On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Cobra, and more (May 26-28)

Photo: Matt Barron Jellyfish's Adam Shuck, Stephanie Tsong, and Ricky Moslen



Thu., May 26

736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. 21 and over.

Fri., May 27

click to enlarge CP photo: Amanda Waltz Diamond Life at Spirit

Sat., May 28

DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy present another edition of this post-punk meets synthwave night.Join four DJs as they perform sets dedicated to all things bass and trap at Mad Bar.Jellyfish residents Ricky Moslen, Stephanie Tsong, and Adam Shuck welcome guest Chrissy, a San Francisco-based DJ/producer and “dance music historian."This new indie-pop night is popping off just in time for the long weekend, so come out and dance with DJ Maimey.Diamond Life celebrates its four-year anniversary with another night of pop, glam rock, disco, and more.Everyone's favorite vintage disco dance party returns this week. Dance all night with Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid, with photography by Christopher Sprowls.Hear hits by Green Day, Neck Deep, My Chemical Romance, and other groups during this night, touted as "Pittsburgh's best and longest-running alternative dance party."This monthly dance party curated by Formosa is back with the Pittsburgh return of Adam Shuck, who's currently living in Mexico City.Come out and party with one of the city's best, DJ Femi.Spend a night with some talented Black performers when Remy Black, Victoria L. Van-Cartier, and Vivian Spice take over Spirit. Presented by the party collective Mostbeautifullest, the event includes music by Based Grace. Free admission to anyone who gets a health screening from Central Outreach Wellness Center, who will be on site.Join Jarrett Tebbets for a night of dancing and sweating at Hot Mass. This event starts late and goes late, so be prepared to stay up.