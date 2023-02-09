On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11) | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Feb. 9Paramore Night
Bottlerocket Social Hall
8 p.m.
This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new album This Is Why drops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Desert Hearts: Heartbreak Edition
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Sister Sludge and DJ Desert Rat are spinning things sad and soulful for the month of February. Get there at 8:15 p.m. for a line dancing lesson from 412Step. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. belvederesultradive.com
Fri., Feb. 10Hi-Fi Friday
Cobra
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Fridays at Cobra mean Stealth-1 on the decks with an all-vinyl DJ set. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. Free. cobrapgh.com
Pop Rocks
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
DJs GunRay and ItsDatJawn have got the perfect pop playlist for anyone still mourning that Beyoncé Grammys snub. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7. belvederesultradive.com
\\TECHNiQUE//
Mixtape
9 p.m.
Groove to a curated set of alternative '80s music from Erica Scary and the Comeback Kid. 4907 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. Advance purchase required. mixtapepgh.com
Daddy Day Care: A Funky Disco Party
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Pull up to the discotheque in your finest '70s-era dad fit for this night of music from DJ Dini Daddy. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com
Cherry Bomb
Spirit
10 p.m.
HUNY XO and Maya Universe return to Cobra for more explosive dance tunes. Try the new Cherry Bomb-exclusive shot at the bar to keep you fueled and fired up all night. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5 before 11 p.m., $10 after 11 p.m. spiritpgh.com
Sat., Feb. 11
LUB-DUB: The Sound of Love 4.0
Cattivo
8 p.m.
The fourth-annual Valentine’s charity rave from PLUR Kingdom features a lineup of breakbeat and drum-and-bass acts such as ATom McTom and Darkstarr. Tickets are $20. Get in for $10 by donating a personal care item listed on the event page. All donations will go towards helping the homeless communities of Allegheny County. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $10-20. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com
Belvedere’s Ultra-Dive
9 p.m.
Channel your Valentine’s Day angst at this emo and pop-punk music night from DJ ADMC. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $7 before 10 p.m., $10 after 10 p.m. belvederesultradive.com
Tall Tees: 2000s Hip Hop and R&B Party
Spirit
9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Relive the glory days of aughts-era hip-hop and R&B. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $8 before 10 p.m. with RSVP, $10 after 10 p.m. spiritpgh.com
Evolution
Cattivo
9:30 p.m.
The best in coldwave, darkwave, and industrial dance music from DJs Josey and Lisa. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $6. Cash-only bar. cattivopgh.com
Diamond Life
Brillobox
10 p.m.
It’s all indie sleaze, New Wave, and funk dance hits at a Diamond Life dance party. 4104 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. brilloboxpgh.com/events
Longturn Presents Morpei with Nolon and Corti
Cobra
10 p.m.
Longturn kicks off the first of its 2023 shows with deep-tech producer Morpei headlining and Nolon and Corti bringing house music vibes for the opening sets. 4305 Main St., Bloomfield. $17. cobrapgh.com
Dancing on My Own
Bottlerocket Social Hall
10 p.m.
Learn how to be a heartbreaker at this electro-pop indie dance night courtesy of DJ Lemonline and Paula Jean. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com