok Generation
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
10 p.m.
Straight from your phone to the dancefloor: DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin all the meme songs you’ve scrolled through a hundred times on TikTok. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com

Fri., Dec. 9

Winter Heat
Carnegie Museum of Art
8 p.m.
Spend your Friday night at the museum with DJs Arie Cole, Jin & Juice, and Selecta spinning tunes at this wintery party, where a Pittsburgh Cookie Table will keep you sugared up all night long. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $25. cmoa.org/event/winter-heat
click to enlarge Four stylishly dressed people pose for the camera at a museum party.
Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art
Winter Heat at Carnegie Museum of Art
\\TECHNiQUE//
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Alt-80s music abounds at this lively dance party from DJ Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com

Union Dance Party
Brillobox
10 p.m.
The Pittsburgh DJ trio Union takes over Brillobox for a night of their trademark beats and sample-heavy dance tunes. 4104 Penn Ave., Oakland. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events

Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
Cherry Bomb, Pittsburgh’s Black femme-led collective, returns to Spirit for another night of dance-heavy music from DJ HUNY. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $10. spiritpgh.com
click to enlarge On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10)
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
sarah huny young

Sat., Dec. 10

Make Sure You Have Fun
Spirit
9 p.m.
MSYHF lights up your Saturday night with a set of classic early-2000s hip hop. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com

Electric Chapel feat. Raja
Spirit
9 p.m.
Queer dance party Electric Chapel is back at Spirit with dance music, light shows, and a whole bunch of drag performances. Check out Lola LeCroix, Calypso, Dixie Surewood, Leia Way Lestat, and, for all the RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, Raja, winner of the show’s third season. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $20-45. spiritpgh.com

Sadderday
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Get your all-black fit ready: DJ ADMC is bringing you all the emo music tunes, from Blink-182 to The Get Up Kids. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com

{for your mind your body your soul}
Cobra
10 p.m.
Cobra’s monthly dance night installment welcomes Maya Universe to the decks for a night of Latin bass, house, and Jersey club music. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10-50. cobrapgh.com

