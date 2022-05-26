 On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Cobra, and more (May 26-28) | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Cobra, and more (May 26-28)

By

Jellyfish's Adam Shuck, Stephanie Tsong, and Ricky Moslen - PHOTO: MATT BARRON
Photo: Matt Barron
Jellyfish's Adam Shuck, Stephanie Tsong, and Ricky Moslen


Thu., May 26

BRUTALISM
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
DJs Rachel Ruckus and Bedlam Boy present another edition of this post-punk meets synthwave night. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

The Trap House
Mad Bar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Join four DJs as they perform sets dedicated to all things bass and trap at Mad Bar. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com

Fri., May 27

Jellyfish
PTown Bar
8:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Jellyfish residents Ricky Moslen, Stephanie Tsong, and Adam Shuck welcome guest Chrissy, a San Francisco-based DJ/producer and “dance music historian." 4740 Baum Blvd., Oakland. $10. 21 and over. instagram.com/jellyfishpgh

Electric Feel
Cattivo
9 p.m.
This new indie-pop night is popping off just in time for the long weekend, so come out and dance with DJ Maimey. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. cattivopgh.com
click to enlarge Diamond Life at Spirit - CP PHOTO: AMANDA WALTZ
CP photo: Amanda Waltz
Diamond Life at Spirit
Diamond Life
Spirit
9 p.m.
Diamond Life celebrates its four-year anniversary with another night of pop, glam rock, disco, and more. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5. spiritpgh.com

Sat., May 28

≈ NIGHT FEVER ≈
Belvedere's Ultra Dive
9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Everyone's favorite vintage disco dance party returns this week. Dance all night with Zach Restelli and the Comeback Kid, with photography by Christopher Sprowls. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10, $10 after. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com

Pop Punk Night
The Smiling Moose
9:30 p.m.
Hear hits by Green Day, Neck Deep, My Chemical Romance, and other groups during this night, touted as "Pittsburgh's best and longest-running alternative dance party." 1306 E. Carson St., South Side. Free. smiling-moose.com


Take Care
Cobra
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
This monthly dance party curated by Formosa is back with the Pittsburgh return of Adam Shuck, who's currently living in Mexico City. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $10. 21 and over. cobrapgh.com

DJ Femi
Mad Bar
10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Come out and party with one of the city's best, DJ Femi. 736 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. $5. 21 and over. madbarpgh.com

Black Excellence
Spirit
10 p.m.
Spend a night with some talented Black performers when Remy Black, Victoria L. Van-Cartier, and Vivian Spice take over Spirit. Presented by the party collective Mostbeautifullest, the event includes music by Based Grace. Free admission to anyone who gets a health screening from Central Outreach Wellness Center, who will be on site. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $15. spiritpgh.com

All Night Long
Hot Mass
11 p.m.
Join Jarrett Tebbets for a night of dancing and sweating at Hot Mass. This event starts late and goes late, so be prepared to stay up. 1139 Penn Ave., Strip District. $20-25. 21 and over. hotmasspgh.com

