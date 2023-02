On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11) | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz COBRA

Thu., Feb. 9

Fri., Feb. 10

Sat., Feb. 11



click to enlarge CP Photo: Amanda Waltz SADDERDAY at Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from breakbeat and drum-and-bass to electro-pop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted.This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new albumdrops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime.Sister Sludge and DJ Desert Rat are spinning things sad and soulful for the month of February. Get there at 8:15 p.m. for a line dancing lesson from 412Step.Fridays at Cobra mean Stealth-1 on the decks with an all-vinyl DJ set.DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn have got the perfect pop playlist for anyone still mourning that Beyoncé Grammys snub.Groove to a curated set of alternative '80s music from Erica Scary and the Comeback Kid.Pull up to the discotheque in your finest '70s-era dad fit for this night of music from DJ Dini Daddy.HUNY XO and Maya Universe return to Cobra for more explosive dance tunes. Try the new Cherry Bomb-exclusive shot at the bar to keep you fueled and fired up all night.The fourth-annual Valentine’s charity rave from PLUR Kingdom features a lineup of breakbeat and drum-and-bass acts such as ATom McTom and Darkstarr. Tickets are $20. Get in for $10 by donating a personal care item listed on the event page . All donations will go towards helping the homeless communities of Allegheny County.Channel your Valentine’s Day angst at this emo and pop-punk music night from DJ ADMC.Relive the glory days of aughts-era hip-hop and R&B.The best in coldwave, darkwave, and industrial dance music from DJs Josey and Lisa.It’s all indie sleaze, New Wave, and funk dance hits at a Diamond Life dance party.Longturn kicks off the first of its 2023 shows with deep-tech producer Morpei headlining and Nolon and Corti bringing house music vibes for the opening sets.Learn how to be a heartbreaker at this electro-pop indie dance night courtesy of DJ Lemonline and Paula Jean.