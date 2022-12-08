On the Tahn: Dance parties at CMOA, Belvedere’s, and more (Dec. 8-10) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art Winter Heat at Carnegie Museum of Art

Thu., Dec. 8

Fri., Dec. 9

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art Winter Heat at Carnegie Museum of Art

click to enlarge CP Photo: Jared Wickerham sarah huny young

Sat., Dec. 10

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh dance parties playing everything from TikTok hits to early-2000s hip hop . All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.Straight from your phone to the dancefloor: DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn spin all the meme songs you’ve scrolled through a hundred times on TikTok.Spend your Friday night at the museum with DJs Arie Cole, Jin & Juice, and Selecta spinning tunes at this wintery party, where a Pittsburgh Cookie Table will keep you sugared up all night long.Alt-80s music abounds at this lively dance party from DJ Erica Scary and The Comeback Kid.The Pittsburgh DJ trio Union takes over Brillobox for a night of their trademark beats and sample-heavy dance tunes.Cherry Bomb, Pittsburgh’s Black femme-led collective, returns to Spirit for another night of dance-heavy music from DJ HUNY.MSYHF lights up your Saturday night with a set of classic early-2000s hip hop.Queer dance party Electric Chapel is back at Spirit with dance music, light shows, and a whole bunch of drag performances. Check out Lola LeCroix, Calypso, Dixie Surewood, Leia Way Lestat, and, for all thefans, Raja, winner of the show’s third season.Get your all-black fit ready: DJ ADMC is bringing you all the emo music tunes, from Blink-182 to The Get Up Kids.Cobra’s monthly dance night installment welcomes Maya Universe to the decks for a night of Latin bass, house, and Jersey club music.